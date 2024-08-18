Alibaba Call Options: Michael Burry Backs Up The Truck

Summary

  • Michael Burry increased his stake in Alibaba by 24%, making it his largest holding at 21% of his portfolio.
  • BABA has attractive valuations, a strong cash position, strong cash flows, and impactful buybacks. Recently, it has started paying dividends too.
  • The CCP is the biggest risk to a bullish thesis, but it is this same wariness which has made valuations so attractive via terrible sentiment.
  • Consider buying calls to limit downside while capturing possibly explosive upside.

Alibaba company office in China

Robert Way

Michael Burry, the investor famous for his big short in the 2007 subprime mortgage bubble, has upped his stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), according to recent 13F filings by his firm Scion Asset Management. He increased the

