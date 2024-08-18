J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares plummeted like a stone (-40%), after the company reported results for the June quarter, missing expectations on revenue and giving a worse than hoped outlook for the FY 2024. Taking a commercial perspective, momentum in Q2 was pressured by a highly competitive market and fading consumer sentiment for non-necessity products like dating - issues that are now becoming too significant to ignore. In addition, investors were surprised about Bumble management's decision to "reset" its strategy by focusing on the long-term health of its ecosystem rather than prioritizing immediate monetization.

Despite these challenges, however, I highlight that Bumble still generates good profits (adjusted EBITDA for Q3 expected at around $80 million), and Bumble uses the cash it generates to buy back shares at depressed levels. In fact, with still ~$210 million worth of buybacks outstanding in the current program, investors should consider that Bumble is on track too repurchase 20-25% of the float over the next six to 12 months. Obviously, this buyback yield is a hint for a deep value argument. I value BMBL shares with a residual earnings model and calculate an implied base-case target price for the stock equal to $11.5: Strong Buy.

To provide some broader context on share price momentum, Bumble stock has significantly lagged behind the broader market this year. Year-to-date, BMBL shares have declined around 59%, while the S&P 500 has risen by roughly 12%.

Bumble Disappoints In Q2 ...

Bumble reported earnings for Q2 on August 8th and missed analyst expectations on both topline and earnings: During the period spanning from April through end of June, the company generated revenues of $269 million, which missed expectations at street's estimate of $273 million.

This shortfall was primarily driven by weaker ARPPU (Average Revenue Per Paying User) for the Bumble app, which has been declining for three consecutive quarters on a YoY basis. Specifically, Bumble app revenue came in at $218 million, also below expectations. The U.S. market, which has traditionally been Bumble’s stronghold, is showing signs of fatigue. The international expansion contributed positively to user growth but added pressure on ARPPU due to lower monetization in these regions.

Despite the revenue challenges, Bumble managed to deliver an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.9% in Q2, which was above expectations, benefiting from cost discipline and restructuring efforts. However, these positive margin developments are overshadowed by the overall revenue and growth concerns.

To turnaround fading topline momentum, Bumble has decided to hit the "reset" button by prioritizing the health of its ecosystem over immediate monetization. This shift involves delaying revenue-generating initiatives and refocusing on the core user base, especially in the U.S. The company's management believes this strategy is necessary to address issues like the growing user imbalance and declining engagement trends. However, this has resulted in a significant downgrade of the company's FY24 guidance, surprising even the most bearish analysts. As a result of the reset strategy, Bumble's revenue outlook for FY24 has been notably reduced. The company now expects a mere 1-2% YoY growth, down from the previous estimate of 9.5%. Additionally, the FY24 Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance was also reduced, reflecting both the lower revenue expectations and increased investment in marketing and R&D to support the ecosystem reset.

... But Investors May Find Deep Value After The 40% Crash

Following the disappointing earnings print, Bumble stock crashed as much as 40%. In my view, while I acknowledge the fading commercial headwinds, Bumble stock now looks like a deep value opportunity - pointing to a FWD P/E of <6x. In fact, investors should consider that although the commercial outlook for Bumble looks challenged, the dating company's fundamentals suggest sustainable profitability, with a perfect track-record of quarterly operating profitability dating back to 2021. Moreover, I highlight that the updated financial guidance still projects an expanding profitability backdrop, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 200 bps. for FY 2024 vs. FY 2023. Also revenue is still growing, at 1-2% YoY. That said, Investors will certainly appreciate that Bumble is using most of the business' profits for shareholder distributions. Indeed, over the trailing twelve months, Bumble repurchased $233 million worth of stock. Looking ahead, investors should consider that over the next six to 12 months, Bumble will likely repurchase $209 million worth of shares. In comparison to Bumble's market cap of $750-800 million as of mid-August, this would imply as much as 28% of the float.

CFO Anuradha Subramanian said in the earnings call with analysts (emphasis mine):

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $287 million in cash and cash equivalent. Since, the inception of our repurchase program, we have returned $241 million to shareholders representing more than 125% of our free cash flow over that time. Year-to-date, our total share repurchase is $84 million, which represents more than 2.5 times our year-to-date free cash flow of $31 million. At the end of Q2, we had $209 million remaining on our $450 million total buyback authorization. Our strong balance sheet and profitability gives us the financial flexibility to continue returning cash to our shareholders. We remain very committed to our buyback program and continue to believe that buying back shares remains a very good use of our capital.

Valuation: Set TP At $11.5

I view Bumble as a "mature business," with little implied long-term growth on topline. On that note, I argue that companies with stable and relatively predictable business fundamentals, like Bumble, can be accurately valued using a residual earnings model. This approach is based on the principle that a company's valuation should equal its discounted future earnings after accounting for the capital charge. According to the CFA Institute, residual income is essentially net income minus a charge for the opportunity cost incurred by common shareholders in generating that income. It represents the income remaining after all capital costs have been considered.

Regarding my Bumble stock valuation model, I make the following assumptions:

To project EPS, I rely on the consensus analyst forecasts available on the Bloomberg Terminal up to 2026. I believe estimates beyond 2025 are too speculative for a reliable valuation, but for the next 2-3 years, analyst consensus tends to be fairly accurate.

To estimate the capital charge, I use BMBL's cost of equity at 11%, which aligns with the CAPM framework.

For the terminal growth rate after 2025, I apply a rate of 1%, which is about 100-150 basis points below the estimated nominal global GDP growth. This negative premium reflects the competitive dynamics in the dating business and Bumble's recent commercial underperformance relative to the Match Group.

Based on these assumptions, I calculate a base-case target price for Bumble stock at approximately $11.5 per share.

Below also a sensitivity table to highlight different assumptions on cost of equity (columns), and terminal growth post 2026 (rows).

Risks To The Thesis

As a risk to my thesis I highlight that the dating industry is competitive and platforms like Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, and Match.com all face challenges to monetize their vast user base (because dating success can - to a large degree - not be bought with dollars). Specifically to Bumble's near-ter outlook, one risk is that focusing on ecosystem health over immediate monetization could slow short-term revenue growth, potentially impacting investor confidence. Moreover, the shift in focus may delay the launch of new revenue-generating features, affecting Bumble's ability to stay competitive. Lastly, the buyback yield >20% is key for the deep-value thesis. If Bumble would show reluctance to go aggressive on buybacks, investors certainly won't like it.

Investor Takeaway

Bumble shares crashed (-40%) after disappointing Q2 results and a weaker-than-expected FY 2024 outlook, driven by intense competition and waning consumer interest in non-essential products like dating apps. Investors were also caught off guard by Bumble's strategic shift to prioritize ecosystem health over immediate monetization. Despite these hurdles, Bumble remains profitable, with Q3 adjusted EBITDA projected at $80 million, and plans to buy back 20-25% of its shares over the next 6-12 months, supporting a deep value case. My residual earnings model values BMBL at $11.5 per share. Strong Buy.