2 REITs That Offer Higher But Riskier Yields

Introduction

As an analyst here on Seeking Alpha, my goal is to always maintain transparency with readers. No matter how much I like a company or even if I own them, I will always be transparent in my articles. If a stock is a riskier investment, I will share that. If one of my favorite holdings' fundamentals start to change for the worse, I will share that as well.

I say that to say, in this article I give you two stocks that pay higher, attractive yields (above 5% is higher in my opinion), but could be considered riskier investments as a result of their higher-than-average payout ratios. REITs may also be considered riskier due to the current economic backdrop with higher for longer interest rates.

Although rates are anticipated to come down in the coming months, some REITs may have to refinance portions of their debt at higher rates, possibly putting their dividends at risk.

In this article, I list two higher yielding stocks for investors to consider for their portfolios.

Riskier Investments

Speaking for myself, I'm a quality over quantity guy. Although investing in itself is a huge risk, I like to invest in quality companies with strong fundamentals and lower than average payout ratios.

And although REITs may be considered risky due to their business structure requiring them to pay out 90% of their distributable earnings, many have payout ratios in the 60% and 70% range, which is deemed safer in comparison to some of their peers.

As a REIT investor, I prefer to see a payout ratio below 80%, but the lower, the better. Anything over 80% I consider to be higher on the risk scale. The reason being is this gives the company less capital for reinvestment opportunities as well as little margin for error in times of uncertainty.

This does not mean they will eventually cut their dividend, but it is something investors looking to buy should be highly aware of as it is a possibility. For example, a BDC, TriplePoint Venture Growth, recently cut its dividend by 25%. The BDC had a higher-than-average yield and tighter dividend coverage.

In an article roughly 2 months before the cut, I discussed this as TPVG had dividend coverage of 103% at the time and stressed it was a riskier investment due to their little room for error. For comparison purposes, peers Trinity Capital (TRIN) and Hercules Capital (HTGC) had safer payout ratios with dividend coverage of 125% and 108% respectively.

I say that to say every investor has a different risk tolerance. And one might consider a stock's current yield to be more attractive, thus ignoring the risk of a dividend cut. Without further ado, here are the two REITs.

REIT #1: Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties may be attractive due to their rent roll being backed by the faith of the U.S. government. And while this is true, for reasons listed the stock may be considered a riskier investment.

Some of their tenants include the Department of Veteran Affairs, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and United States Coast Guard. The REIT currently has 93 properties in 20 states. It has faced its fair share of headwinds with higher for longer interest rates but has been making headway.

During their latest Q2 earnings at the end of July, the REIT saw a flat FFO of $0.29. This was in-line with analysts' estimates and remained flat from the prior quarter. This was also similar to the prior year's quarter. However, revenue grew from $72.8 million in Q1 to $76.22 million thanks to their rent escalators.

Year-over-year, this increased 6.8% from $71.37 million in Q2'23. I touched on the REIT's acquisitions during my last thesis, which you can read here. During the first quarter, they also raised their FFO guidance, a step in the right direction. This is expected to be in a range of $1.15 - $1.17, up from $1.14 - $1.16 prior. Management reaffirmed this during Q2. This represents a growth rate of 1.75% from 2023.

They also extended their revolving credit facility with an accordion option to borrow up to $700 million. This gives the REIT liquidity to capitalize on investment opportunities as the macro environment is likely to turn favorable with lower interest rates. This will decrease their cost of capital, allowing them the ability to see more attractive spreads.

In reference to what makes investing in DEA so risky, the yield above the sector median's 4.30% could be one reason. DEA currently has a forward yield of 7.9% and a CAD payout ratio above 100%. But the good news is this did increase year-over-year. Their cash available for distribution increased to $24.8 million, up from $24.6 million in 2023.

But using their shares outstanding, this still gives them a payout ratio above 100%. With a quarterly dividend of $0.265, DEA would need CAD of at least $28.8 million to completely cover the dividend. Quant also assigns the REIT a grade of F regarding their dividend safety. This is likely also the reason they trade below the sector median's 13.56x, with just a forward P/FFO multiple of 11.56x.

Peer Cousins Properties (CUZ) had a FAD or funds available for distribution payout ratio of 70.6% at the end of their Q2. The former also hasn't raised the dividend for the last 3 years, with the last increase in 2021.

Additionally, DEA's net debt to EBITDA was much higher at 7.6x in comparison to 5.12x for CUZ. DEA's stood at 7.1x in Q2'23. Their cash balance was $15.6 million, and their debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.4%. Moreover, they have roughly $100 million maturing in January of next year. This had a weighted-average interest rate of 5.63% that they could refinance at a lower rate.

I've had the privilege of speaking with Easterly's CEO, and he assured they plan to maintain the current dividend. With renting to the U.S. government, the REIT has little need to retain capital like peers, as most of their buildings are just paint and carpet. And the goal is to maintain a higher payout ratio to drive shareholder returns.

While I do think they will maintain the dividend for the near term, with a payout above 100% currently, any sudden downturn or tenant issues can lead to a dividend cut.

REIT #2: Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI)

Second on the list is Gaming And Leisure Properties, a gaming REIT that focuses on regional casinos. Their tenants include PENN Entertainment (PENN), Bally's Corporation (BALY), and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to name a few.

During their latest Q2 earnings at the end of July, the REIT saw AFFO of $0.94. Unlike DEA's earnings, which were flat year-over-year, GLPI's saw a slight increase from $0.92. This was also $0.02 higher than the prior quarter. Revenue saw similar revenue growth to Easterly, with 6.7% on an annualized basis. This stood at $380.6 million during Q2, up from $356.6 million.

The REIT also saw some acquisition activity, entering into an agreement with Bally's. GLPI agreed to acquire the property assets in Kansas City & Shreveport, Louisiana. They also acquired a ground lease and provided funding for their Chicago property. This was worth $1.585 billion with an initial cash yield of 8.3%.

GLPI also raised their AFFO guidance, with this expected to be in a range of $3.74 - $3.76, up from $3.71 - $3.74 prior. This represents a growth rate of 1.6% from 2023.

During the quarter, GLPI's AFFO grew year-over-year to $264.4 million, up from $250.4 million. Using their shares outstanding, GLPI would need AFFO of at least $213 million. Calculating this gives the REIT an AFFO payout ratio of 80.5%.

Although this is below the 90% that REITs are required to payout, theirs is higher than peer VICI Properties (VICI), who had an AFFO payout ratio of 74%. This gives GLPI less room for error if they experience a period of economic uncertainty, and also less retained capital for reinvestment purposes.

But GLPI may be considered the more attractive of the two due to their current yield above 6%. This is above VICI's forward yield of 5.3% and the sector median's 4.30%. Their forward P/AFFO multiple of 13.10x also trades below the sector median's 16.23x.

However, I don't consider Gaming and Leisure Properties to be as risky of an investment as DEA due to their lower payout ratio. They also raised the dividend this year by 4.1%, signaling confidence in their ability to continue paying the dividend, which, I think, is safe over the near to medium-term. They also have a better dividend safety grade of C-, further signaling the dividend is secure for the near-term at least.

The REIT's balance sheet was solid, with $1.75 billion on their revolver and manageable debt maturities in the coming years. They do have a $400 million bond due next month. This had an interest rate of 5.32%. Moreover, they have $850 million in debt maturing next year.

Unlike DEA's whose net debt to EBITDA rose year-over-year, Gaming And Leisure Properties' actually declined over the years from 6.3x to 4.5x. This is currently lower than VICI's 5.4x. They also have an investment-grade credit rating from two of the three major agencies, with a BBB- from S&P and Fitch.

Conclusion

As mentioned in the article, the main risk here is the REITs' ability to continue covering their dividends. With little room for error, especially considering Easterly Government Properties, any sudden downturn in the economy like a recession could result in a dividend cut. But with interest rates likely to decline soon, I suspect both REITs could see a pickup in investment activity, thus increasing their dividend safety.

Both have attractive yields over 7% and 6% currently, which may attract investors who are riskier. And although this may suit some, investors should be well-aware of investing in companies with payout ratios higher than normal in comparison to their peers.

Additionally, company balance sheets also play a part in their ability to cover the dividend, as some may have to use capital to pay off debt. Moreover, higher yields can often mean a riskier investment and one should do their due diligence when looking to invest.