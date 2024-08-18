Image Source

One bank that I've been quite neutral on has been East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC). For those not familiar with the institution, it is a fairly sizable player in the financial space, with a market capitalization as of this writing of $10.69 billion. Even though there are plenty of other banks out there that are larger than it, this is one of the bigger ones that I have analyzed. And as you can imagine, an institution of this magnitude has a significant reach. And outreach extends not only throughout parts of the US like California, Texas, and New York, but also to parts of Asia like China and Singapore.

From an asset quality perspective, East West Bancorp is quite a robust institution. In addition to this, relative to earnings at least, the company is fairly attractively priced. But on a price to book and price to tangible book basis, shares are a bit lofty. Recently, top line and bottom line performance has been a bit disappointing. This is in spite of the fact that non-interest income at the bank has been climbing. And when you add on top of this how shares are priced on a book basis, I don't think I'm ready to upgrade it from the ‘hold’ I had it at when I last wrote about it in December 2023 to a ‘buy’ just yet.

Growth continues

When it comes to the balance sheet, East West Bancorp is an interesting and growing business. At the end of 2023, for instance, the bank had deposits of $56.09 billion on its books. These have grown since then, hitting $60 billion in the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. This has not been the only part of the balance sheet that has expanded. The value of loans, for instance, grew from $51.54 billion to $52.10 billion. And even more impressive growth can be seen when looking at securities. These came in at $9.14 billion last year. But today, they are a hefty $11.86 billion. And the company accomplished this while seeing only a modest decline in cash from $4.62 billion to $4.39 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

While it would have been nice to see cash increase as well, you can't have everything be perfect. And the good news is that this cash balance dropped in part because management has made it a priority to pay down debt. At the end of last year, total debt on the institution’s books came in at $4.65 billion. But by the end of the most recent quarter, this number had fallen significantly to $3.54 billion. This is still a far cry from where debt used to be. At the end of 2022, for instance, the company had only $452.4 million in debt on its books. But because of the banking crisis, many banks decided to increase the amount of debt that they have in order to bolster their balance sheets with fresh cash. And for a company that still has rather high uninsured deposit exposure at 42%, maintaining adequate liquidity is important to avoid the perception of trouble should times get tough again.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the income statement, the picture has been all around disappointing. In the most recent quarter, net interest income came in at $516.2 million. That's down from the $540.7 million reported one year earlier. A growth in interest-bearing liabilities, as well as a slight contraction in the firm's net interest margin from 3.34% to 3.27%, can be blamed for a lot of this. But even when you look at the first half of this year compared to the same time last year, the decline from $1.12 billion to $1.06 billion that was driven not only by a growth in interest-bearing liabilities, but also a drop in net interest margin from 3.55% to 3.27%, it becomes clear that this is part of a recent trend.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Fortunately, while net interest income has come under pressure, non-interest income at the bank has been on the rise. For the first half of this year, the company reported non-interest income of $163.7 million. That's up quite a bit from the $138.6 million reported one year earlier. Higher fee income, which has largely been attributable to growth in the wealth management fees the company charges, as well as to an increase in deposit account fees and lending fees, can be considered responsible for much of this improvement. But that was not enough to stop net interest income from dropping from $634.5 million last year to $573.3 million this year. And even in the most recent quarter, the $288.2 million reported by management was slightly below the $312 million seen the same time in 2023.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we rely on results seen from 2023, shares of the company look reasonably priced at a price to earnings multiple of 9.2. But if we annualize data for 2024, we get a slightly higher reading of 10.2. I typically prefer banks to be somewhere between 6 and 10 times earnings, so this candidate is right in the upper end of that range. In the chart above, you can see how this stacks up against five similar banks. Four of the five are trading at price to earnings multiples that are higher than what East West Bancorp is trading for. Of course, we can also value an institution like this relative to book value and tangible book value. And in the chart below, I did just that. On a price to book basis, three of the five companies I stacked it up against were trading lower than it is. And this number drops to two of the five when we use the price to tangible book approach.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

All of this places East West Bancorp more or less in the middle of the competition. But some investors might argue that high asset quality justifies a premium. And it is true that, on a relative basis at least, East West Bancorp does have asset quality that is near the higher end of the spectrum. In the chart below, I compared it to five firms using the return on assets for each institution. And of all of the companies, our candidate came out on top. In the subsequent chart, I did the same thing using return on equity. And in this scenario, the 16.40% that the company boasts makes it higher than four of the five competitors.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Institutions like this are difficult for me to place. There are some very positive things about East West Bancorp that investors should be aware of. Debt is falling and most other parts of the balance sheet have been improving. Shares are not ridiculously priced, though they most certainly are not near the cheap end of the spectrum (except on a price to earnings basis). And asset quality looks to be quite high. We also have high uninsured deposit exposure, which does make me feel a bit uneasy. When you add all of this together, you end up with a company that it should probably be teetering between a ‘hold’ and a ‘buy’. But the value investor in me insists on having a rather sufficient margin of safety. And that is not something that we seem to have in this case. So, out of an abundance of caution, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ makes the most sense at this point in time