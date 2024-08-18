bradleym/iStock via Getty Images

I initiated a ‘Buy’ rating for Ball (NYSE:BALL) in February 2015, favoring the company’s long-term free cash flow growth and leading position in beverage packaging market. Ball released its Q2 FY24 result on August 1st, anticipating a return of $1.6 billion to shareholders in FY24. I believe the company can continue to deliver double-digit EPS growth in the future. I reiterate with a ‘Buy’ rating with a one-year price target of $80 per share.

Solid Global Beverage Can Volume Growth

As communicated over the earnings call, global beverage can and extruded aluminum aerosol shipments increased by 2.8% and 5.6% in Q2 FY24, respectively. The solid volume growth is consistent with the company’s long-term expectations, as detailed in the chart below.

Ball Investor Day

I think there are several structural growth drivers for the global beverage can market:

Due to the increasing demand for sustainability and heightened awareness of environmental protection, the beverage can market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2032, according to Expert Market Research. Global beverage manufacturers have greater incentives to use aluminum packaging products , which can be recycled, to achieve their sustainability goals.

Global beverage companies, like Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP), have delivered low-single-digit volume growth over the past few years. The volume growth in beverages is directly tied to the growth of the beverage packaging market.

As shown in the chart below, the aluminum price has declined since the global pandemic. Lower aluminum prices are beneficial for global beverage companies, encouraging them to adopt aluminum packaging.

Trading Economics

Focus on Shareholder Return and EVA

As indicated in my initiation report, Ball focused on capital allocation, shareholder return as well as Economic Value Added (EVA). The EVA focus enables the company to prioritize shareholder returns and capital efficiency. Year-to-date, the company has already returned $925 million to shareholders via dividends and shares buyback. The management anticipates returning $1.6 billion to shareholders in FY24, representing around 8% of total market capitalization.

Over the past three years combined, the company has already returned $2.1 billion to shareholders, demonstrating a consistent capital allocation approach. In addition, the management is committed to reducing the company’s net debt leverage to below 2.5x by the end of fiscal year. I anticipate the company will follow its capital allocation policy going forward, thereby creating added value for shareholders.

Valuation and Outlook

As illustrated in the chart below, Ball delivered 23.7% growth in adjusted operating profit despite a 3.5% decline in revenue in Q2. The negative revenue growth was driven by the pass-through of lower aluminum prices, as well as reduced volume in South America.

Ball Quarterly Earnings

My biggest takeaway is the company’s strong focus on cost management. Over the past few years, Ball has readjusted its global supply chain system and optimized its back-office structures.

For the growth in FY24, I am considering the followings:

For the global beverage can, I anticipate the market will grow by 3% in volumes, driven by the global push for sustainability.

With commodity prices starting to decline in FY24, I expect pricing to create a 2%-3% headwind for topline growth.

On February 16, 2024, the company completed the divestiture of its aerospace business. As communicated by the management, the company will deploy $2 billion to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

As such, I forecast Ball’s revenue will decline by 3.5% in FY24.

From the growth rate from FY25 onwards, I model 5% organic revenue growth, reflecting 2%-3% volume growth and 2%-3% of price growth.

On the margin side, I forecast the company will deliver a 20bps expansion from the gross profit leverage. The company has been investing heavily in capital expenditure over the past few years, totaling more than $4.4 billion over the past three years combined. The high level of CAPEX would lead to higher depreciation expenses, which I estimate will create a 10bps headwind to margins.

The DCF summary:

BALL DCF

I calculate the free cash flow from equity as follows:

BALL DCF

The cost of equity is estimated to be 10%, assuming risk-free rate 3.8% ((US 10Y Treasury)); beta 1.07 (SA); equity risk premium 6%.

Discounting all the FCFE, the one-year price target is calculated to be $80 per share.

Key Risks

Ball has some business operations in Argentina, which has been experiencing high inflation and weak economic growth. Overt the earnings call, management expressed limited visibility into the market. I don’t anticipate the market will recover in the near future. As indicated by the management, the Argentina market contributed 1% volume decline for Ball. I would prefer to see the company divest its Argentina business in the future.

End Note

I have always viewed Ball as a high-quality, stable company, suitable for long-term dividend or income-focused investors. Since I believe the stock is currently undervalued, I reiterate my ‘Buy’ rating with a one-year price target of $80 per share.