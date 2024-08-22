Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 181: $18,100 Allocated, $1,657.29 In Projected Dividends

Aug. 22, 2024 9:00 AM ETBXSL, FSK, ENB, QQQI, AIPI2 Comments
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
33.07K Followers

Summary

  • Week 181 saw the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio set new records, with an all-time high in portfolio balance, profitability, and forward dividend income.
  • The portfolio is up 19.57% on invested capital, generating $1,657.29 in estimated forward annualized dividend income with a 7.65% yield.
  • Dividend income per investment basket includes equities at 27.70%, ETFs at 25.82%, REITs at 17.53%, CEFs at 16.96%, and BDCs at 11.99%.

Money growth

PM Images

What a difference a couple of weeks makes. Many investors woke up on the 5th trying to figure out what a carry trade was and how much it would bleed into the market. The fears blew over

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
33.07K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BXSL, CSCO, FSK, AIPI, QQQI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL--
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
FSK--
FS KKR Capital Corp
ENB--
Enbridge Inc.
QQQI--
NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF
AIPI--
REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News