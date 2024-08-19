imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) had its IPO in 2021, so the Company started trading in an increasingly negative market environment for REITs, which was reflected in its stock price development. However, NLCP saw its stock price hit (so far) bottom in 2023 and has gradually increased since then. Nevertheless, the stock price remains substantially below its initial levels.

I've recently covered NLCP and considered it a 'buy' due to its strong business metrics, healthy financial stance, and unique value drivers accompanying its property sector. Still, it was a high-risk, high-reward scenario. Should you be willing to get a better grasp of the development of my views on NLCP, please refer to the link below:

NewLake Capital Partners: Still Worthy Of A Place In Your Portfolio

The Company recently published its Q2 2024 financial results, so I've decided to revisit its business. Enjoy the read!

Investment Thesis

In July 2024, not long after I published my first article on NLCP (linked above), I initiated a position, so for transparency - I hold a certain stake in NLCP. I believe that the Company is undervalued and has high total return potential, resulting from:

further multiple expansion

high, well-covered dividends

above-average rent escalators combined with continuous external growth

I consider NLCP a 'strong buy', as:

the Company has top-tier business metrics showcasing a 100% occupancy rate, high WALT, and impressive rent escalators

its indebtedness is negligible

its valuation multiple doesn't reflect its quality

NLCP operates within a unique property sector with multiple, clear growth catalysts

the dividends are attractive and well-covered

There are some risk factors to consider (discussed below), making NLCP a high-risk, high-reward pick, but I believe the risk-to-reward ratio is appealing. Nevertheless, NLCP only constitutes a small portion of my portfolio, and I don't intend to increase its share significantly. I am bullish on NLCP.

Important Year For The Cannabis Industry

Introductory information

NLCP operates within a specific property sector accompanied by an uncanny market environment - the cannabis industry. The Company concentrates on purchasing cannabis cultivation and production facilities, as well as cannabis dispensaries within medical-use and adult-use markets. Before we dive deeper, let's review some basic industry statistics included in the Company's presentation:

around 90% of the US population lives in the area of medical-use markets, while 52% reside in the adult-use markets

88% of adults living in the US support adult-use and/or medical-use of cannabis

the cannabis industry market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2024-2027

Growth catalysts keep on materializing

It's important to realise that the regulatory environment continues to shift in a more favourable manner for cannabis operators and, thus, NewLake Capital Partners. For instance:

the map presented above is no longer up to date, as sales commenced in Ohio on August 6th, 2024

Florida is having a vote regarding adult-use of cannabis in November 2024

Moving beyond the state level, the next steps were taken to reschedule marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III by publishing a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in May 2024. Let me quote Anthony Coniglio, NLCP's CEO, on this matter:

The comment period ended July 22, and we now await a final rule to be published. I would note that this proposed rule had over 43,000 comments, which is unprecedented for a drug rescheduling and had more than 90% of the comments supportive of a move away from Schedule I, which interestingly mirrors the level of national support we've seen for medical cannabis in polls from Pure Research and Gallup over the past few years. (...) A final rule rescheduling to Schedule III would instantly improve the credit quality and cash flow position for our entire tenant portfolio by reducing the taxes they pay. Additionally, as the financial profile of our tenants improve, we would expect valuations for the sector to improve, setting the stage for companies to consider recapitalizing their balance sheets, thus resulting in further credit improvement for both the industry and our portfolio. We estimate that elimination of 280E would save our tenants a collective $500 million annually.

Therefore, that constitutes a significant catalyst for improving NLCP's portfolio quality. The stronger the tenants, the safer the landlord. Nevertheless, such developments take time, and even NLCP expects it to be a long process that could continue for months.

Federal law remains unchanged

As NLCP indicated within its recent 10-Q filing:

Although moving marijuana to Schedule III should facilitate medical research and should provide a financial boost to the cannabis industry, it will leave federal law essentially untouched.

Federal law regarding the cannabis sector substantially limits cannabis operators' access to some financing sources, including the traditional US banking system. As a result, NLCP fills this gap by providing cannabis operators with an opportunity to realise sale-leaseback transactions, improving their liquidity and providing capital to realise other investment initiatives. NLCP is well aware that this may change in the future, but:

such changes will take time until then, the Company will capitalize on this market environment and create win-win situations for itself and its tenants

Unique value drivers of NLCP's property sector

the mission-critical character of properties

the demand for cultivation facilities is driven by the fact that transporting cannabis across states is illegal

NLCP concentrates on limited-license jurisdictions, which are especially attractive. Firstly, they are generally accompanied by more strict regulations, which constitute a barrier to entry, leading to a better market environment for NLCP's tenants. Secondly, similarly to the gaming property sector, the property is tied to the license, so the tenants' ability to switch locations is limited

multiple growth catalysts that could result in a larger total addressable market, better credit quality of tenants, a more favourable supply-to-demand relationship, and a greater ability of tenants to expand their businesses

Portfolio Update: Minor Challenges Within Overall Strength

For context, NLCP concentrates on single-tenant, triple-net lease properties. Triple net leases are a highly favourable type of agreement (from the landlords' perspective) in which the tenant covers the substantial costs related to operating and maintaining the property. They are especially effective when combined with contractual rent escalators, which typically range from 1% to 2%. However, NLCP has somewhat better escalators embedded within its leases, as they amount to (on average) 2.6%.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned 32 properties comprising 1.7m sq. ft. across 12 States. 15 were cultivation facilities, while 17 were dispensary properties.

NLCP recorded a 100% occupancy rate and 14.0 WALT (weighted average lease term). I believe there's no doubt that the above metrics are at a top-tier level as only representatives of the gaming property sector (Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) or VICI Properties (VICI)) are capable of securing a better combination of high occupancy rate, high WALT, and above-average rent escalators.

However, one weakness to consider while reviewing NLCP's portfolio is its high tenant concentration. The top 10 tenants are responsible for over 93% of ABR. Naturally, this entails potential risks, as one tenant's financial issues could have a larger impact on NLCP's business and financial stance.

For instance, one of NLCP's 13 tenants - Revolutionary Clinics, failed to cover 50% of its contractual rent for June and July 2024. NLCP had some issues with Revolutionary Clinics before, as they failed to cover contractual rent at the beginning of 2023, but both entities managed to resolve the situation.

Luckily, Revolutionary Clinics' rent only constitutes 5.8% of NLCP's ABR, and its problems seem temporary from NLCP's management's perspective. To quote from the Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

Revolutionary clinics has been revitalizing their garden and implementing a new strategy. Conditions in the Massachusetts market continue to be difficult. And while the company pays full rent in April and May, Rev only paid 50% of June rent. While the facility is back to producing high-quality flower, we expect the company to pay 50% of rent for remainder of the quarter, liquidity and work to lift sales. We're in constant dialogue with Rev's management team and will provide updates as appropriate.

Yes, some potential catalysts could improve the overall financial stance and credit quality of NLCP's tenants; however, the high tenant concentration risk is certainly something to consider, as it's another reason why NLCP is on the riskier side of the REIT industry.

Financial Stance

NLCP recorded strong AFFO per share growth in recent quarters. Its AFFO per share grew by 15.2% in Q2 2024 compared to the previous year's analogical period. The Company intends to keep the AFFO payout ratio within the 80-90% range and has successfully managed it during recent quarters. Please review the chart below for AFFO per share and DPS development.

NLCP offers a very attractive dividend yield amounting to ~8.6%, and it remains well-covered thanks to the strong balance sheet - quoting from the Q2 2024 Earnings Call mentioned earlier:

On June 30, 2024, our balance sheet remains strong with $428 million in gross real estate assets and only $8 million in debt outstanding with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 0.2 times. Our liquidity position is solid with $103 million available, including $20.7 million in cash and $82.6 million in untapped capacity on our credit facility.

On the cash flow front, NLCP generated $21.7m of operating cash flow in the first half of 2024. Investing activities consisted of $11.4m funding of building and tenant improvements, as well as $4m worth of acquisitions. The Company paid $16.6m of common stock dividends and hasn't realised common stock repurchases in the first half of 2024; however, common stock repurchases occurred in the analogical period of 2023 and amounted to $1.3m.

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

Let me play the devil's advocate for a second. NLCP indicated within its Investor Presentation that it's undervalued compared to its peers. I don't deny it. However, I wouldn't call a comparison to Non-Cannabis REIT Peers accurate, as the only similarity between NLCP and the likes of NNN REIT (NNN), Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT), Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) or NETSTREIT (NTST) is the triple-net lease character of their agreements.

With that said, the forward-looking P/FFO (for clarity, I typically apply P/FFO instead of P/AFFO as P/FFO is a standardized metric) stood at:

10x for NLCP

14.5x for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

While I believe that NLCP remains undervalued given the quality of its business, the tailwinds accompanying the growth prospects of its property sector, and the level and coverage of dividends, one has to remember that IIPR is a significantly larger entity. Therefore, a certain premium may be justified.

Nevertheless, I believe that 12x P/FFO is well within NLCP's reach. The multiple expansion alone would unlock ~20% upside from the current levels.

The Bottom Line

Naturally, there are some risk factors accompanying NLCP:

high tenant concentration

the property sector is highly sensitive to the regulatory environment

ongoing tenant issues

NLCP trades over-the-counter

However, NLCP has some good things going for it, such as:

the Company has top-tier business metrics

its indebtedness is negligible

its valuation multiple doesn't reflect its quality

NLCP operates within a unique property sector with multiple, clear growth catalysts

the dividends are attractive and well-covered

Therefore, I consider NLCP a 'strong buy'. I hold a certain position and would add more, but I don't want to overweight NLCP in my portfolio due to its relatively risky nature. The Company is likely to deliver double-digit returns resulting from:

further multiple expansion

high, well-covered dividends

above-average rent escalators combined with continuous external growth

