Wall Street Brunch: Jackson Hole Beckons

After two weeks that have seen the market swing from crazy to calm, the Fed steps up to the mic again.

The Kansas City Fed will hold its annual Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starting Thursday. The key event will be a speech by Fed Chairman Jay Powell on Friday, which expected to set the table for a September rate cut.

Evercore ISI says Powell will set the tone for coming monetary easing by leaning into the need to be proactive rather than reactive with rate cuts, although the details are not expected to be set until the Fed sees the August employment data out on Sept. 6.

Evercore highlighted that the central bank is now a labor data-first Fed, not an inflation data-first Fed, and the incoming jobs numbers will determine how aggressively the Fed will act.

Currently the market is pricing in a 75% chance that the Fed cuts by 25 basis points.

Bank of America said an important signal would be if Powell is stronger in saying that the committee wants to avoid unexpected weakness in the labor market, rather than simply responding to it after it occurs. He may also tip off whether the committee is likely to gradually remove policy accommodations in an uncertain outlook. The general trend since 2010 has been that the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) has risen 5 basis points ahead of day one of the Jackson Hole meeting, reversed most of the move after five days, and increased leading into September.

On Saturday, Goldman Sachs said favorable macro data has prompted it to cut its odds of a U.S. recession to 20% from 25%.

Chief economist Jan Hatzius cited further cuts to the 12-month probability subject to more good news ahead of the Fed’s next FOMC meeting in September.

On August 2, Goldman boosted its recession gauge to 25% from 15%.

“Now, we have moved it back down to 20% because the data released since August 2 -- including retail sales and jobless claims this week -- shows no sign of recession,” Hatzius said.

If the August jobs report “looks reasonably good, we would probably cut our recession probability back to 15%, where it stood for almost a year,” he added.

“We have become more confident in our forecast that the FOMC will cut the funds rate by just 25bp at its September 17-18 meeting,” but an unexpectedly grim jobs report on September 6 would lead to a 50bp cut.

For stocks, relatively calm trading is expected ahead of Jackson Hole following the market seeing an unprecedented collapse in volatility. The VIX (VIX) has fallen below 15 after hitting one of its highest levels on record above 65.

Deutsche Bank’s Jim Reid notes that “the 8-day closing fall from 38.57 last Monday to 16.19 … is the 3rd largest since the index was first calculated in 1990, only behind two successive 8-day periods in early November 2008 when the financial world was slowly starting a journey back from the edge of the precipice. The VIX is now back to the ‘only’ slightly elevated levels it was at towards the end of July when tech weakness was causing some mild concerns.”

Seeking Alpha’s Steve Cress spoke about finding opportunity amidst market uncertainty:

“There is uncertainty. We have an election coming up in November. We're hitting a period with our economic data points where they could be indicating to the Fed that we're going to change from a cycle of increases and sort of staying steady, through a cycle where we could be seeing rates taken down.

So, there's economic data that's raising a couple of eyebrows. There's a lot of uncertainty over what the Fed's going to do. There's a lot of uncertainty over the election. So, there's enough uncertainty over there. And uncertainty is the nemesis to the market. The market doesn't like uncertainty. You can actually have bad news that's baked into the market, and if the market's certain about it, it'll normalize.

Uncertainty could last certainly through November. We're not quite sure what's going to happen. The Fed didn't move rates in July. They could move them down in September. We don't know how much it's going to be. Will it be 25 basis points, will it be 75 basis points? Lot of uncertainty. The following month after that, are they going to take them down? Still lot of uncertainty.

So, when I hit periods of uncertainty, I tell people it's actually probably a good opportunity to get rid of some of those speculative positions.

If you went to our Top Quant Stocks, the stocks that we're recommending right now, those are the same stocks that year-to-date are up 50%, 60%, 70%, 100%. These are the stocks that people have flown into because they have strong growth rates, they have great valuation frameworks, they have great profitability.

And you know what? Those fundamentals are not changing at all. They will continue to be strong fundamentally. And those are the stocks that you want to focus on when they come off this kind of environment. I'm looking for opportunities here.”

The earnings calendar is light, with retailers still in the spotlight. Target (TGT) will report before the bell Wednesday, with expectations high following Walmart's strong Q2 performance. Analysts predict a profit increase of more than 20% on the back of modest revenue growth.

Recently, CFRA upgraded Target's rating from Hold to Buy, citing potential EPS upside and expansion opportunities. The firm says Target can achieve a 6% EBIT margin in the next fiscal year due to improved operations and cost savings. Seeking Alpha analyst Mike Zaccardi upgraded TGT from Hold to Buy due to resilient consumer spending and improved technical indicators

Among other earnings this week, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Estee Lauder (EL) and Fabrinet (FN) issue results Monday.

On Tuesday, Lowe's (LOW), Medtronic (MDT), Toll Brothers (TOL), Amer Sports (AS), XPeng (XPEV) and Coty (COTY) weigh in.

Reporting along with Target on Wednesday are TJX (TJX), Analog Devices (ADI), Snowflake (SNOW), Agilent (A) and Macy's (M).

Intuit (INTU), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Workday (WDAY), Ross Stores (ROST), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Baidu (BIDU), CAVA Group (CAVA) and Viking Holdings (VIK) are on the docket for Thursday.

In the news this weekend, social media platform X, formerly Twitter, says it will close its operations in Brazil, effective immediately, alleging "censorship orders" by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The company claimed de Moraes threatened to arrest its legal representative in Brazil in a secret order if it did not comply with legal orders to take down certain content from its platform.

Earlier this year, the company had clashed with de Moraes, who had ordered X to block certain accounts that were accused of spreading fakes news and hate messages during the tenure of former president Bolsonaro.

In April, de Moraes opened an investigation into Elon Musk after the billionaire said that he would reactivate accounts that the judge had previously ordered blocked.

However, the company later reversed course, with its lawyers telling Brazil's Supreme Court that it would comply with the court's rulings.

For income investors, Chevron (CVX) goes ex-dividend on Monday with a payout date on Sept. 10. Wednesday sees Hasbro (HAS), Target (TGT) and Walgreens (WBA) go ex-dividend. Hasbro pays out on Sept. 4 and Target has a Sept. 10 payout date. Walgreens pays out on Sept. 12.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky says the stock market was clearly “stronger than we thought.”

He said: “Bulls continue to keep the pedal down with SPX … firmly above all moving averages as well as the downtrend from the July highs. Despite the fact that we never got a breadth washout at the lows … it's hard to dismiss the strength and we have to respect the price action.”

The next resistance level for the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) is at 5,566, just 12 points away. Following that would be the all-time trading high near 5,670.

He said that a retest of (the selloff) trading lows is no longer the firm's base case.

“We still must acknowledge SPX is +8% from the recent lows, and we should expect some consolidation before pressing back to the highs. Look for ~5400 to now act as support over coming days,” Krinsky said.