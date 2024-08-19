pastorscott

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is down roughly 50% over the last 1 year as the mortgage REIT's book value maintains a decline led by distressed loans collateralized by US office real estate. The mREIT reported a fiscal 2024 second-quarter book value of $9.84 per share, a $1.30 sequential dip from $11.14 per share in the first quarter. This 11.7% fall over a single quarter is material and places the dip of the commons in context. GPMT is experiencing an extreme discombobulation of its loan portfolio, with its 43.2% allocation to office properties at the end of its second quarter coming to form a quagmire within a post-pandemic working zeitgeist that has placed work-from-home at the front of office working patterns.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Supplemental

GPMT's loan portfolio at the end of the second quarter had an outstanding principal balance of $2.6 billion, spread across 68 investments with a weighted average fully extended remaining term of 1.5 years and a yield of 7%. The mREIT suffered from a $1.19 per share hit to book value from a provision for credit losses with another 7 cents per share hit from pre-provision net loss and a 5 cents hit from dividends paid to its common shareholders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Supplemental

GPMT last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, a 67% reduction from its prior payout and $0.20 per share annualized for a 7.7% dividend yield. Book value would have declined more markedly without the dividend cut, placing the long-term earning power of the mREIT at even greater risk than it already is. I last covered GPMT in May.

How Does GPMT Steady Its Book Value?

The dividend cut should save $0.40 per share in book value per share, but the mREIT should arguably have suspended the dividend in its entirety. GPMT's core objective should be ramping up its share buyback operation, with 1.5 million shares purchased during the second quarter. The mREIT generated revenue of $9.24 million during the second quarter, down 58.6% over its year-ago comp and missing consensus by $1.07 million. The drop in revenue was led by a reduction in GPMT's outstanding principal balance from $3.1 billion a year ago. Book value took a $5.27 per share hit from total CECL reserve.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Supplemental

CECL reserve as a percentage of commitments stood at 9.7% at the end of the second quarter, with a significant 28% of GPMT's loans with a risk 4 and 5 rating. A risk rating of 5 indicates a loan with a significantly increased probability of principal loss, while a 4 risk rating is a loan that has shown a deterioration in cash flows.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Form 10-Q

The post-period end saw GPMT push through several loan resolutions. There was a $22.2 million loan write-off for a mixed-use office and retail asset located in Los Angeles and a modification of an existing loan collateralized by a mixed-use multifamily, event space, and office property in Pittsburgh. The $51 million loan will be restructured into a new $32 million senior loan and a $19 million mezzanine note, including a capital infusion from the property's sponsor.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Supplemental

GPMT has ten loans risk-rated 5 with an aggregate balance of $545.2 million, these are also spread across a range of property types with purely office collateralized loans forming 40% of the aggregate balance. The Pittsburgh mixed-use resolution seems positive as there is no immediate write-off, but the Los Angeles write-off, already reflected in CECL reserve, highlights why GPMT is trading at a substantial 74% discount to book value.

The Floating Preferreds And Fed Rate Cuts

GPMT funded $17.5 million in loans during the second quarter against $103.7 million in loan repayments, paydowns, amortization, and resolutions. The mREIT ended the second quarter with $86 million in unrestricted cash and a total leverage ratio of 2.5x. Leverage increased from 2.3x last quarter. While GPMT's 98% floating rate loan portfolio should see some downward pressure on its yield on the back of pending Fed rate cuts, the mREIT's near-term value will be dependent on its ability to resolve existing problem loans in an accretive manner and improve the credit profile of its loan portfolio while pushing through buybacks with the intense discount to book value the commons are currently trading at.

CME FedWatch Tool

It's hard to recommend the commons until book value is stabilized and the weighted average loan portfolio risk rating starts to improve. I still own a position in the 7.0% Series A floating rate preferreds (NYSE:GPMT.PR.A) which have also shed some value over the last 1-year. GPMT is currently in a state of change and until more certainty around the future quality and stabilization of its loan portfolio can be ascertained, both its securities are not yet rated buys. Fed rate cuts, currently priced at a 100% certainty by the CME FedWatch Tool for the 18th September FOMC meeting, could see some value return. However, GPMT will continue to trade at a steep discount until it resolves its CECL reserve.