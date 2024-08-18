Borr Drilling: Upgrading On A Strong Outlook And Commitment To Capital Returns - Buy

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Adjusted for a number of one-time items, Borr Drilling reported Q2/2024 largely in line with expectations and reiterated full-year guidance.
  • BORR declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10, unchanged from Q1/2024, which is expected to be paid on September 6. On the call, management hinted at further increases next year.
  • The company continues to do well on the contracting front, with a new $250 million multi-year contract offshore Brazil being the highlight of the quarter.
  • With the situation in Saudi Arabia no longer likely to materially impact the company's financial results, I have raised my adjusted EBITDA estimates for both 2025 and 2026 and increased my price target from $7 to $8.
  • Considering almost 30% upside from current levels, a juicy 6.4% dividend yield, and the company's strong commitment to increasing shareholder capital returns, I am upgrading Borr Drilling's stock from "Hold" to "Buy".
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value Investor's Edge. Learn More »

Aerial view maintenance repair of the jack up oil and gas rig up in the shipyard, Offshore oil and Gas processing platform, oil and gas industry.

AvigatorPhotographer

Note:

I have covered Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Borr Drilling reported Q2/2024 results. Adjusted for a number of one-time

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
18.23K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BORR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BORR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BORR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News