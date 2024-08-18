imaginima

Introduction

Utilities are boring - very boring.

However, in many cases, it's the good kind of boring, where investors buy businesses with mostly anti-cyclical demand, predictable growth, healthy balance sheets, and consistent dividend growth.

The problem is that this safety came with elevated opportunity costs in recent years. Over the past ten years, the utilities ETF (XLU) has returned less than 150%, lagging the 239% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Data by YCharts

As we can see above, the pandemic made things a lot worse for utility investors. This is based on a few reasons (among others):

Inflation started to accelerate after the pandemic, hurting the pricing power of utilities.

Utilities are aggressively investing in the energy transition, including coal plant retirements, renewable energy, and a better transmission network. This costs a lot of money and recently got more expensive due to higher inflation.

Although most utilities have healthy balance sheets, they tend to carry a lot of gross debt. Due to elevated interest rates, that debt has become more expensive.

The AI trend made "big tech" very attractive, while elevated interest provided investors with opportunities to buy high-yield, low-risk bonds. This provided investors with many good alternatives. There was no need to buy "boring" utilities.

Nonetheless, I have been increasingly bullish on utilities.

For example, on March 13, I wrote an article on The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) titled "Southern Company: How One Of The Best Utilities Could Return Over 10% Per Year."

Since then, shares have returned 26%, beating the 8% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

In fact, this is one of the most aggressive surges in its stock price in recent history, as we can see below.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll explain why that is and what this could mean for investors holding Southern Company stock.

So, let's get to it!

'Suddenly,' Demand Is Booming

The number one reason why the utilities sector has made a comeback is artificial intelligence. The market suddenly realized that the massive surge in data centers meant an unprecedented increase in power demand.

Goldman Sachs estimates that between 2022 and 2030, power demand in the United States will soar by 2.4% per year, with 0.9 points of this growth rate coming from data centers.

Goldman Sachs

This power demand requires a lot of new supply. One fantastic source is nuclear energy. That's where Southern Company comes in, as its Vogtle Unit 3 is one of three new nuclear power capacity additions since the 1990s in the United States.

Energy Information Administration

The other is Vogtle Unit 4, which entered production on April 29 of this year. This unit alone can power an estimated 500 thousand homes and businesses with carbon-free energy for at least 60 to 80 years.

In general, as of 2Q24, the company's power mix is very attractive, as carbon-intensive coal accounts for just 17% of the mix. Clean-burning natural gas accounts for 48% of the mix, followed by zero-carbon nuclear and renewables. Please note that I'm fully aware that producing wind and solar facilities costs a lot of carbon.

Southern Company

On top of that, demand tailwinds are clearly visible in its earnings.

In the second quarter, the Georgia-based giant reported adjusted EPS of $1.10, which is a significant increase of $0.31 compared to the second quarter of 2023. It's also $0.20 above the company's own guidance!

According to the company, this fantastic performance was caused by ongoing investments in state-regulated utilities, favorable weather conditions, and effective cost management.

Southern Company

However, even more important, demand drivers in its operating regions are rock-solid and driven by secular growth.

In the second quarter of 2024 alone, Southern Company added 14,000 residential customers in its electric businesses and 6,000 in its natural gas distribution businesses.

According to the company, this customer growth, combined with a long pipeline of potential new industrial and commercial projects, puts it in a great spot to benefit from increased electricity demand over the next decade.

This pipeline includes almost 200 projects with more than 30 gigawatts of potential load growth.

To put things in perspective, 1GW is equal to:

2.5 million solar panels.

310 wind turbines.

100 million LED bulbs.

1.3 million horses.

Roughly 2 thousand Corvette Z06s.

On a less silly note, 30GW is almost the total peak load of the New York Independent System Operator.

Roughly 40% of these projects and 80% of the potential electric load are data centers. The remaining projects have a focus on clean energy, transportation, manufacturing, port-related businesses, and others.

As a reminder, during our year-end earnings call in February, we updated our forecast to reflect projected retail electric sales growth that is expected to accelerate in the latter part of this decade, with a projected growth rate of approximately 6% from 2025 to 2028. The underlying Georgia Power projected sales growth is approximately 9% over the same period. - SO 2Q24 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

On a long-term basis, the company aims for 5-7% EPS growth, which bodes well for shareholders.

Southern Company's Shareholder Value

Technically speaking, Southern Company has the ability to return more than 10% per year.

This includes its 3.3% dividend yield, which is based on a quarterly per-share dividend of $0.72. When adding this to 5-7% expected long-term EPS growth, we get a total return outlook of 8.3% to 10.3%. Again, this is purely theoretical, as the total return consists of capital gains and dividends.

If we assume an unchanged valuation, capital returns are equal to EPS growth, as the stock price is EPS x P/E multiple.

Southern Company

In this case, it also helps that Southern Company has a highly reliable dividend.

Over the past 77 years, the company has not once cut its dividend. It has hiked its dividend for 23 consecutive years, meaning it is just two years away from potentially becoming a Dividend Aristocrat.

Data by YCharts

The five-year dividend CAGR is 3.1%, protected by a payout ratio of 67% and a healthy balance sheet.

Southern Company has an A- credit rating and roughly $63 billion in long-term debt. Although $63 billion sounds like a lot (it is a lot), the company has a well-laddered maturity profile, with a big chunk of its debt maturing after 2040.

Southern Company

Moreover, the company has close to $7 billion in liquidity, most of it consisting of unused credit lines and $1.2 billion in cash.

This puts its current net debt at roughly $62 billion. Through 2026, net debt is expected to rise to $68 billion. However, because of accelerating EBITDA, the net leverage ratio is expected to decline to 5.1x (from 5.5x in 2024E).

It also helps that Southern Company is one of the few major utilities with positive free cash flow. This year, capital expenditures are expected to be $10.3 billion, likely to decline to $9.1 billion by 2026.

While this is a lot, free cash flow is expected to be close to $1 billion in both 2025 and 2026. Although this is just 1% of its market cap, meaning external funding is still required, the company is on a path to better balance investments and income.

With all of this in mind, there are two problems.

SO yields just 3.3%. This is not a satisfying yield for most investors seeking income. Especially because the utilities sector is seen as a great source of yield. Friends of mine started buying SO at a 5% yield a few years ago. The only reason why this yield is so low is because of SO's stellar stock price performance. Because of its stock price performance, the company's valuation has become lofty. This decreases the odds of 10% annual returns.

As I just explained, based on the company's EPS growth projections and dividend, it could return 10% per year. However, its valuation is an important factor here.

Currently, SO trades at a blended P/E ratio of 22.5x, a mile above its long-term average of 17.0x.

FAST Graphs

Using the FactSet data from the chat above, analysts agree with the company, expecting 7-10% EPS growth per year through at least 2026.

That's a fantastic growth rate that definitely deserves a multiple higher than 17.0x. Using an 18-18.5x multiple, close to its 10-year average, we get a fair stock price of $82-$86, which is slightly below the current price.

As much as I like Southern Company, I just cannot get myself to give it a Buy rating at these levels. Its yield is too low, its valuation a bit too lofty, and I believe there are better alternatives for investors seeking opportunities related to national power demand growth. For example, this includes natural gas producers and landowners, both of which are much more risky than utilities.

Takeaway

Southern Company is a strong utility player with impressive growth prospects, but it may not be the best buy at current levels.

While the company's impressive earnings, strategic investments, and promising customer growth position it well for the future, its valuation has become very lofty. It also does not help that its yield has dropped to 3%.

Although the company could return 10% per year, it would require its valuation to remain elevated, which I do not expect to happen.

Hence, for now, I'll watch Southern Company closely, but I can't recommend it as a buy until the valuation becomes more attractive.