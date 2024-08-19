The 1-Minute Market Report August 18, 2024

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.

Identifying the pockets of strength and weakness allows us to see the direction of significant money flows and their origin.

The rebound

The S&P 500 took a serious hit at the start of August, but has since rebounded nicely. Last week was strong, bringing us back to within 2% of the all-time high. Here's a look at the last 4 weeks.

A look at monthly returns.

This chart shows the monthly returns for the past year. August got off to a shaky start but is now back in the green. Bear in mind that pullbacks of 5% or so are common during bull markets.

A look at the July-August selloff.

Here is a closer look at the July-August decline and rebound, using a drawdown chart. The maximum drawdown so far is 8.5% from the peak on July 16.

A look at the bull run since it began last October.

This chart highlights the 55.3% gain in the S&P 500 from the October 2022 low through Friday's close. We dipped below the trendline briefly, and it looks like we may be headed for another record high in the coming weeks.

Major asset class performance.

Here is a look at the performance of the major asset classes, sorted by last week's returns. I also included the returns since the October 12, 2022 low for additional context.

The best performer last week was the NASDAQ index. The worst performer was Volatility, as the VIX index first spiked, then fell from its high. Small caps had a decent week, but didn’t quite match the 4.0% gain in the S&P 500.

Equity sector performance

For this report, I use the expanded sectors as published by Zacks. They use 16 sectors rather than the standard 11. This gives us added granularity as we survey the winners and losers.

Technology had a good week, thanks to a 19% gain for NVIDIA (NVDA). Consumer Discretionary stocks outperformed after an upbeat retail sales report. Once again, Real Estate is bringing up the rear.

Equity group performance

For the groups, I separate the stocks in the S&P 1500 Composite Index by shared characteristics like growth, value, size, cyclical, defensive, and domestic vs. foreign.

The best-performing group last week was the Mag 7 as they staged a strong comeback rally. Investors were selling Defensive stocks to fund Discretionary names.

The S&P Mag 7

Here is a look at the seven mega-cap stocks that have been leading the market over the past year. These seven stocks account for 60% of the total YTD gain in the S&P 500. That's down from 87% at the start of the year, providing evidence that participation in the bull market is broadening. NVDA was the big winner, while GOOGL can't seem to get back on track.

The S&P Top 7 dominance is fading

The 10 best-performing ETFs from last week

Semiconductors, led by Nvidia, surged higher. Japan had a rebound.

The 10 worst-performing ETFs from last week

Carbon Credits and Bitcoin ended the week in the red.

The 10 best-performing stocks from last week

Here are the 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 1500 last week. Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is flying high, up 51.5% for the week and up 347% YTD. They are awaiting approval for their Mpox (Monkey Pox) antiviral drug.

The 10 worst-performing stocks from last week

Here are the 10 worst-performing stocks in the S&P 1500 last week.

B. Riley Financial (RILY) looks shaky. The co-founder has offered to take the company private by buying the rest of the shares.

Final thoughts

Tech is back. Semiconductors had a stellar week, as did software vendors racing to offer AI-related products and services. The Mag 7 had a strong rebound from the July-August selloff, but investors were also buying small- and mid-caps.

To get a sense of how broad this rebound was last week, I looked at the S&P 1500 for clues. One of the things I found was that for every stock that was down for the week, five stocks were up. That’s a strong, broad rally.

Now that a September rate cut is virtually assured, I think the path of least resistance for the market is higher. We’re only 2% shy of the old record high, and I think we can get there in the next 2-3 weeks.

With the VIX index (volatility) trading around 15.5, it is back below its long-term median of 17.5. To me, this indicates that most of the fear has dissipated. Stay invested and use your cash if you are overweight.