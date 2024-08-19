FotografiaBasica

Over the past several months, the net lease sector has begun to outperform real estate at large. The boost comes as much-needed relief for a sector that has been punished over the past several years. In fact, for some net lease REITs, the rising interest rate era has seen unprecedented drawdowns for share prices. As interest rates increased, yields were pushed higher. The ten-year treasury’s yield increased several hundred basis points inside of the course of twelve months, one of the most significant short-term increases in history. For long duration REITs, like the net lease sector, this meant rapid repricing.

Data by YCharts

The carnage took a significant toll, and the net least sector (NETL) declined by more than 25% over the course of a calendar year. Recently, sentiment has shifted around the direction of interest rates. Rate cuts appear a near certainty before the end of the year, causing the ten-year treasury’s yield to begin falling in anticipation.

Data by YCharts

As yields begin to fall, investors are pushed back towards assets with yield, such as net lease real estate. While rising interest rates were a significant burden for the sector, the possibility of rate cuts has sparked much needed enthusiasm. During the month of July, the Federal Reserve began to pivot, and the net lease sector jumped nearly 10% overnight. For a highly predictable sector, this brand of volatility is uncharacteristic.

Data by YCharts

REITs across the net lease sector have benefitted systemically as a degree of excitement begins to mount around the downtrodden asset class. However, the degree of outperformance has varied across the sector. Some of the most competitive REITs in the sector, such as Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) and Agree Realty (ADC), have captured the spotlight with double-digit share appreciation. Meanwhile, some competitors have fallen short, such as NETSTREIT (NTST), who was recently defrauded of several million dollars in investor funds. In the middle of the pack lies Realty Income (NYSE:O), the world’s largest net lease REIT. Although avoiding the bottom of the barrel, O has underperformed important net lease peers by around 10% year to date.

Data by YCharts

As the blue chip of the sector, O is the bellwether of the net lease industry. As we’ve mentioned previously, O is enormous, owning more properties than ADC, EPRT, and NTST, combined. Despite an enormous balance sheet, O’s recent performance has been lukewarm, significantly trailing the best REITs in the industry since the beginning of the year. Many believe O is staged for a breakout to catch these peers. However, one methodology suggests that O is fairly valued.

Today, we revisit O, specifically exploring the company’s adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, history. We will compare the company’s historical AFFO metrics against current pricing to determine whether shares are fairly valued.

REIT ‘O’verview

We recently covered O from another angle, taking a deep dive into the company’s portfolio. The article was titled ‘O, How You've Changed’ and focused on the significant change to O’s portfolio and business model over the past ten years. As a decade-long shareholder, watching O transform has been a critical piece of my understanding of the net lease sector. We provided the following initial description of O.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is an unparalleled net lease REIT. Founded in 1969, the company has transformed over time from a quick service restaurant and childcare landlord to the world’s largest net lease REIT, all under the moniker of “the monthly dividend company.” Owning over 15,000 properties, Realty Income’s portfolio is larger than Agree Realty (ADC), NNN REIT (NNN), Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), and NETSTREIT (NTST) combined. O has quickly grown to become one of the largest landlords in the world, owning a portfolio throughout all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Germany, and Portugal. O is quite literally on its way to becoming a net lease index fund, owning a representative sample of the net lease market, including retail, industrial, and other assets. O’s track record of dividend growth is unmatched in the real estate industry. O is one of few REITs to achieve and maintain Dividend Aristocrat status, meaning the company has increased the dividend annually for over 25 years. In 1994, O became a public company. Since, O has raised the dividend each year, setting a 30-year track record of increasing dividends as a public company. However, O, founded in 1969, was also increasing the dividend prior to being a public company.

Today, O remains the largest net lease REIT and one of the largest publicly traded REITs. The company continues to grow its global footprint, acquiring and funding the construction of new assets in new and existing geographies. Below are current key metrics for O.

Enterprise Value: $78.0B

Market Capitalization: $52.1B

Property Count: 15,450

Dividend Per Share (Current, Annualized): $3.16

Dividend Yield: 5.29%

Dividend Growth (5-year): 3.55%

How To Value O – One Methodology

There’s more than one way to skin a cat. That adage is simple, effective, and applies to no subject better than REIT valuation. REITs have various valuation techniques, all of which have a degree of merit. There are traditional approaches such as the discounted cash flow method, which calculates the present value of future cash flows. Other methodologies include comparing relative adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, multiples to sector peers on a relative risk basis. An even more boiled down approach is simply asking yourself whether the yield is worth the risk.

There lies another approach which applies well to long duration REITs, such as O. We often call O a long duration REIT, but let's peel back the onion on this phrase. Duration is a term used to refer to interest rate risk in bonds. The Corporate Finance Institute provides the following definition of duration:

Duration is one of the fundamental characteristics of a fixed income security (e.g., a bond), alongside maturity, yield, coupon, and call features. It is the most commonly used tool in the bond markets as an assessment of the interest rate sensitivity of a fixed income security. Since the interest rate is one of the most significant drivers of a bond’s value, duration measures how much changes in the yield-to-maturity (YTM) of the instrument will ultimately impact the bond’s price. A fixed income security with a greater duration indicates a higher sensitivity to interest rates and thus, the greater the interest rate risk it has. And as the price of most fixed income securities have an inverse relationship with yields, a security with a greater duration will have more interest rate risk than a security with a shorter duration. However, in the markets, duration can also be understood to be a measure of how much a bond price will move given changes in the yield-to-maturity. This interpretation is more correctly called “dollar duration” but market participants stubbornly tend to use this duration definition the most.

Duration measures a bond’s sensitivity to interest rates. So, how does this connect back to net lease real estate?

In the industry, net lease real estate is synonymized with a bond backed by real estate. More often than not, net leased assets have initial lease terms up to 20 years, sometimes longer. This means cash flow is predetermined for that period based on contractual rental revenues and backed by the credit of the tenant. These assets are priced with an initial yield which is set during a sale leaseback or development funding process, similar to new debt being issued by the borrower.

As capitalization rates move, these assets are repriced. Movements in capitalization rates generally follow the movements of other income producing assets and, ultimately, the ten-year treasury. If the ten-year treasury rises, capitalization rates are sure to follow. The Boulder Group is a major net lease brokerage that provides capitalization rate research on a recurring basis. In their Q2 Net Lease Market Report, Boulder Group provides data on retail net lease capitalization rate.

The Boulder Group

Data by YCharts

Note the similarities in movements between the ten-year treasury yield and net lease capitalization rates. Given similar maturity ranges, net lease capitalization rates often price at a risk premium over the ten-year treasury.

The nature of this relationship transfers to the REIT level as well. O and other net lease REITs can be valued based on their relationship to the ten-year treasury. Looking at O specifically, the company’s portfolio has a weighted average lease term of 9.6 years, nearly matching a ten-year treasury. As a long-term income producing asset, shares of O can be valued by assessing their current and historical relationship to the ten-year treasury.

AFFO per share is a non-GAAP financial metric that is frequently reported by net lease REITs. Generally, funds from operations or FFO is the traditional REIT metric, but AFFO accounts for recurring capital expenditures and other adjustments which will affect long-term earnings. For a net lease REIT, AFFO is the gold standard for assessing the company’s share level performance, measuring residual cash flow for shareholders after operational expenses are deducted. A primary purpose of AFFO for analysts is to assess the health of a REITs dividend payout.

The AFFO payout ratio is the amount of AFFO that is dedicated by the dividend. A lower AFFO payout ratio typically corresponds to a safer dividend and more retained earnings for future acquisitions or development funding. O has guided to a midpoint of $4.18 for full year AFFO in 2024. Based on the forward dividend per share of $3.16, O is paying out approximately 75% of earnings as a dividend.

However, AFFO has another key purpose for analysts. AFFO is also used as a multiple or a yield by analysts to determine a REITs pricing. Since AFFO is the total residual cash flow left to common shares, it is a better representative of operational performance than dividend payments. For that reason, AFFO can be divided into either an AFFO per share multiple or an AFFO capitalization rate to value the REIT.

Using an AFFO capitalization rate to value a REIT is an industry standard for net lease real estate. AFFO capitalization rate or yield is the portfolio level yield, which some investors and analysts use for comparative purposes. The relationship between AFFO capitalization rate and the ten-year treasury yield is the foundation of this methodology.

O AFFO History

As one of the oldest net lease REITs, O has a well-established, consistent, and predictable history of adjusted funds from operations. Over the decades, the company has delivered on their mission of continued growth, paving one of the most impressively consistent trajectories along the way.

Below is a table showing O’s AFFO metrics over the past ten years.

REITer's Digest

In 2014, O’s AFFO per share was $2.57 per share. Over the next ten years, the company has more than doubled their enterprise value, nearly doubling AFFO along the way. This year, O is guiding to AFFO per share of $4.18, a 62% increase compared to ten years ago.

REITer's Digest

Over the past decade, O’s AFFO has grown at a 5% compound annual growth rate. Each year, AFFO has increased, ranging from 2% to 9% depending on the year, based largely on acquisition activity and market conditions.

REITer's Digest

Over time, O’s growth of AFFO per share has underpinned the long-term growth of the dividend and share price. AFFO per share growth is the main driver of REIT performance, and the math is simple. For O’s AFFO capitalization rate to remain constant, increasing AFFO means the share price must also increase. For this purpose, shares of O have appreciated over the course of long time horizons, such as ten or twenty years.

Data by YCharts

The Importance of Yield Spreads

Unfortunately, AFFO is not the only piece of O’s puzzle. If that were the case, shares would have appreciated each year without fail, given O’s impressive track record of growing AFFO. Watching shares of O fall from the $70’s down into the $40’s in a relatively short time proved that this is not reality. So, what other factors may be at play?

Income producing assets are inexorably tied to movements of the ten-year treasury. The ten-year treasury rate is the risk-free rate, acting as a bellwether to anchor all assets with fixed yield. Assets that float are generally benchmarked against the Secured Overnight Financing Rate or SOFR. O and other net lease REITs are no different. Each REIT’s AFFO capitalization rate trades at a spread over the ten-year treasury. This spread varies since both assets are priced independently, but the correlation is remarkably strong.

REITer's Digest

Over the past ten years, shares of O have priced at a consistent spread over the ten-year treasury. Based on year-end share prices, over the past ten years, O’s AFFO yield has ranged from 4.7% to 7.0%. Over the same time frame, the ten-year treasury’s yield ranged from 0.9% to 3.9%. This implies a maximum spread of 4.7% and a minimum spread of 2.3% over the past ten years, again based on year-end share prices.

REITer's Digest

O’s yield spread has averaged 3.12% over the past decade, remaining around 3% for most years. In fact, the only significantly different year was during the pandemic, when the Federal Reserve dropped rates to zero essentially overnight.

The consistency of the spread validates the methodology of using yield spread as a valuation measure for shares of O. Based on guidance from Q2 earnings, O expects to earn AFFO per share of $4.18 for 2024. Currently, shares of O are trading at $60, corresponding to an AFFO capitalization rate of 6.97%.

Data by YCharts

Based on the current ten-year treasury yield, O’s AFFO capitalization rate spread is around 3%, aligned with historical figures. This means under this methodology, shares of O are currently fairly valued.

Investor Takeaways

The conclusion that O is fairly valued comes with a large asterisk. The fine print of this methodology is that it comes as compared to history and as we know, past performance is no indicator of future returns. In fact, our prior coverage of O demonstrated just how much the REIT has evolved over the past decade. As we pointed out, many of these changes may not be for the better.

Over the past five years, O has acquired two major competitors, VEREIT and Spirit Realty Capital. Both REITs were significantly lower in credit quality as compared to O, opening the door for significant financial synergies when O repays their outstanding debt and redeems their higher yielding shares. However, these REITs were lower rated for a reason. Both had poor quality portfolios, which diluted O’s portfolio by lowering the percentage of rent generated from investment grade tenants. While O noted that the portfolio was becoming more diversified, I think it was becoming “diworsified.”

A key risk to this methodology is that O’s relationship to the ten-year treasury could change. O’s AFFO capitalization rate is measured as a spread over the ten year. Historically, O has maintained this spread, however, should O’s risk profile increase, this spread will almost certainly increase as well.

This would negatively impact share price irrespective of share level performance or movement to the ten-year treasury. Given changes to O’s portfolio, this is likely the key risk factor which would push the share of O below peers. For now, O retains their “Hold” rating. The company remains the largest and most creditworthy in the sector, but long-term performance is at risk due to enormous near term growth.