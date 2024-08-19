Just_Super

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) represents a buying opportunity for speculative investors with a contrarian investment style.

In my view, all the pessimism and skepticism about their near-term milestones is fully priced in. Therefore, any positive announcements regarding their 2025 revenue and EBITDA goals could shift market sentiment, and consequently increase the share price by a significant amount.

In this article, I will discuss some of the headwinds and pressures that, I believe, are currently affecting this company, and I will provide you with the rationale behind my Buy rating in the outlook section.

As always, I will begin with a short company overview section for those readers who are new to this stock.

Company Overview

FREYR is a US-based company in the development stage, that mainly focuses on battery production for energy storage systems and commercial mobility markets, among them, marine applications and commercial vehicles.

They are currently working on building a large battery manufacturing plant over 368 acres of land in Georgia, USA, called Giga America. Additionally, they have a customer qualification plant in Norway where they test fully automated production processes using the licensed SemiSolid technology from 24M Technologies.

I considered mentioning that the work they planned for their Giga Arctic plant in Norway was suspended in 2024 to minimize CapEx spending, and to preserve cash reserves. The current focus on this plant is the development of policy solutions to compete with the incentives under the IRA in the US, which highly benefit their Giga America plant.

Despite not generating revenue so far, they have entered into agreements with partners and customers to supply batteries once production begins. Among them, they signed a conditional offtake agreement with Powin.

As a side note, these agreements are essentially promises that these companies will purchase FREYR’s batteries if they meet certain requirements after the commercialization phase begins.

Additionally, they formed a joint venture with Nidec Corporation where FREYR has a binding sales agreement to supply lithium-iron phosphate battery cells to this joint venture from 2025 to 2030, with options to extend the contract and increase the volume.

Essentially, FREYR is currently at a stage where they are setting up their infrastructure to become a supplier of batteries for energy storage and commercial uses, with a strong focus on the US and European markets.

In regard to their ownership, I like the fact that management has a 20% stake in the company (as per their latest 14A). Additionally, this 20% ownership is mainly distributed across 4 members of their management team, including the Chairman of the Board and several directors.

SEC 14A

Additionally, I like that there is no major fund or PE firm that owns this company. As you can see above, the top 5% holders have a similar stake in the company, which means that management is free to steer the company according to what they think is the best way forward.

Recent Performance

I will start first with the headwinds and challenges.

Among the key markets that they are targeting to sell their batteries, we have EES and EVs. In my view, the cost pressure from Chinese manufacturers, especially in the EES segment is high, given that they have lower production costs and more established supply chains. I believe the high supply of Chinese battery manufacturers will put some pressure on FREYR strategy to differentiate their batteries, especially in the US market.

Another point is the effective management of their cash position. The company ended Q2 2024 with $221.5 million in cash, with no debt. In my view, this is a healthy amount of cash, which should give them some oxygen for at least 2.5 more years, considering the current spending rate.

However, management recognized the need to extend their cash liquidity to 36 months, by implementing cost management measures for the CapEx related to their Giga Arctic and Giga America facilities. In my view, this 36-month timeline could be a rough indication of when they plan to be fully operating, although I believe 3 years might be way too optimistic.

In my view, their focus on the US plant, Giga America, was a good strategic move to capitalize on favorable policy developments due to the US Inflation Reduction Act. As a side note, this act mandates that a certain percentage of EV batteries must be sourced domestically, which should alleviate some of the competitive pressures coming from China. Additionally, the act promotes some incentives, including tax credits for producing battery cells and modules in the US.

Coming back to Giga America, this plant is still in the development phase, and management is looking for government incentives to advance with the construction and operation of the facility.

In regard to their financial results in Q2 2024, they reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $27.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $25.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Their total operating expenses were down by $3.2 million compared to Q2 2023. This is a good indication of their cost-cutting measures to preserve their capital reserves. Among the drivers for this improvement were lower personnel costs and less spending on legal and professional fees.

Outlook

Let's have a quick look at the share price in a daily chart.

TradingView

Since their SPAC with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corporation, the combined company (FREYR Batteries) began trading on the NYSE in July 2021.

As mentioned earlier, they have no revenue, so the share price represents a bet on the future success of their commercialization plans.

In my view, their goal to achieve first revenues and positive EBITDA by 2025 is ambitious as it hinges on the completion of their Giga America plant. Given the early development stage of this site, and considering its size, with an expected 34 GWh of battery capacity, I share the skepticism among other investors in regard to their completion timeline. I have serious doubts that this plant will be ready for production by 2025.

However, considering the current share price, and the fact that they are trading below their cash value, in my view, any delays in their 2025 revenue and EBITDA milestone are priced in. This means that any positive news in regard to the timeline of Giga America, and their 2025 EBITDA milestones, has a big potential to move the share price up (by a significant amount).

Furthermore, I believe that the sentiment for this stock could shift if they provide a clear timeline for the full run mode of the Giga America plant.

Some risks

Given the current share price, I believe that the shareholder skepticism to reach their revenue and commercialization milestone is priced in.

However, the main risk that I find in my Buy thesis is what happens with the share price between now, and when management will provide updates in regard to their commercialization milestones. If this milestone is delayed, the share price could drop, but I remain skeptical if it does below the $1 price mark, considering that they are trading below their cash value.

Another risk that I foresee is a depletion of their cash reserves faster than anticipated. To reach their 3-year timeline, management has to be very effective with their cost-cutting measures, particularly with CapEx.

Conclusion

In my view, the future success of FREYR depends on the completion of their Giga America plant and the achievement of their 2025 revenue and EBITDA milestone.

I believe all the skepticism and pessimism could be already priced in, considering that they are trading below cash value. If this is the case, any positive announcements in Q3, or Q4, about reaching their 2025 revenue milestone could lead to significant upside.

Therefore, I hold a Buy rating; however, I am mindful that this is a highly speculative position, given the significant risks of delays in commercialization related to their two future manufacturing sites. Additionally, if cost control measures in CapEx are not effective, they risk depleting their cash reserves faster than anticipated.