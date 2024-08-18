PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a dividend growth ETF investor favorite for its passive nature and increasingly growing dividends. The dividend has been growing at a CAGR of ~11% over the last 10 years and nearly 13% over the last five years. That's certainly delivering that growing passive cash flow that some income investors are looking for.

However, we've also been able to write puts (and on occasion covered calls previously) to generate even further cash flow for ourselves. In fact, with SCHD, we've been basically able to turn into a monthly payer this year by writing puts on eight different rounds so far. That's compared to its usual quarterly distribution schedule. That includes the latest puts we've been able to write was just before this latest options expiration date.

For a bit of background, I had initially started to utilize SCHD for the option wheel strategy. That is simply selling puts and then, when assigned, turning around and writing covered calls.

However, after taking an initial position, the fund did start to perform weaker. Though we did get to write some covered calls on that original assignment, some time had passed, and I decided that I wanted a long-term core SCHD position.

The reason is that SCHD basically invests across what I already invest in but includes even more names that help to diversify my portfolio more broadly. With that, I've turned to writing more cash-secured puts through this year, and we haven't seen an assignment yet. However, I'm still participating on the upside with what I now consider more of a core SCHD position.

Latest Trade

This latest trade was originally entered on July 29, 2024. This was a relatively short trade as we went with the August 16, 2024 expiration, working out to just 18 days.

We received $0.30 in options premium, and that worked out to an annualized return of 7.60%. That's on the lower end, but relative to the dividend yield of 3.46%, it is rather respectable. Further, with cash still yielding ~5% and the conservative nature of this ETF, it still made for a reasonable trade overall.

With the broader market pressures, this ETF did slip to trade below our strike price for a period of time—even despite the short-term duration of this trade. However, the pullback we saw was primarily the mega-cap growth names that took a breather.

Ycharts

This name isn't invested too much in the mega-cap growth names, which helped soften the blow a bit in terms of the downside moves. Over the last month, the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY) were down, while SCHD was up a bit. QQQ even hit correction territory thanks to its significant weighting toward the mega-cap growth names—tech names are up just over 51% of QQQ currently.

Ycharts

In general, SCHD carries relatively more defensive names—literally, with Lockheed Martin (LMT) currently the largest holding in the fund. That's followed by AbbVie (ABBV) as a healthcare play is also naturally defensive.

SCHD Top Ten Holdings (Schwab)

The largest sector is tilted toward the value-oriented financials sector with a 17.32% weighting, followed by healthcare at 15.53% and consumer staples at 14.28%. During the start of this latest broader market sell-off, there was a rotation into these more defensive and value-oriented sectors, which saw SCHD rising while SPY and QQQ were actually falling a bit.

The holdings that I already hold as individual positions in my portfolio include ABBV, BlackRock (BLK), Home Depot (HD) and Texas Instruments (TXN). The other names here are names that I'd certainly consider owning directly as well.

That's why I believe SCHD can be a perfect fit for my portfolio. There is some overlap, but otherwise, it is just adding further diversification to the dividend growth sleeve of my portfolio. The names that provide steadily growing cash flows and earnings that can get passed onto investors.

It is these sorts of names that have helped to make SCHD's dividend grow for going on 12 years now.

SCHD Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Next Trade Already 'Reloaded'

As we move forward, I anticipate writing more puts on this name—and in fact, as I mentioned at the opening, that is exactly what I did during the market trading day on August 16. This was before the latest put writing trade expired worthless. I went with the September 20, 2024 expiration and once again went with the $80 strike price. In this move, I collected $0.46, which works out to a potential annualized return of 6%.

Again, on an absolute basis, it might not seem that attractive, but relative to the dividend yield itself, it looks reasonable. Even further, we are still receiving the ~5% cash yields until the Fed cuts. The first one is expected to take place in September, but we should still be collecting somewhere in the upper 4% range. That also will have a very limited impact on this trade as it expires on September 20.

Speaking of that, that expiration date also lands right before the Q3 distribution ex-date on September 25, 2024. While the dividend simply reduces the share price of the ETF on the ex-date, we could be in a situation where we received this latest premium, get assigned and immediately be entitled to that next payment. At this point, if an assignment does occur, we are likely to turn around and write some covered calls as well—ultimately squeezing even more cash flow out of this name.

On the other hand, the trade could simply expire worthless, where we pocket the premium and turn around and write some more puts to bring in some option premium. Essentially, I view this as a win-win scenario, no matter what.

2024 Put Writing Recap

With this latest trade, it takes it up to the eighth round of writing puts this year, bringing in steady cash flow nearly every month (only missed out on a January expiration.)

Ticker Expiration Date Upper Strike Lower Strike Current Price Type Sold Date Initiated Premium Collected Date Closed Closing Cost Gain/Loss SCHD 09/20/2024 $80.00 - $81.96 Puts 08/16/2024 $0.46 TBD TBD TBD SCHD 08/16/2024 $80.00 - Expired Puts 07/29/2024 $0.30 $0.30 - $0.30 SCHD 07/19/2024 $77.00 - Expired Puts 06/25/2024 $0.35 Expired - $0.35 SCHD 06/21/2024 $78.00 - Expired Puts 05/21/2024 $0.25 Expired - $0.25 SCHD 05/17/2024 $77.00 - Expired Puts 04/17/2024 $1.49 Expired - $1.49 SCHD 04/19/2024 $77.00 - Rolled Puts 03/15/2024 $0.40 04/17/2024 $1.09 -$0.69 SCHD 03/15/2024 $75.00 - Expired Puts 02/16/2024 $0.27 Expired - $0.27 SCHD 02/16/2024 $73.00 - Expired Puts 12/21/2023 $0.50 Expired - $0.50 Click to enlarge

In total, this has resulted in $2.47 in premiums taken in this year based on the expired trades. That comes up to $2.93 if we include the latest premium received. For some perspective, that can be compared with the $1.4351 in dividends SCHD has paid out for the year.

Risks

With all that said, like any investing strategy, there are some risks. One of the risks of writing puts is that an investor can potentially give some of that upside up when you aren't long the shares. Therefore, while one is collecting option premiums, it might not be as much as what the actual capital gains would be if one just bought the position instead. That's something that one would need to be comfortable with.

Further, SCHD is still invested more broadly in equities. That means there will always be more volatility and risks of material losses. That is even despite the more value-oriented and defensive positioning. Equities aren't always appropriate for all investors.

Finally, another risk to consider is that SCHD has seen its dividend trend higher every year. This is largely due to its methodology that selects dividend growers, though there is a quality tilt to its methodology as well. However, there is no guarantee of growth. When it goes through its annual reconstitution, or if there is a black swan event that is more prolonged, the dividend income throughout the year may come in lower than a prior year.

Conclusion

SCHD has been working out extremely well for us, as the value-oriented portfolio held up better in the latest volatility; it was a good reminder of the defensive nature of the fund. We've been able to write puts regularly this year, which have mostly all expired worthless. This allowed us to generate additional cash flow nearly every month in 2024. As we also remain long a position, we can continue to benefit from the potential upside moves (as well as receive the regular quarterly dividend.)

The value-oriented portfolio has meant that it has underperformed relative to the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index. The market has mostly been driven by its mega-cap growth name exposure, though. There was a brief correction recently, but with a swift recovery, we are back in a position where a few names are looking stretched in terms of valuation. That could make an investor feel more comfortable with SCHD, as it can provide some more defensive positioning and diversification.