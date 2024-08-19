magical_light/iStock via Getty Images

While the tech stocks recovered recent losses after briefly falling into a correction territory, jumping into the tech-focused or growth-oriented ETFs appears like a risky strategy because of lofty valuations. However, it's also not wise to rule-out the prospects for the extension of the bull-run given the outlook for two consecutive years of double-digit growth, slowing inflation and the rate cuts. As the market can swing either way, investment vehicles like the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® ETF Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) could be the best option to deal with uncertainty. The large-cap communication services ETF is trading at a cheap valuation with robust earnings growth power. Therefore, I maintain my buy ratings on XLC.

Market Dynamics and Potential Outlook

XLC, S&P 500 and QQQM price performance (Seeking Alpha)

Tech stocks bounced back strongly after a sharp selloff, sending NASDAQ and S&P 500 close to their recent highs, thanks to better-than-expected earnings and easing worries about a recession. So far, the S&P 500 reported nearly 11% earnings growth in the June quarter, compared to expectations for an 8.9% increase. Moreover, the Wall Street outlook hints at 10% and 15% earnings growth for 2024 and 2025, respectively. The consecutive years of double-digit earnings growth could be the biggest driver of the potential upside.

Moreover, the increasing chances of a soft landing could keep popping stocks in the coming quarters. Monthly retail sales growth of 1.0% in July compared to a decline of 0.2% in the previous month and lower than expected initial jobless claims eased worries about recession. A rate cut is also on the table in the September meeting, according to the Fed Chairman.

Mega-cap forward PE (Yardeni)

While the recent selloff helped trim valuations, the potential rebound could again push valuations to a recent peak. The growth-heavy tech sector and the S&P 500 are currently trading above their 5 and 10-year averages. In addition, the most concerning factor could be the fading AI mania. This is because companies are taking longer-than-expected time in converting their billions of dollars of investment in AI into revenue and earnings. AI was the key driver of whopping gains in the last twelve months.

As markets can swing either way, it might be prudent to choose investment vehicles with a potential to capitalize on gains while reducing the risk factor. XLC could be a right investment vehicle because of multiple characteristic strengthen its ability to generate market-beating returns in the bull run while limiting the selloff in downtrends.

The Communication Services Sector: Earnings Growth Power and Cheap Valuation Makes a Hedge Against Uncertainty

The communication services has performed strongly in the current bull run, ranking among the top gainer in 2023 and in the first half of 2024. I’m optimistic about the extension of the uptrend and limited downside in the tech-driven movements. This is because of the sector’s earnings growth power and a cheap valuation compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector. The sector is expected to produce high-single digit earnings growth in 2024 and 16% increase in the following year. In addition, the sector offers a solid combination of growth and value stocks. Growth stocks like Meta Platforms (META), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Netflix (NFLX) strengthen its ability to capitalize on the uptrend while companies like Verizon Communications (VZ), AT&T (T), T-Mobile US (TMUS) and The Walt Disney (DIS) offers stability in the downtimes.

Communication Services sector forward PE (Yardeni)

On the valuation side, the sector appears extremely attractive given a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8x compared to the S&P 500 and tech sector’s 20.7x and 28x, respectively. Its price-to-sales ratio is around 1.20, thanks to solid revenue growth rates. According to FactSet data, the communication services sector’s 7.5% revenue growth was the third-highest of all eleven sectors. Overall, it appears that the sector’s revenue and earnings growth power along with a better combination of value and growth stocks has been helping to keep valuations at a cheap level amidst robust share price gains in the current bull run.

Why Does XLC is the Right Option?

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® ETF Fund is working on an objective of providing exposure to companies in the communication services sector at a more targeted level. Therefore, it tracks the performance of the communication services select sector index, which is composed of the top-performing 22 companies from various industries in the communication services sector. The index is mainly composed of large-cap growth and value stocks.

XLC’s top two holdings, Meta and Alphabet, account for nearly 46% of the entire portfolio. The top 10 holdings made up more than 70% of its portfolio. It's true that significant concentration in a few holdings can increase the risk factor. However, in the case of XLC, nearly half of the portfolio concentration in Meta and Alphabet, appears to be a winning strategy because both companies are fundamentally sound with a robust earnings growth power. Meta and Alphabet are poised to generate double-digit earnings growth in the following quarters of 2024 and in 2025.

In the June quarter, Meta reported earnings per share of $5.16, up from expectations for $4.78. The mega-cap’s revenue grew 20% year over year to $39.07 billion, topping consensus for $38.31 billion. On top, the company saw an improvement in margins in the latest quarter, which helped in increasing operating income by 58% to $14.85 billion and net income by 73% to $13.5 billion. In addition, the company anticipates revenue in the range of $38.5 billion to $41 billion, compared to expectations for $39.2 billion. Alphabet has also been impressing investors with a sustainable double-digit earnings growth. In the June quarter, its revenue soared 14% year over year, while earnings per share jumped to $1.89 per share from $1.44 in the year ago period.

XLC’s rest of the top 10 holdings include well-established companies, such as Netflix, Electronic Arts (EA), Verizon Communication, AT&T, T-Mobile US and Comcast (CMCSA). All these companies are fundamentally sound with a long history of generating significant returns for shareholders. Shares of Netflix, Electronic Art, Verizon Communication, AT&T, and T-Mobile US are rallying at a solid pace over the past eighteen months. Only two of XLC’s top 10 holdings, Comcast and Charter Communications (CHTR), are underperforming. Besides the top 10 holdings, the rest of its 12 portfolio holdings are also amongst the most prominent names in the sector. These names include The Walt Disney, Omnicom Group (OMC), Fox Corp. (FOX), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and News Corporation (NWSA). According to XLC data, the average expected earnings growth rate of its portfolio holdings in the next twelve months hovers around 19%, up from the sector’s average of 15%. The forward price to earnings ratio of around 17x is also low from the sector’s average of 17.8x.

XLC price performance Vs peer since 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

XLC’s concentrated portfolio of 22 stocks has outperformed Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (VOX), Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM), and iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) since 2023. Portfolios of the Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares, Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF, and iShares Global Comm Services ETF are made up of 120, 108 and 90 stocks, respectively.

XLC price performance Vs peers in the last 30 days (Seeking Alpha)

XLC has also outperformed its peers in the recent downtrend, which vindicates my stance that a concentrated portfolio of fundamentally sound stocks can offer a better downside protection. In the recent selloff, XLC price plunged at a lower rate than peers and recovered its losses at a higher pace.

XLC Vs peer quant rating (Seeking Alpha)

XLC also earned the highest quant score among peers based on Seeking Alpha quant analysis, thanks to high grades on the momentum, expense and liquidity factors. Currently, the quant score of XLC is 4.10 with a buy rating, up from VOX, FCOM and IXP’s score of 3.61, 3.62 and 3.84. A higher grade on momentum and liquidity also makes XLC a good investment vehicle for investors involved in short-term trading strategies.

Risk Factor to Consider

Like other stocks or asset classes, XLC also carries a risk factor. Its performance depends on multiple factors, including economic trends, end-market demand, and broader stock market performance. Communication stocks are considered cyclical due to their significant correlation with economic trends. They perform better during economic expansion, while the risk factor increases during a contraction phase. In the case of a recession or the Fed's hard landing, the communication sector may come under pressure because its revenue generation is directly linked with the general public. Although XLC's beta of 1.11 is lower than the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF's (XLK) 1.24 due to a better combination of growth and value stocks, a beta above 1 indicates that the ETF could fall at a faster pace than the S&P 500 in bear markets.

In Conclusion

Despite the fact that stocks recovered most of the recent losses, the market sentiment is still in a state of fear due to valuation-related risk and declining AI-hype. However, prospects for solid earnings growth and soft landing could drive the share prices higher in the following quarters. Therefore, investment vehicles like XLC appear to be a solid option to stand tall against an uncertainty. The ETF’s targeted exposure to the top-performing and fundamentally sound value and growth companies enhances its potential to capitalize on uptrend, while lowering a risk factor.