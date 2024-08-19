Gravity: The Thesis Remains Intact

Aug. 19, 2024 12:52 AM ETGravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) Stock
Frederick Wittmann profile picture
Frederick Wittmann
54 Followers

Summary

  • Gravity is a South Korean video game developer and publisher known for its powerful Ragnarok IP in Asia.
  • Since my last article, Gravity's stock price has fallen by 5%, primarily because of the underwhelming Ragnarok Origin release in mainland China.
  • While the Chinese release was certainly disappointing, the original investment thesis still remains intact.

Asia people young man relax sitting easy at home sofa couch laugh smile enjoy play video game social media on mobile app, win online stream casino battle trade, leisure teen activity happy fun joy.

ChayTee/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

I previously wrote an article about Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) back in November 2023, which can be found here: "Gravity: Overlooked and Undervalued". In that article, I concluded that Gravity, while not a perfect company, is

This article was written by

Frederick Wittmann profile picture
Frederick Wittmann
54 Followers
I am a value investor with a concentrated portfolio, focusing on rare and exceptional buying opportunities. As a keen reader of Value Investing literature, I am well versed in the teachings of 'super investors' such as Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Benjamin Graham and several others. I focus my investments on deep value plays by employing a mixture of net current asset value analysis ('NCAV', 'cigar butt' , 'net net') and hyper-conservative discounted cash flow calculations.Professionally, I work as an IT project manager for Charter Communications, and I received a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stetson University. My educational background in computer science, and my professional experience in IT widens my circle of competence in the technology sphere - which is where I focus the majority of my investments.My goal as a Seeking Alpha contributor is to summarize and understand my own investments, help others learn the value investing process, and spark valuable conversations and collaborations with like-minded capital allocators.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRVY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRVY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRVY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRVY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News