Last week, Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) joined the list of stocks forming a v-shaped rebound. The other companies included Lumen Technologies (LUMN), Coherent (COHR), and Celestica (CLS). In addition to similar recent trading actions, those firms benefit from customer spending in artificial intelligence-related hardware expansion.

Japan’s Black Friday moment on August 6, 2024, sent Lumentum shares to a low of $35.35. Last Friday, shares closed at $51.98, up by 20% for the week. Stock markets bought LITE stock after the company posted revenue falling in the mid-teens percentage. The firm also reported an operating loss in a GAAP measure.

What did markets like about Lumentum’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report?

Fourth Quarter Results

Lumentum reported revenue falling by 16.9% year-on-year to $308.3 million in the fourth quarter. It earned six cents a share in a non-GAAP measure but reported a $3.72 GAAP diluted net loss per share. Those results are above the midpoint of the firm’s guidance ranges.

The company reconciled the non-GAAP reporting by adding back $30.5 million in stock-based compensation, $41.9 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $36.6 million in restructuring charges.

On its Q4/2024 slide deck, Lumentum said that it is expanding its cloud customer base. It has a differentiated technology roadmap that would support data center compute scaling. Most importantly, the company said (on slide 3) that it is scaling up component and module capacity for its customers building AI solutions.

In the cloud and networking segment, the company highlighted securing a major transceiver award with one customer. It expects to announce more rewards with multiple customers. Still, the segment results below showed that revenue from this segment fell Y/Y.

Lumentum

Revenue from industrial tech also fell Y/Y. However, Lumentum said that it is working on new applications in semiconductors, along with chip packaging. This would support high-performance computing for its customers. Although industrial tech revenue rose by 1.7% sequentially, Lumentum expects flat sequential demand. Industrial laser shipments will decrease, offset by a small increase in 3D sensing sales.

Outlook

For Q1/2025, Lumentum is guiding net revenue in the range of $315 million to $335 million. Its non-GAAP operating margin is up to 3%, while its non-GAAP diluted EPS is $0.07 to $0.17. On the conference call, Management cited better gross margins ahead. It expects that manufacturing utilization will improve, driven by two things: an improved telecom outlook and an increase in Datacom laser shipments.

Lumentum

The above guidance assumes that revenue from cloud and networking will increase Q/Q. Additionally, industrial tech performance will not grow sequentially.

Lumentum’s optimistic outlook in telecom is consistent with that of Corning (GLW). Corning cited cyclical factors and secular trends converging to improve its outlook. The firm also agreed to reserve 10% of its global fiber capacity in the next two years for Lumen Technologies.

Opportunities With Lumentum

Datacom is a potential revenue driver for Lumentum. The firm did not offer many details about potential customer orders on the conference call. Chief Executive Officer Alan Lowe advised that the company’s first shipments from Thailand will start in the current quarter. Qualifications and a production ramp-up will start in the early part of calendar 2025.

Since a customer already rewarded Lumentum with a deal, shareholders should expect growth to accelerate in Datacom.

Telecom is potentially recovering faster than analysts expected. This is despite assumptions that excess inventories and high levels of capacity would hurt demand. CEO Lowe said that shipments for the 130 GB Coherent and 200 GB components are starting. Also, the company sees strong demand for its new ROADM products. During the pandemic, the company did not ship the Coherent and ROADM products. Now that it is starting, investors should anticipate the firm to potentially beat expectations in the quarter ahead.

Stock Grade and Peer Comparison

Lumentum scores the best on valuation, compared to its peers Infinera (INFN) and F5 (FFIV). In contrast, INFN stock and FFIV stock both have better momentum grades. This is a result of both firms having a positive return in 2024. LITE stock is down by 0.84% in that time.

Seeking Alpha

Below: LITE stock underperformed for investors compared to its peers.

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Lumentum invested $43 million in its Indium Phosphide wafer fab facilities. Its continued investments will increase its capacity over the next several quarters. It may have high expectations of growing demand for laser technologies that are too optimistic. A slowdown in demand would hurt operating margins.

The industry faces a shortage of Indium Phosphide lasers. As a result, risks are low that demand would weaken.

Lumentum will need 18 months to expand its manufacturing capacity for optical transceivers in Thailand. As supply increases, it will keep up with the expected strong demand.

Your Takeaway

Optical switching is a key component of cloud and AI network architectures. As Lumentum realizes this opportunity, optical switch product sales will increase. However, deployment of 200G and 400G per lane hardware is still a few years away. Fortunately, investors are not paying a premium to bet on AI-related projects coming online in the distant future.

Fearful investors who panic-sold LITE stock on August 7 gave value investors a great entry point. If the stock dips again, consider adding to the position.