Alibaba: Bullish On Cloud, International Digital Commerce And Margin Expansion

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • I have stayed on the sidelines for Alibaba. But now despite Q1FY25's lackluster revenue growth and no margin improvement, I am joining Wall St and Michael Burry as a bull.
  • There are some growth shoots in Cloud and AIDC, driven by customers' increased budgets for AI-related cloud computing spends and an improved platform experience, respectively.
  • My confidence in margin expansion is higher now as management has indicated a greater focus on monetization with a clearer timeline of 1-2 years to achieve breakeven in unprofitable businesses.
  • With these growth and margin catalysts, I believe it is an opportune time to capitalize on the discounted valuations, especially since the technical signals also point bullish.
  • Chinese Retail Sales are a key macroeconomic monitorable to adjudge the health of BABA's largest but currently stagnant China Commerce segment.

Logo and façade of ALIEXPRESS PLAZA, in Barcelona, Spain, physical store of the Chinese store.

Manuel Milan

Performance Assessment

In my last coverage of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), I had rated the stock a 'Neutral/Hold'. Since then, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX).

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
3.96K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BABA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News