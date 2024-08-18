Capturing High Yield In Retirement Portfolio With These 2 Picks

Aug. 18, 2024 9:52 PM ETPAA, BXSL
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.35K Followers

Summary

  • A retirement income portfolio can take many shapes and forms, but in many cases the common denominator is attractive yield at low risk.
  • While investing in high-yielding names typically comes with elevated risk, there are exceptions to this that even can be deemed safe for a conservative retirement strategy.
  • In this article, I present two high-yielding picks, which, in my opinion, tick the boxes of prudent retirement (income) investing.

Time and money - Bundles on clock

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

There are multiple ways how investors approach the mechanics of their retirement portfolios. Types of asset classes, weights, geographies and so on are all dependent on how willing and able a particular retiree is to assume risk

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.35K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAA--
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Common Units
BXSL--
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News