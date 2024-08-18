blackred

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), the life sciences and tool company, is a company I’ve had my eye on for quite some time. I’ve never invested in this company before, and now might be the time to start a position. In this article, I will outline why I think it looks bullish. I will use technical analysis tools such as price action, volume, momentum, and relative strength to explain my reasoning.

Chart 1 – ILMN Weekly with 30- Week Moving Average, Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

Chart 1 shows that ILMN has had a good last two weeks. ILMN has gained over 11% in that time. What interests me more is the price action over the last year or more. When you look at a price chart, you know it’s bad when the price starts in the upper-left corner and ends in the bottom-right corner of the chart. That is a bearish chart overall. Chart 1 shows that ILMN was trading in the $350 area in February 2022. What you can’t see on this chart is that ILMN hit a high of $540 back in February 2021. Since then, ILMN has been in a downtrend. The downtrend tried to consolidate back in April 2022 through July 2023, as outlined in the green box. That consolidation level couldn’t hold, and price continued its downward trend. ILMN hit a low at $86.49 in November 2023. ILMN made a series of lower highs and lower lows, from the high at $540 to the low at $86. Then something changed. ILMN rallied off that low and went up to the $140 level, and then it stayed there for a few months before it declined back to $100 in May. Holding at that level was important because that low represents a higher low than the one made in November 2023. Since the low in May, ILMN again rallied, and now it is above its 30-week exponential moving average ("EMA"). I like to use this moving average as it represents a medium to long-term view of the stock in my opinion. I like to buy stocks that are above a rising 30-week EMA. In my experience, that is a stock in a bullish trend. I stay out of, or sometimes short, stocks that are below a declining 30-week EMA. In my experience, those are stocks in a bearish trend. This yardstick isn’t perfect, but it does keep me out of trouble. I mentioned previously that I’ve had my eye on ILMN for quite some time. I didn’t buy it because it was below the declining 30-week EMA. Now that has changed. ILMN is above its 30-week EMA, and that 30-week EMA may start to rise if price moves higher from here. I like what I see at this point. Next, I want to see ILMN break above the $140 level. If ILMN can do that, it will have made a higher high, signaling a change in trend. If ILMN can’t do that, then maybe ILMN will be in another consolidation area like the one outlined in the green box. Overall, I see enough bullish price action to consider starting a small position in ILMN. I would add to the position if ILMN can break above the $140 level, as that would confirm a change in trend from bearish to bullish. I would reduce my position if ILMN gets below the $108 level. Again, I would start with a small position. Retail investors can scale into investments just like institutional investors do. You don’t have to buy all of your shares at one time. Speaking of institutional investors, let’s look at the volume picture and see what we can learn.

I want to own stocks that institutional investors are buying. They only buy stocks that they think are undervalued. I look at the volume picture and I want to see the volume bars with black spikes outnumbering red spikes. Black volume bars show that the stock was up for the week. Red volume bars show that the stock was down for the week. The black spikes in volume mean that the stock was up for the week, and the spike shows that volume was higher than normal. Institutions were buying shares that week and were driving up the price. This happens over a period of time because institutions accumulate their positions over weeks and months. I like what I see in the volume pane of Chart 1. There have been multiple black spikes since the low in November 2023. Even the large red bar, that clearly stands out, doesn’t appear that bad. While 60 million shares traded, the price of the stock didn’t decline much at all. I take that as a bullish sign. I see the volume picture as bullish to go along with bullish price action.

Momentum is the next technical tool that I use to determine if I want to own the stock. I use the Percentage Price Oscillator ("PPO") for determining momentum. It is easy to understand. When the black PPO line is above the red signal line, then PPO is short term bullish. That is the condition ILMN is in now. Long term bullish momentum is shown when the black PPO line is above zero or above the centerline of the chart. The black PPO line reads -1.258. This indicates that momentum is not long term bullish, but instead, it is long term bearish. I say long term because you can see that the black PPO line doesn’t often oscillate above or below zero. It tends to stay either above or below zero for extended periods of time. It pays to follow long-term momentum. Notice in Chart 1 that momentum has been bearish for the entire time, except for about a month in April 2023. The good news is that short term bullish momentum is rising sharply, and the long-term momentum picture could soon change from bearish to bullish.

Relative strength is used to help me determine if a stock is outperforming the SP 500 index. I want to own stocks that are outperforming the SP 500 index, as that is how you beat the SP 500 index. Remember when price starts in the upper-left corner and goes to the lower-right corner, that is bearish. Same with relative strength. When the black line is declining, then the stock is underperforming the SP 500 index. You can see that has been the case since early 2022. Since mid-June, relative strength has trended higher. ILMN has been outperforming the SP 500 index. I don’t know if that will continue, but for now, relative strength looks bullish.

In summary, ILMN has been horrible for the last three years. The stock was at $540 and declined to the upper $80s. Now things may have turned the corner. Price action has improved. ILMN has put in a higher low and is now above its 30-week EMA. The 30-week EMA is flat and could be turning higher, which is bullish. The volume picture shows institutional buying, which is bullish. Momentum is short term bullish and long term bearish, but the long-term momentum could be changing soon to bullish. Relative strength has improved since June. Starting a small position in ILMN is not a bad idea at this point. If ILMN can break above $140, that could warrant an increase in the position size. I would reduce my position if ILMN closes below $108.