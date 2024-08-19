FREYR Battery: Pessimism Could Be Entirely Priced In

Summary

  • FREYR is prioritizing investing in their Giga America plant to capitalize on favorable IRA policies and market opportunities, especially in the EES and EV segments.
  • With $221.5M in cash and no debt, FREYR has a decent buffer for the next 2-3 years but must manage expenses to avoid liquidity issues.
  • Pessimism and skepticism about near-term milestones are fully priced in, potential positive announcements could shift market sentiment and increase share price significantly.
  • Success hinges on completing the Giga America plant and meeting 2025 EBITDA and revenue milestones. Delays could hurt the share price, although it is unlikely a decline below $1.
FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) represents a buying opportunity for speculative investors with a contrarian investment style.

In my view, all the pessimism and skepticism about their near-term milestones is fully priced in. Therefore, any positive announcements regarding their 2025 revenue and EBITDA goals

Small deep value individual investor, with a modest private investment portfolio, split approx. 50%-50% between shares and call options. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends, therefore the 50%-50% allocation. My timeframe tends to be between 3-24 months. I am a practitioner (of the sub-blue collar type), rather than someone who theorizes without any skin in the game. At the time of writing an article, I hold either shares or options in all stocks that I rate as a Strong Buy.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in banana republics. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector, and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.Thanks for reading my introduction!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

