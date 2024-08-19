Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is the largest provider of Etching equipment to the Semiconductor industry. Shares are down 23% from peak. The company earns high ROIC, is likely to grow sales > 10% in the long term and has reduced share count by 28% since 2018; it is a quality compounder that I want to own for the long term. But it operates in a cyclical market, and entry price matters to return. I think we have entered the second half of this positive cycle but see the drawdown as an opportunity to buy this long-term holding. Based on past cycles, I see shares above $1200 in the next year. There are political risks attached to the China exposure, which should clear in C4Q24.

The Download

The third-largest semiconductor equipment supplier in the world, Lam dominates etching, the carving of tiny portions of material from a semiconductor wafer. Its market share has averaged 45% to 55% in the past ten years. Market shares have consolidated among few players, leading to an oligopolistic market structure, as in other front-end semiconductor equipment markets. ASML dominates Lithography, AMAT and Tokyo Electron dominate Deposition, and KLAC dominates Process Control. Large benefits compound to incumbents; switching costs are high, R&D requirements too, experience curves improve with volumes, and co-development is standard. It shows high EBIT Margins and Return on Capital for the larger vendors (see Table 1).

Table 1: Profitability Metrics by Vendor, sorted on TTM Sales

Author calculations based on financial disclosures

Historically, Lam grows faster than the semiconductor industry. In Chart 1, I aggregate revenue data for the 43 publicly listed Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment vendors, with data going back to 2010. Lam represents 5-6% of the total versus 2% at the outset. The reasons? First, memory manufacturers vendors are the largest customers of Lam equipment. Memory Wafer Fabrication Equipment (WFE) consumption has increased as a share of total WFE - peaking at 64% in the 2010-2023 period, compared to 46% in the 2001-2009 period. Second, semiconductor designs have evolved from 2D to 3D, requiring more etch steps in the manufacturing process.

Chart 1: Lam Has Grown Sales Faster than the Industry

Author calculations based on public disclosures

Lam compares favorably against the industry for profitability. The company ranks in the 50th/99th/91st/50th percentiles on 4Y Average (AVG) Gross Margin / 4Y Standard Deviation (STD) in Gross Margin / AVG ROIC / STD ROIC. I use four-year to smooth cyclicality. Finally, management constantly repurchases shares, reducing share count by 28% since 2018. In my investment framework, Lam qualifies as a quality compounder with high and stable margin and ROIC, decent growth, and a shrinking share count; it is the kind of company that I want to own for the long term.

Good F4Q24 Results on China Strength, Memory Rebound Drives 2025

Domestic China production lines for mature nodes, alongside leading edge and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM), supported KLAC, LRCX and AMAT recent results. In July, Bloomberg reported the Department of Commerce seeks to impose more restrictions on semiconductor production equipment in China, in an October update to current policies. Domestic China producers may have overordered to build inventory ahead. Management also mentioned higher utilisation rates in factories, signalling genuine demand improvements. It is difficult to untangle sustainable demand vs short-term boost. I review Lam’s China exposure in the risk section. This year’s China tailwinds could turn into headwinds in 2025.

In terms of outlook, SEMI forecast $98bn in WFE in 2024 (+3% YoY) growing to $113bn (+15%) led by memory and advanced logic. NAND is set to grow 55%, DRAM 12% and Foundry/Logic 10%. In the medium term, we see WFE Growth > Semi Growth > GDP Growth, continuing the trend observed since 2015 (see chart 2).

Chart 2: WFE Intensity At Historical Highs

Applied Materials

Source: Applied Materials 2023 WFE Market Summary, May 2nd 2024, Slide 7

Given high WFE intensity relative to history, growth could slow back down to 4-6%, in-line with the semiconductor end-markets. However, in the medium-term, leading-edge Foundry, NAND and DRAM drive WFE consumption. These manufacturing lines are more WFE intensive than Logic. TSMC dominates leading edge foundry, raises prices, and keeps achieving its long-term 20% ROIC target. Key customers - Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta (META)– have deep pockets and high margins. Therefore, I think WFE going into that customer base outperforms semiconductor. NAND is bottoming out and is at steady state, a 25-35% WFE intensity vertical. DRAM, driven by HBM, will also outgrow semiconductor and shows 20% WFE intensity. With healthy balance sheets among the non-Chinese memory vendors, I see more of the same in the memory vertical. I am not concerned about WFE underperforming semiconductor sales in the next 3-5 years. I have a long-term outlook for Semiconductors growing 4-6% per annum until 2030, with WFE delivering 7-10%. Lam will outpace WFE given exposure to faster growing processes and verticals; 9-12% seems achievable.

Plenty More Upside to Current Cycle Peak EPS

Revisions turned positive for Lam in April 2023; shares started outperforming SPY six months earlier, in October 2022. I am structurally positive on the semiconductor equipment market, but it remains cyclical. In the four cycles since GFC, relative outperformance lasted a minimum 744 days (see Table 2), and fundamentals enjoy positive revisions for a minimum 719 days. AI tailwinds will carry this cycle further than previous ones. As, we are 672 days into this outperformance cycle and 490 days into the positive revisions cycle, I think we are more than mid-way through the cycle.

Table 2: Lam Positive Cycles

Author calculations based on Koyfin

Author calculations based on Koyfin

Based on Koyfin, consensus estimates fundamentals peaking in the F3Q26-F2Q27 period, or C1Q26 to C4Q26, with Next Twelve Months (NTM) EPS and NTM Rev of $50.6 and $23.1bn, implying 119% and 65% increase from trough. With DRAM and NAND powerfully inflecting in 2025, I think estimates will move much higher. History suggests > 25% upside to peak estimates.

I expect positive revisions after results and the 2025 Investor Day, scheduled for February 2025. Lam will provide a new long-term target, anchoring higher peak estimates. For negative catalysts, investors should pay attention to the DoC October review, and the US election in early November.

Valuation Leaves >30% Upside

Using a reverse DCF to delve into expectations suggests an implied FCF growth rate of 10-11% in the next 10y. The inputs are simple: 1) WACC, 2) Perpetuity Growth Rate (after Y10), 3) Next Twelve Months Forward FCF, 4) Current Price. I solve for the implied FCF growth rate between Y1-10. I want to get a rough idea rather than a precise number. Changes to inputs such as the Perpetuity Growth Rate, risk-free rate or equity risk premium would modify the implied FCF growth rate. The implied FCF Growth rate is at the level of my top-line growth expectations; I think bottom-line can grow faster. Shares are not on sale at this stage of the cycle, but neither are expectations inflated.

Table 3: Reverse DCF Implies 10-11% 10Y FCF Growth

Author estimates

I model four scenarios to understand downside vs. upside in the next twelve months. In the last three cycles, Lam finished on an NTM PE of 13.4x (Mar-18), 16.6x (Dec-14) and 20.5x (Jan-22). I think we have at least another 9m of relative outperformance against the SPY, with chances of drawdown in October and November. To be 30% down, Peak to Trough EPS would have to be the lowest since GFC, and the multiple too, both of which highly unlikely. Lam has graduated to a quality business underpinned by high ROIC, and would most likely trade higher than 13x. My base case applies 19x NTM PE on Peak NTM EPS of $63.4, yielding $1’205, a 38% increase from current share price .

Table 4: 30% Downside to 60% Upside

Author estimates

Finally, I seek the minimum amount of risk to achieve these returns. I measure risk through Beta and annualized 3m volatility; Lam scores well on these metrics, with an annualized vol of 33%. I see a Forward Sharpe of 1.2 based on 38% one year target divided by 33% annualized volatility.

Risks

China Exposure. Lam reported a 39% exposure to China in the last results. In October, the DoC review will create headwinds for the company, the extent of which depends on how restrictive they decide to be. Beyond the DoC review, the overall ability to sell to Chinese semiconductor manufacturers might change radically after the US election.

Memory Exposure. Memory suppliers, capex cycles can turn very quickly, and the semiconductor equipment companies are usually the last ones to know.

Cycle Length. We are well underway in this positive cycle. Each cycle is different. If the length were to be shorter than in the past, we could face a prolonged period of underperformance.

Conclusion

After the recent drawdown, Lam now represents an attractive short-term opportunity, on top of qualifying as a long-term compounder. Revisions are positive and accelerating; I also see peak NTM EPS much higher than currently modeled by the Street. I view risks of 20% downside as limited given the quality of the business and historical patterns. I like shares at 1.2 forward Sharpe. There is potential to increase the position if political events impact shares negatively in 4Q24.