SCHD: Turning This Dividend Growth ETF Favorite Into A Monthly Payer

Aug. 18, 2024 9:50 PM ETSchwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD)
Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SCHD is a dividend ETF that has been able to deliver some serious dividend growth, with a CAGR of ~11% over 10 years.
  • SCHD's value-oriented holdings helped it hold up better during the latest broader market volatility.
  • This fund can help provide more diversification to a portfolio that may be leaning too heavily toward tech exposure.
  • We've been able to write puts throughout this year to generate additional monthly cash flow from this dividend ETF favorite.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Builder Opportunities. Learn More »

Growing piggy banks

PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a dividend growth ETF investor favorite for its passive nature and increasingly growing dividends. The dividend has been growing at a CAGR of ~11% over the last 10

Interested in more income ideas?

Check out Cash Builder Opportunities, where we provide ideas about high-quality and reliable dividend growth ideas. These investments are designed to build growing income for investors. A special focus on investments that are leaders within their industry to provide stability and long-term wealth creation. Along with this, the service provides ideas for writing options to build investors' income even further.

Join us today to have access to our portfolio, watchlist and live chat. Members get the first look at all publications and even exclusive articles not posted elsewhere.

This article was written by

Cash Builder Opportunities profile picture
Cash Builder Opportunities
4.47K Followers

Cash Builder Opportunities (aka Nick Ackerman) is a former fiduciary and a registered financial advisor with 14 years of investing experience.

He is the leader of the investing group Cash Builder Opportunities, where his specific focus is on closed-end funds, dividend growth stocks, and option writing as an attractive way to achieve income. He shares model portfolios and research to help investors make better decisions, via his Investing Group’s active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD, ABBV, BLK, HD, TXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News