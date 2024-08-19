PayPal's Rally: When Technicals Meet Fundamentals

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.36K Followers

Summary

  • PayPal's long-term target price of $90 is supported by robust free cash flow, strategic buybacks, and conservative financial projections from its DCF model.
  • Based on Fibonacci retracement levels, PayPal’s stock has a moderate target of $74, with an optimistic target of $84, supported by solid technical indicators and bullish momentum.
  • PayPal’s RSI of 52.22 and alignment with Fibonacci retracement levels suggest bullish momentum, supporting the case for continued stock recovery.
  • PayPal maintains $15.9 billion in cash and investments against $9.8 billion in debt, ensuring liquidity for ongoing buybacks and growth initiatives.
  • PayPal generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow during Q2 2024, bringing its total for the first half of 2024 to $3.3 billion.

Pixelated us paper currency on dark background

dem10

Investment Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) recovery narrative is supported by solid fundamentals and technical indicators that align with its long-term growth prospects. The company's robust free cash flow, strategic buybacks, and consistent revenue growth in Q2 underpin our

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
6.36K Followers
Yiannis Zourmpanos, the founder of Yiazou, is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant, and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with BSc and MSc degrees. He is also a private business owner.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News