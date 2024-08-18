Robert Way

Investment Thesis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:NYSE:BABA)'s stock has been sidelined in recent years, primarily due to three factors: geopolitical risk, weak consumer spending in China, and intensified online retail competition. The geopolitical risk appears to be structural and is likely to continue compressing the valuation of Chinese stocks trading in offshore markets. While the weak consumptions may not be structural, without significant stimulus, the recovery could take years, as a downward spiral in China's real estate sector will impact consumer spendings. For decades, the housing market has been the most significant growth engine for wealth accumulations among Chinese households. A crash in the housing market will impact disposable income available for consumption.

BABA released mixed 1Q FY2025 earnings, with revenue falling short of consensus due to weak growth in China commerce retail business. However, the cloud segment showed a slight rebound in growth. Recently, China's retail sales improved in July, signaling a gradual recovery. I believe investors are looking for a reacceleration in growth within its core retail segment. As a result, I reiterate my bullish view on the stock, as its non-GAAP P/E ratio, trading below 10x, presents a compelling long-term buying opportunity.

Core Retail Business Can See Rebound in 2H FY2025

The company's total revenue only grew 4% YoY in the last quarter, which missed the estimates. Particularly, its biggest revenue segment, Taobao and Tmall Group, experienced 1% YoY decline in revenue. However, in the 1Q earnings call, the management mentioned high single-digit online GMV growth, indicating a YoY decline in the take rate due to an increasing proportion of GMV generated from new models that currently have lower monetization rates. Meanwhile, due to increased investments in user experience and technology infrastructure, Taobao and Tmall Group's adjusted EBITDA also declined by 1% YoY, following a 1.4% YoY decline in 4Q FY2024. However, management mentioned, "We expect CMR growth to gradually align with GMV growth over the coming quarters." They also indicated that some loss-making businesses could reach breakeven within two years. Since the Customer Management segment (CMR) comprises 71% of Taobao and Tmall Group revenue, we may see a gradual growth rebound in 2H FY2025.

Cloud Business Shows Growth Rebound

In its cloud segment, it’s encouraging to see growth reaccelerate in 1Q FY2025, with a 5.7% YoY growth, the fastest since 1Q FY2023. The company mentioned that AI-related product revenue continued to grow at triple-digit rates YoY. Meanwhile, the company is ramping up AI-related capex to maintain the growth of its AI-driven cloud business. They are currently developing open-source large language models, with a strategy that encourages developers to rely on these models while continuing to choose Alibaba Cloud as their service provider for deploying offerings at scale. However, investors should be mindful that an elevated capital investments in AI will impact its FCF in the near term.

Non-GAAP Margins Are Still Resilient

Despite muted revenue growth, the company's non-GAAP margins remained resilient. As shown in the chart, its adjusted EBITDA margin was 21% in 1Q FY2025, consistent with the margin in 1Q of past three years. This reflects the effectiveness of the company's cost-cutting initiatives, as it increased its non-GAAP gross margin by 110 bps YoY to 40.2%. This improvement helped offset a significant rise in operating expenses, including an 18.9% YoY increase in non-GAAP "sales and marketing expenses" amid intensified competition. Additionally, lower GAAP operating margin YoY was also impacted by a one-time cost related to the 'Provision for shareholder class action lawsuits' last quarter.

Trimming Direct Sales Business Temporarily Impacts FCF

BABA experienced a 56% YoY decline in FCF in 1Q FY2025, driven by a 26% YoY drop in OCF and a 75% YoY increase in capex. However, I believe the sharp decline in FCF last quarter was partly due to one-off expenses related to the planned reduction in the direct sales business. The management explained on the earnings call that operating a 1P direct sales model requires purchasing inventory from vendors, which they believe is inefficient. As they scale back revenue from direct sales, inventory levels build up, which is reflected in the 'prepayments, receivables, and other assets' account in the current assets section of the balance sheet. We saw BABA's direct sales and other segments in Taobao and Tmall Group declined 9% YoY in 1Q FY2025. Although the company only provides detailed information on this account in its annual report, the 11% QoQ growth in this account was likely driven by inventory buildup. An increase in inventory reduces working capital and, consequently, OCF.

CEO Eddie Wu explained: 'If you can make your inventory turnover—i.e., sell inventory within a short period of time—shorter than the credit terms you've given, you actually generate cash flow, especially if the volume is increasing. This generates positive cash flow. Conversely, if you're reducing the scale, it will lead to an outflow of working capital.'

Therefore, I believe this is a temporary impact on FCF. However, to see a significant improvement in FCF, we need to see a rebound in growth of earnings, driven by strong core retail sales. AI-related revenue currently makes up only 10% of the total revenue mix, so I don't expect early success in monetizing AI-related capex to significantly improve the FCF profile.

Accelerated Shares Return Program

Despite a significant decline in FCF, BABA maintains a strong cash position on its balance sheet. In early May, the company issued a record $4.5 billion in convertibles at a low interest rate of 0.5% to fund its buyback program, signaling that the stock is currently extremely undervalued, trading at less than 10x forward non-GAAP P/E. Although there was an initial negative price reaction due to concerns about potential share dilution upon conversion, we can see that the company repurchased $5.8 billion worth of shares in 1Q FY2025, exceeding the $4.8 billion repurchased in the previous quarter. As of June 30, 2024, Alibaba still has $26.1 billion remaining in its share repurchase program. Moreover, in order to reduce Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) dilution to shareholders, the management decided to replace some ESOP incentives with long-term cash incentives starting last quarter. However, it will impact its adjusted EBITDA in the short-term.

Downside Risk

BABA's downside risk appears relatively low, with the stock likely to trade within a technical range of $70 to $90. I believe the most significant near-term risks to the stock price include weaker-than-expected economic data from China and new headline news related to geopolitical tensions. Additionally, a strong U.S. dollar and a prolonged "high for longer" rates policy could impact capital flows in Chinese offshore markets as well. However, these well-known risk factors are unlikely to push the stock to new lows, given its already low valuation. Nevertheless, we should closely monitor upcoming earnings results to assess the company's competitiveness in the Chinese online retail market as more competitors such as PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) are gaining market share. Lastly, the tail risk for all offshore Chinese stocks, including BABA, lies in the potential for geopolitical risks to materialize, although I believe this is unlikely in the near term.

Conclusion

In summary, while ongoing geopolitical tensions are likely to continue compressing the valuation of Chinese stocks in offshore markets, the recovery in consumer spending is crucial for building BABA's upside momentum. The recent improvement in China’s consumption data is a positive sign, but investors should be prepared for a long-term turnaround play, supported by the stock's cheap valuation. The rebound in its cloud business and focused investments in AI-related growth areas reflect the company’s potential to diversify beyond its traditional online retail operations. Although short-term pressures remain, such as reduced FCF from direct sales and elevated AI-related capital expenditures, I believe BABA's strong cash position and aggressive share buyback program highlight management’s confidence in the company's future. Trading at a non-GAAP P/E fwd below 10x, I reiterate a buy rating on the stock, as its risk-reward profile remains attractive, assuming geopolitical risks do not materially escalate.