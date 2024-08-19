memoriesarecaptured

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally.

We started covering HSY's stock in July 2022, assigning the firm a bullish rating. We maintained our positive view of the business until March 2024, when we have downgraded to neutral, primarily due to the declining net sales and muted outlook for the rest of 2024. Concerns about possible overvaluation have also been voiced, not only in our article itself but also in the comment section.

Analysis history (Author)

Since then, the stock price has remained relatively flat, losing a mere 1% of the market cap, but still considerably underperforming the broader market, which has returned more than 7% in the same period.

Data by YCharts

The aim of our article today is to give an updated view of the business itself and the changes in the macroeconomic environment. We will be primarily focusing on the firm's latest quarterly earnings results, which were published on the 1st of August. To conclude our article, we will also discuss the current valuation of the stock, using a set of traditional price multiples.

Quarterly results

HSY announced its quarterly results on the 1st of August, missing both sales and EPS estimates. Revenue has come in at $2.07B, $246.38 million below analyst expectations, and 16.7% lower than in the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.27 or $0.18 below initial forecasts.

Income statement (HSY)

These results sound quite disappointing, especially because we have been praising the company in our previous articles for their robustness and their ability to keep the demand high for their products even during uncertain times. To understand what is behind these results, we have to take a closer look at which factors are driving the different line items on the income statement and balance sheet.

Sales

A sales decline of 16.7% year-over-year is significant and troubling at the same time. The North America Confectionary segment has been the primary driver. It is the firm's largest segment, and it has declined the most both in relative and absolute terms.

Segment results (HSY)

Management has cited poor consumer confidence and the pulling back on discretionary spending as the main cause. The following chart shows consumer confidence in the United States. This is a leading economic indicator that is often used to anticipate how the discretionary spending of the consumer is likely to change in the near future.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

As the sentiment has been stagnating in the past months and even trending downwards year-to-date, we do not believe that the demand for HSY's products is going to pick up significantly in the coming months/quarters.

It is not only the demand side of the equation that raises concerns.

The following table shows HSY's balance sheet from the most recent quarter. We would like to highlight here two line items, which, we believe, are significant. These are accounts receivable and inventories.

Balance sheet (HSY)

Accounts receivable have been increasing YoY, while sales have been significantly decreasing. This is normally considered an accounting warning sign that needs to be kept in mind, when making investment decisions. Such trends can signal that the firm may be selling more on credit or pulling forward demand from future periods. This may lead to severe negative impacts on the financial results in future periods.

Growing inventory levels are also not positive, when sales and demand for the products are declining. This may mean that the firm needs to sell with higher discounting in the coming quarters, which could have a negative impact on the profitability/ margins.

And this takes us to the next section, profitability.

Profitability

The profitability of HSY has also declined significantly in the most recent quarter, compared to the same period in the prior year. The gross margin has shrunk by as much as 530 bps, driven by derivative mark-to-market losses, higher commodity costs, and fixed cost deleverage. On the positive side, we need to highlight that the mark-to-market losses are not expected to be recurring and therefore and not likely to impact the results in the coming quarters.

SM&A expenses were down by 5.4%, to a much lesser extent than sales, putting a downward pressure on the operating margin as well. As a result, operating profit came in almost 49% lower than in the prior year and the operating margin has shrunk by 860 bps.

All in all, we believe that currently, HSY's business is not attractive from a fundamental point of view. The macroeconomic environment, including poor consumer sentiment and high raw material prices, is putting significant downward pressure on both the demand and the profitability of the firm. Also, important to note that several debt maturities are coming up in the near future, which may need to be refinanced at a much higher rate, which could cause a further deterioration in the profitability, due to high interest expenses.

Debt maturities (HSY)

Valuation

To assess the valuation of the firm, we are going to take a look at a set of traditional price multiples. To put HSY's figures into perspective, we will compare their metrics with those of the consumer staples sector median as well as with those of their industry peers.

Valuation (SA)

Just like before, the multiples in the table above indicate that HSY is trading at a significant premium compared to the consumer staples sector median. On the other hand, it also sells at a discount compared to its own historic valuation.

Further, if we narrow down the peer group to selected firms in the packaged foods and meats industry, HSY does not appear to be that overvalued anymore. But a P/E multiple of 20x is still very high, especially when we consider the declining sales and the deteriorating profitability.

Comparison (SA)

So, does it mean you should sell the stock now?

We believe that such a bearish rating is not justified currently. Firstly, HSY has a very strong brand, which can help the company increase its sales significantly, once consumer confidence improves. Second, the Fed is expected to cut interest rates already this year, which could help improve consumer confidence as well as lead to a lower cost of debt. Third, HSY has been a reliable dividend payer for more than three decades. They have also been committed to growing the dividends for more than a decade now, and to additionally buy back their shares.

Dividend history (SA) Returns to shareholders (SA)

For these reasons, we believe that our current neutral rating is still justified.