Cava Is Set Up For Success Going Into Q2 (Earnings Preview)

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.29K Followers

Summary

  • Cava has done very well since we recommended the stock at $31 per share. Will the company's stock continue to rally?
  • Today, we're diving into the nitty gritty details that analysts will be looking at going into the Q2 report.
  • We think Cava is well positioned to move higher, and if shares dip (unless its from something completely unexpected), then we see any selloff as highly buy-able.
  • We re-iterate our 'Buy' rating on CAVA.

Chicken Souvlaki Bowl

LauriPatterson/E+ via Getty Images

It's been a while since we last covered Cava (NYSE:CAVA), the leading Mediterranean fast casual restaurant chain.

In our first article last September, we compared the company with Chipotle (CMG), and ultimately argued

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.29K Followers
Stop Investing In The Dark. Our goal is to help individual investors achieve better results in the market by publishing unique, differentiated research that’s easy to understand and simple to use. Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Real Estate, Options, Consumer, Macro - we cover everything to find you the most alpha-packed opportunities out there. Looking for the next big move? Supercharge your portfolio by giving us a follow and turning on article notifications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CAVA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAVA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAVA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News