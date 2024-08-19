Kena Betancur/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Since my last coverage update on Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) in May, shares of the video conferencing have underperformed the market significantly. Zoom's underperformance is a part of broader concerns analysts have surrounding the company's growth and market position compared to other competitors like Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams software.

Zoom's attempt to diversify its product offerings beyond its core video conferencing service, including with products like Zoom Phone and the Contact Center, have yet to translate into revenue growth. I'm in the camp that were just about to see growth ramp up here. In the meantime, investors are bearish.

Zoom's forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at just 11.47, significantly lower than its industry peers. The market really is afraid to reward management here with a higher multiple. It suggests that the market is still really cautious. All the while Wall Street analysts are beginning to revise EPS and revenue estimates up. I think we're in for a repricing of shares.

With earnings estimates beginning to move up slightly for FY 2Q, I think it's clear that Zoom's shares remain undervalued, presenting a strong buy opportunity. The company has consistently shown resilience, and I think we're getting to the point where new ventures take hold and help power growth.

Why I'm Doing Follow Up Coverage

Since my last analysis of Zoom in May, my hunch that AI will be a big catalyst for Zoom has not yet translated into an increase in the shares. Despite advancements in AI that should improve productivity, the market has not yet fully recognized these efforts. Shares have fallen 7.77%, trailing the S&P 500's 4.48% gain.

My previous thesis was based on the potential of AI-driven innovations like Zoom's AI Companion and real-time voice translation that at the time was new from OpenAI to help remove language barriers and make video conferencing software more valuable. I'm still expecting the company to gain traction among multinational corporations, but the market's current cautious outlook, driven by what is perceived as weak guidance last quarter, has contributed to Zoom's stock lagging behind expectations​.

Recent developments in AI video conferencing reinforce the idea that the industry is on the cusp of a huge transformation. The company has also started integrating AI capabilities across their platform, from AI-enhanced meeting summaries and transcription to real-time translation and AI Companion features​. So despite the current market skepticism, the integration of these AI capabilities, in my view, is likely to become a major growth driver for Zoom. In my opinion, it's only a matter of when.

I see Zoom capitalizing on the AI revolution through innovations that represent a deeper transformation that could make them even more competitive in the digital workplace​.

The upcoming quarterly results are pivotal. I think they are a crucial opportunity for Zoom to shed their image as a stale 'Covid' stock.

Given this, I'm doing follow up coverage to show why I think this quarter is big and why investors should pay attention now.

Earnings Expectations Seem To Be Bottoming

Zoom is set to report earnings after the market on August 21st, with an expected EPS of $1.22/share for FQ2 2025, which reflects a year-over-year decline of -9.21%. The technology company's subdued EPS outlook is accompanied by a revenue estimate of $1.15 billion, meaning growth would come in at only +0.96% from the same period last year.

While growth and EPS expectations may seem low, recent analyst revisions have actually shown a slight bit of optimism, with Zoom benefiting from 29 upward revisions against two downward revisions for EPS over the last three months​.

Forward EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

What is particularly interesting, though, is the market's expectation of no meaningful growth in EPS over the next few years. Current projections indicate that EPS will hover around the $5.06/share through fiscal 2029, with little variation.

Forward EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

This stagnation is highlighted by a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, which suggests the market has priced in limited growth potential for the company​. I find it crazy that such a prevalent software company that still has a product that so many of us use on a regular basis has a P/E that's so low.

What's even more wild with this is that the company's ongoing $1.5 billion share buyback program means that Zoom's share count is set to decrease by roughly 8% over the next few years. In other words, EPS should go up given the share count decrease. But it's currently set to go down or stagnate depending on the year. It says a lot about the current state of enthusiasm for the company even after the 29 upward revisions.

The benefit of this for those who invest now is that the market is baking in some really conservative growth estimates. All it takes is a little opportunity to grow for shares to re-rate in my opinion.

With this comes the power of AI. I believe the center of the upside variance lies in the AI teleconferencing tech that Zoom is promising to customers and shareholders through streamlining customers' workflows and reducing friction in communication.

As hybrid work becomes the norm, according to a 2023 McKinsey study, companies will still have to keep largely the same number of Zoom subscriptions for the days that employees work at home. AI (like I mentioned in my last piece) means that Zoom will be able to help companies bridge language barriers and make meetings more efficient in an environment that's hybrid, and environments where workplace teams are increasingly not all located in the same city.

Valuation

Zoom is currently trading at a discounted valuation really because the market expects almost no growth over the next 4-5 years. All it takes is some AI innovations to take off to change the narrative and make shares re-rate, in my opinion.

The company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 11.47, which is more than 50% below the sector median of 23.54. The steep discount is largely due to market concerns about Zoom's slower revenue growth compared to the broader industry (revenue growth is expected to be 2.96% going forward vs. industry growth expectations of 6.48%).

However, while EPS and revenue estimates have moved up by analysts, I still think the market seems to be missing the broader implications of Zoom's key advancements in AI-powered conferencing tools.

If we dive into the revenue growth, it doesn't take a lot for the needle to move in my opinion, and for the company's forward P/E to reach the sector median. Median revenue growth expectations (like I mentioned before) stands at 6.48% vs. the Zoom's 2.96%. I really think Zoom issuing a forecast that sustainably gets the company growing at 6.48% per annum vs. 2.96% is what we need to get the market to re-rate. Keep in mind that Zoom's gross profit margins stand at an impressive 76.18%. This is a 52.71% premium to the sector median of 49.88% margins.

So profit margins are not an issue. Nor is GAAP EPS growth either, which is set to come in 87.72% YoY growth over the next 12 months, a whopping 1,150.18% premium to the sector median.

I really think it comes down to stronger, sustainable revenue growth like I mentioned before. And I think their new AI tools can power this.

If Zoom were to be valued at the sector median forward P/E of 23.54, this would give the stock roughly 105.23% upside from its current valuation.

Risks

Microsoft Teams continues to be the elephant in the room as the video conferencing software has quickly gained and cemented its respective traction in the workplace, particularly among enterprise customers, due to their integration with Microsoft Office 365. The 365 platform offers an extensive suite of tools, which allows Microsoft to leverage their existing customer base to drive adoption of Teams, often at a lower cost due to bundled pricing within Office 365 subscriptions​.

What's notable with this, however, is that Zoom still definitively leads in global market share based on each tool's usage.

Zoom Market Share (Statista)

I think the secret here is multifold. First, Zoom is a great pair for organizations that use GSuite for their email and documents (vs. Office 365) but do not want to use Google Meet as their video conferencing software.

Second, Zoom has started carving out their niche in the call center industry by integrating advanced video conferencing capabilities with traditional contact center features. Their Zoom Contact Center combines various communication channels for clients to offer a more personalized and efficient customer service. It's a great way to build out a non-conventional use case for Zoom. It also helps bump up their market share.

But I think the biggest thing that has allowed the company to continue to operate under the competition is their customer satisfaction. The platform's video quality and performance, particularly under network strain, have also been consistently rated higher than Microsoft Teams, according to the company. Zoom has a better brand perception for quality, is more innovative with their software use-cases (because they are more focused on it vs. Microsoft Teams) and because they pair well with GSuite. It's a durable combination that I think should more than offset market fears.

Bottom Line

Zoom has seen their shares underperform the broader market, with analyst concerns about growth and market position heading into what I think is a pivotal quarter.

I expect some volatility post-earnings as the market prices in what I think is one of their most pivotal guidance numbers in a while. The company is priced for no growth. I think they have a plan for strong growth. Once this shows up in revenue growth I think a re-rating of shares is likely.

With this, I still view Zoom's shares as a strong buy in the long run. I think the company has a solid strategic plan focused on expanding their AI capabilities and a rock-solid market position that helps set them apart from competitors like Microsoft Teams.

Adding to this Zoom's ongoing $1.5 billion share buyback is going to help keep shares supported as the firm doubles down on AI and shows that they can be an independent operator in the era of Microsoft Office 365. I'm optimistic on what shares will do from here.