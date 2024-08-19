ChayTee/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

I previously wrote an article about Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) back in November 2023, which can be found here: "Gravity: Overlooked and Undervalued". In that article, I concluded that Gravity, while not a perfect company, is being overlooked and hence wrongfully undervalued by the market. It would appear that Mr. Market has so far disagreed with this conclusion, as Gravity's stock price has dropped approximately 5% since the article's publication. This is primarily due to a shockingly underwhelming Q2 2024 earnings report that was released on August 9th of this year, sending the stock plunging almost 11% in a single day of trading. The goal of this article is to revisit last year's thesis in light of recent developments at the company and evaluate if any changes or updates are necessary.

Company Overview

An overview of Gravity was provided in my last article. The following business summary, despite some minor updates, has not changed since then:

Gravity is a developer and distributor of online and mobile video games headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Originally established in April of 2000, the company really gained notoriety with the release of its staple game, Ragnarok Online, in September, 2002. Ragnarok Online is an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) for the personal computer (PC) market which, since 2002, has provided a sizable chunk of the company's cash flow and created their tenaciously popular Ragnarok brand. As of the end of [2023], the Ragnarok Online game still generates [roughly 11%] of overall revenues for the company. Starting in 2017, GRVY broke into the mobile gaming world with the release of Ragnarok M. Eternal Love in Taiwan - an MMORPG game built for mobile platforms. The game was promptly released in other geographic areas such as South East Asia, Europe/Russia, The USA and Japan. Starting in 2020, two more MMORPG mobile games, Ragnarok Origin and Ragnarok X: Next Generation, were also introduced for mobile platforms - creating fresh streams of revenue for the company.

The below visual shows how Gravity's revenues have evolved over the past ten years as a result of their entry into the mobile gaming market:

Important 2024 Releases

When my last article was written, Gravity was still in the wake of the profoundly lucrative Ragnarok Origin launch in Southeast Asia during the second quarter of 2023. This has undoubtedly been the company's biggest and most successful launch in their history so far. Since then, and primarily in 2024, there have been a number of additional noteworthy releases.

First is the release of the new mobile MMORPG game Ragnarok: Novice Hearts in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on June 6, 2024. According to Gravity's 2Q earnings report, this game ranked 1st on Google Play's top grossing ranking in both Hong Kong and Macau, and 2nd in Taiwan. On the Apple App Store, Novice Hearts ranked 1st in Taiwan and Macau for top grossing and 2nd in Hong Kong.

Additionally, Gravity released the mobile MMORPG game Ragnarok: Rebirth in Southeast Asia on June 27, 2024. This game experienced similar success to Novice Hearts, ranking 2nd in Thailand for Google Play free downloads and 1st in Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia for Apple App store free downloads. Being at the very end of June, this launch had minimal impact on Gravity's second quarter results. The true impact will be more effectively discerned in Q3, 2024. Regardless, the immediate success of the above two games is an attestation to the appeal of the Ragnarok IP throughout Asia.

Nothing, however, has been more anticipated (for investors, at least) than Gravity's breakthrough into the Chinese market with its most popular Ragnarok titles. Ragnarok Origin, Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok X Next Generation, and Ragnarok Dawn have all achieved International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) from the Chinese government. Out of these titles, Origin and Online have already been released to the Chinese market on March 26 and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Ragnarok Origin in China

The lead up to the official launch of Ragnarok Origin in China was rife with excitement from Chinese gamers. Evidently, "Gravity began preparations" for the Origin launch in China as early as August 2023, with "more users than expected [participating] in the pre-registration" events. It was also reported that Gravity hosted a "pre-online meeting" on March 16 in preparation for the official launch on March 26. This event attracted over 3.8 million live viewers and included an appearance from Cyndi Wang, a famous singer and actress popular in China.

After the launch, Kim Jin-hwan, a general manager at Gravity, expressed his satisfaction with the "outstanding results" the game had so far achieved. On the very first day of launch, Ragnarok Origin ranked first in "all free app downloads" and 13th in "highest sales" on the Apple App Store. The game also ranked second for "most popular game of Tap Tap!" and third for Bilibili, further confirming the quality of the Ragnarok IP. It would be expected, therefore, that Gravity's Q2 results would shine - perhaps even surpass the Q2, 2023 results that were driven by the legendary Origin release in Southeast Asia.

Unfortunately, this would not come to pass. Gravity's Q2, 2024 revenue came in at only 122,967 KRW, a decrease of almost 50% year over year. Even worse, total operating profit was only 12,569 KRW, 71.6% less than the previous year. This was obviously a huge and unexpected blow to Gravity's shareholders, sending the stock down roughly 15% just two days after the report was aired.

But how can this be? How can such a popular and successful game generate such little revenue and earnings? To understand this, we must first understand how Gravity makes money in the first place. Gravity Co., Ltd. is made up of several subsidiaries as can be seen in the organizational structure below.

In countries where a Gravity subsidiary operates a respective game, Gravity makes their money through micro-transactions. However, in countries where a "third-party licensee operates" a game, revenues are generated through "royalties or licensing fees." It is important to take note of the countries where Gravity does hold a subsidiary: Korea, the USA, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Mainland China is not included on this list, implying that Ragnarok Origin is being operated by a third-party licensee, in this case Ruyi Jingxiu Network Technology, and is generating its income via royalties and/or licensing fees.

Gravity's ability to generate revenue outside of their own subsidiaries, therefore, is contingent on the deals that they negotiate with these third-party licensees. Gravity describes how they typically structure these deals with third parties in their 2023 annual report:

When the running royalty revenue based on the contractual royalty rate and the actual revenue of the licensee exceeds the ratably recognized minimum guarantee, the excess amount is then recognized as revenue and accounts receivable.

In other words, and assuming the above description applies to Gravity's deal with Ruyi, Gravity does not start recording revenue in the form of receivables until a “minimum guarantee” amount is met. As Gravity is merely an IP holder in the case of the Origin Chinese launch, we can postulate that either the deal signed with Ruyi includes an exceptionally high “ratably recognized minimum guarantee”, or the game simply was not popular enough to pass the minimum guarantee, regardless of its size. Given the reports of the game’s success mentioned above, the former seems far more likely.

This is indeed a disappointment. Much of Gravity’s recent share price appreciation can probably be attributed to the potential growth associated with breaking into the massive Chinese gaming market. And while the Ragnarok IP does appear to be popular in Mainland China, its impact to Gravity’s top line seems to be negligible. In the interest of remaining conservative, it is perhaps sensible to assume all future Chinese launches will have minimal impact as well.

Financials/Valuation

At this point, we are well aware of the fact that Gravity's Q2 numbers did not meet investor expectations. But what does this mean in the broader context of the company? Do the disastrous Q2 results spell doom for Gravity? How important was China to our original investment thesis anyway?

To start, let's zoom out and take a look at the Q2, 2024 performance relative to all previous quarters since 2017:

Gravity Quarterly Performance 2017 - 2024 (Gravity Investor Relations)

What is immediately apparent is that revenue is continuing to grow in the long term despite the "lumpy" nature of the mobile gaming business. This makes sense as Gravity continuously launches new games in increasingly diversified markets, which is outlined both above and in my previous article. While this was indeed an abysmal quarter relative to last year's record-breaking Q2, revenue generation appears to still be in line with Gravity's long-term trend: higher highs and higher lows.

What is perhaps more concerning, however, is the notable retraction in net profit margin. This quarter past was the least profitable quarter since Q4, 2021, both in terms of profit margin and absolute value (KRW). According to the Q2 2024 press release, operating expenses soared by 66% on a quarterly basis and 79% on a yearly basis due to "increased advertising expenses for mobile games services related to Ragnarok: Novice Hearts in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau." But unless these expenses are reoccurring into the future, and unless they continue to squeeze profit margins, they should not be any immediate cause for concern. This is something that investors should continue to monitor moving forwards.

Clearly, Gravity's poor performance in the most recent quarter is not the end of the world, especially when considering the release pipeline for the remainder of 2024.

Gravity 2024 Pipeline (Gravity IR Q2 2024)

Keeping this in mind, it is probably safe to assume that Gravity's top and bottom lines will experience QoQ growth for the remainder of the year. However, as investors, we want to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. In other words, we want to ensure that we bake a sizable margin of safety into all of our calculations of value.

Let's assume, therefore, that Gravity's net profit of only 12,569 KRW ($9,210,000) per quarter, or 50,276 KRW ($36,840,000) per year is the new norm. Let's further assume that Gravity will experience zero growth over the next five years.

Year Net Profit (mil) Discounted Net Profit 2025 $36.84 $30.70 2026 $36.84 $25.58 2027 $36.84 $21.29 2028 $36.84 $17.80 2029 $36.84 $14.80 Sum = $82.87 Click to enlarge

Using a required rate of return of 20%, the sum of our future discounted earnings is $82.87 million. If we assume we can sell our shares in 2029 for 8x earnings, and add back the net cash position of $362 million, we get a current market cap of $575.77 million. Dividing by shares outstanding of 6.948 gives us a price per share of $82.86.

What this tells us, in theory, is if Gravity's Q2 performance becomes the norm, and they do not experience any growth over the next five years, the most we would pay for a single share to achieve our required rate of return of 20% is $82.87, assuming we have the opportunity to sell our shares at 8x earnings in the fifth year.

Risks

The risks associated with an investment in Gravity were discussed in depth in my previous article. However, after further analysis of the company it might be worthwhile to discuss some lesser-known, more obscure risks as well.

In my last article, we discussed the risk associated with Gravity's over reliance on the Ragnarok IP. However, Gravity has proved time and time again that this risk is probably overblown. We have seen new Ragnarok releases catapult straight to the top of popular leaderboards on countless occasions, most recently the releases of Novice Hearts and Rebirth discussed above. While the IP remains strong, it is exclusive to Gravity only through January 2033. At this time, the current contract that they have with "Mr. Myoung-Jin Lee", the creator of the original "cartoon titled Ragnarok", to use the "storyline and characters" he created, is set to expire in January 2033. This remains a long way off, and a renewal of the license is indeed likely due to the aligned interests of both parties. This is a risk investors should monitor in the future, however.

Another risk that is often overlooked is the lack of Gravity's "in house" development capabilities. The majority of their games (and virtually all of their mobile games, which make up the vast majority of growth and profitability) were developed by third parties. Since 2015, Gravity has "launched six mobile games developed by Dream Square." In 2023, Gravity "derived 86.7% of [their] revenues from online games and mobile games that were developed by third-party developers." These third-party developers are also relied upon to "provide game updates, enhancements, and new versions." Dream Square developed Gravity's most popular mobile games: Ragnarok Origin, Ragnarok X: Next Generation and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. Gravity's contract with Dream Square has recently expired, and in the 2023 annual report they state that they are "in discussions with other prospective service partners" to develop new games and maintain their existing games. Any deterioration in relationships, any poorly negotiated contracts, or any lack of quality provided by third parties in developing and maintaining games could be detrimental to the Ragnarok IP and therefore Gravity's future financial performance.

Conclusion

It is my view that investors who are panic-selling based on Gravity's Q2 performance are missing the forest for the trees. While the Origin release in China was indeed a major let down, it does not signal a death knell for the company. With Gravity's large cash pile, strong profit margins, powerful IP, and of course, excessively low valuation, the potential Chinese growth was just a bonus. Instead of impulsively fleeing for the hills, long-term investors should adjust their valuations accordingly and make a rational decision based on their findings.