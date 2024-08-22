PM Images

What a difference a couple of weeks makes. Many investors woke up on the 5th trying to figure out what a carry trade was and how much it would bleed into the market. The fears blew over after the initial decline, and buyers stepped in to finish off the flat last week. This week, the markets ripped, and after the initial jobless claims and CPI data came out, the carry trade was a distant memory. The initial jobless claims for the week of 8.3 declined by 17,000 to 233,000, which was significantly lower than the consensus estimates. The latest CPI Print came in at 2.9%, which is the lowest reading since March of 2021, as inflation declined for the 4th consecutive month. CME Group is projecting that there is a 100% chance of a rate cut in September, and the question is whether it will be 25 or 50 bps. The market ripped higher as the S&P 500 increased by 3.74% on the week, while the Nasdaq climbed 4.88%. It feels as if the panic selling is over unless NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) misses earnings, then I could see the market retracing a bit. I could be wrong, but I think the market will make new highs this fall, and rates cuts will serve as the catalyst. I am ready to deploy capital on dips, and when it comes to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, I'm a buyer every week because I am bullish on America and the long-term prospects for the market. I think that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is going to do well in a lower-rate environment, and I am looking forward to building the income stream one week at a time.

In week 181, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio set new records across the board. When the week concluded, an all-time high in the portfolio balance was achieved, with record profitability and forward dividend income. This won't always occur, and I fully expect retracements to occur in the future, but I believe that I have built a strong foundation for the future of this series. After allocating $18,100 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, the account balance finished week 181 at $21,642.21. This is an ROI of 19.57% on invested capital, as the portfolio is in the black by $3,542.21. This week, I added to my current positions in the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) while generating $30.62 in dividend income. The combination of reinvesting the generated income and making these investments increased my forward projected annualized dividend income by $8.88 (0.54%) to $1,657.29. Heading into the end of the summer and the next Fed meeting I am quite excited as the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is rapidly approaching $1,700 of estimated forward income, and I am almost in the black by 20%. Regardless of whether the market goes higher or takes a breather, I am excited to build out this portfolio and work on increasing all of my key performance indicators over time.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Overall Performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio

Every week for 181 weeks, I have written an update to this series, and just because the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is reaching all-time highs, I don't want anyone to think this will continue to occur. I could be overlooking something, and a macroeconomic or geopolitical event could happen that changes the trajectory of the markets. No matter what your investment style is, I believe it's important to always think about risk factors, no matter how well your investments are doing. I have built this portfolio the way I wanted, with the investment principles of not allowing a single sector to exceed 20% or a position to exceed 5% of the portfolio. My investment goals are to generate recurring income while mitigating downside risk. Generating capital appreciation is a secondary goal. This portfolio is built for bad times, and during economic uncertainty, the ROI never dipped below -13%. There are 97 positions in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and while this may be too many for some investors, it has allowed me to touch many segments of the market, spread my risk profile across many sectors, and generate weekly recurring income. I have allocated $18,100, and I am up 19.57% ($3,542.21) while generating an estimated forward income of $1,657.29, which is a 7.65% yield. While I am not beating the market, this was never my goal with this account, and I am currently achieving each of my portfolio goals. The one thing that people don't talk about enough is being able to sleep well at night when things are going wrong. I am confident that when a recession or economic downturn occurs in the future that this portfolio will be able to handle adversity well, and its income stream will help offset a market decline.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Dividend Section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $459.03 (27.70%)

ETFs $427.96 (25.82%)

REITs $290.47 (17.53%)

CEFs $281.04 (16.96%)

BDCs $198.77 (11.99%)

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In 2023, I collected $978.11 in dividend income from 660 dividends. After 32 weeks in 2024, I have collected $932.08 from 444 dividends. This is 95.49% of the total dividend income generated in 2023 from 67.27% of the dividends produced.

My weekly average dividend income has increased a bit to $28.24 this week. Compared to 2023, I am generating an additional $11.33, or 66.97% per week in 2024. I am still searching for the next milestone, which is to match my weekly investment by generating $100 of weekly dividend income. I think that this could occur in Q4 of 2024 or at least come close. When I look at how 2024 is shaping up compared to 2023, it makes me very excited about the future because as the powers of compounding work their magic, I think that the amount of income generated over the next several years will significantly scale higher. Last year I didn't generate $50 in a single week, and in 2024, there were 4 weeks where I exceeded $50, and in 1 of those weeks, I generated more than $80 from dividend income. There are still 19 weeks left in the year, and I think I can hit $50 a few more times.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

There are 2 weeks left in August, and I have already generated $83.10 in dividend income. Last year, generated $93.12 in August, which was the third-largest month for generating income in 2023. I am looking forward to seeing how the rest of the month progresses, and we will see what happens next week, but as of now, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is on track to generate its 2nd month of $150 or more from dividends. Looking at the chart below, I am excited to see the YoY growth in income and believe that there is a lot of opportunity for the power of compound interest to work its magic.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

BXSL has finally crossed over into the green section of the table below after weeks of adding to the position. There are now 34 positions generating at least 1 share per year from their dividends, and the additional shares are expected to produce $119.75 of additional annualized income. I will be working on several positions over the next several weeks, and even though Realty Income (O) has increased quite a bit, I am still looking to build that position even if it remains in the low $60s. As more positions start generating at least 1 share per year from dividends, I think that the additional income will produce noticeable changes over time.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

REITs and ETFs are still my largest segments, and I don't see this changing anytime soon. I am planning on adding to some ETFs over the next several weeks while I try to increase my exposure to CEFs, BDCs, energy, and potentially financials. I'm expecting that the table above will look top-heavy for a while and that it will take a lot of time to get all of these sectors even out. Overall, I am happy with the portfolio representation and believe that the diversification will serve me well in the future.

Individual equities now represent 39.66% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 27.70% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 60.34% of the portfolio and generate 72.30% of the forward income. I am working on getting individual equities to represent more of the portfolio. The long-term goal is to have the sectors be close to equal weight, but that may not happen for 5-10 years at this rate, if ever.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The top 10 holdings haven't changed since last week, only the bottom 3 positions. I am glad to see that the top-10 holdings are evening out, excluding Altria Group (MO). I am not surprised at all that this chart looks like this, as I don't believe MO had any reason to trade around $41. I think it will take a good 6-12 months before MO is under 4% of the portfolio. I am still trying to find time to make an 11-20 section; hopefully, by the end of the summer, I will have that completed.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Some dividends were generated this week, but the same positions remained in the top 10 holdings. My allocation to the top 10 positions is $5,296.77, and they finished the week with a value of $6,747.46. This is an ROI of $1,450.69 (27.39%). There has been $703.79 of dividends generated and reinvested, which is 13.29% of the initial investment into these positions. I am now projecting that $502.21 of dividend income will be generated from the top 10 holdings, which have a forward yield of 9.48%. These positions represent 31.18% of the portfolio, while their forward dividend income is projected to generate 30.30% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's annualized income.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Week 181 Additions

In week 181, I added to my positions in the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, FS KKR Capital Corp, and Cisco Systems.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

I needed 1 additional share to get BXSL to generate 1 share from its dividends on an annual basis, so I added to it again in week 181.

BXSL is yielding over 10% and after reading through its Q2 results I am bullish on its future.

FS KKR Capital Corp

I recently wrote an article about my investment thesis on FSK after their Q2 earnings (can be read here)

I think that FSK is undervalued as it trades at around a -20% discount to its NAV while yielding over 13%

FSK continues to deliver large levels of NII which is allowing them to pay special distributions on top of their normal distribution.

Cisco Systems

CSCO got a pop after earnings and finished the week up 8.82% after they beat on the top and bottom line and provided what, I thought, was solid guidance

The market hasn't rewarded CSCO and shares have never gotten back to their dotcom highs

CSCO has a 3.19% yield with 12 years of dividend growth behind it.

I think that CSCO is massively undervalued, and I don't think people understand the potential for earnings growth in an AI era. As data centers are built out, more networking equipment will be needed in addition to service packages. I think that CSCO is a dark horse that will surprise the market in 2025

Week 182 Game Plan

In week 182, I am leaning toward getting more exposure to tech heading into NVDA earnings by adding to my positions in the NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (QQQI), and REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI).

Conclusion

As jobless claims came in lower, and CPI retraced to under 3% for the first time since March of 2021, I think the markets are setting up for a rally at the end of the year. When the Fed finally starts its cutting process, I think it will be a catalyst for many positions within the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. I am pleased with how things are turning out, and the snowball effect can be seen in the charts below. It took 100 weeks to reach a forward annualized income of $774.90, and over the next 81 weeks, the dividend income I am producing has increased by 113.87% ($882.39). I am excited to see how the rest of the year plays out and look forward to interacting with everyone in the comment section.