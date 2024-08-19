Walmart Facts And Statistics In 2024

Introduction to Walmart

Walmart (WMT) stands as a symbol of American commerce, with its blue-and-yellow logo omnipresent across the American landscape and in eighteen other countries across the globe. The company was founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, and it began as a single discount store in Rogers, Arkansas. Walmart has come a long way since 1962; it has grown into one of the world's largest retailers since then.

Walmart's statistics are large and staggering, representing the immense size and influence of the company in the retail industry. With hundreds of billions in annual revenues, the company's economic footprint rivals that of many small countries. Walmart's impressive economic footprint is supported by its workforce, numbering in the millions. That number makes Walmart one of the largest private employers in the world.

Walmart began as a brick-and-mortar store over sixty years ago, but today, the future of brick-and-mortar is uncertain. As such, it's important to understand the facts and statistics of Walmart's business to make the most informed investment decisions.

What Is Walmart?

Currently headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart Inc. is a multifaceted retail giant with a broad range of services and brands under its umbrella.

Walmart operates retail, wholesale, eCommerce, and other units globally. The company comprises three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. Its retail offerings span supercenters, supermarkets, warehouse clubs, and eCommerce platforms like Walmart.com and Flipkart.

Product categories for Walmart include groceries, consumables, health and wellness items, home and apparel, consumer electronics, and financial services.

How Does Walmart Make Money?

Walmart generates revenue through various retail operations across its Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club segments. As mentioned above, Walmart operates a wide range of retail formats. Those include supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and discount stores under different brand names. Additionally, Walmart runs eCommerce websites and mobile commerce applications, offering a diverse array of products such as groceries, consumables, health and wellness items, home and apparel, electronics, and more.

Walmart also provides financial services, digital payment platforms, and markets merchandise under private brands, contributing to its multifaceted revenue streams.

Walmart Company and WMT Stock Overview

Walmart operates within the Consumer Staples sector, specializing in Consumer Staples Merchandise Retail. Walmart is one of the largest private employers globally and the company has a storied history spanning several decades, solidifying its position as a prominent player in the retail industry.

How many employees does Walmart have?

Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million people around the world, including 1.6 million associates in the United States.

When did Walmart go public?

Walmart made its initial foray into the public market in 1970 when it first offered common stock to investors. Subsequently, on August 25, 1972, the company commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WMT. This milestone marked Walmart's transition from a privately held company to a publicly traded entity, allowing investors to participate in its growth.

Walmart Historical Stock Price

Information about the historical price of WMT stock can be found in the table below. You can also get a more detailed view in the charting tab of WMT's symbol page.

Month Starting Open Close Jan. 02, 2024 52.42 55.08 Jan. 03, 2023 47.52 47.96 Jan. 03, 2022 48.00 46.60 Jan. 04, 2021 48.10 46.83 Jan. 02, 2020 39.62 38.16 Click to enlarge

Walmart's Revenue

Walmart's annual revenue has been steadily increasing year over year since 2015. Walmart reported $648 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2024. More details about Walmart's revenue can be found in the table below, and you can also see more data in the financials tab of WMT's symbol page.

Year Revenue (millions) Jan. 2024 648,125 Jan. 2023 611,289 Jan. 2022 572,754 Jan. 2021 559,151 Jan. 2020 523,964 Click to enlarge

Walmart's Market Capitalization

Walmart's market capitalization is 485.52 billion, according to the Capital Structure sub tab on WMT's symbol page, as of publishing.

Walmart's Earnings History

Walmart's earnings history can be found in the table below. More detailed information can also be found on the earnings tab of WMT's symbol page.

Period EPS Revenue Q4 2024 (Jan. 2024) 0.60 171.91B Q3 2024 (Oct. 2023) 0.51 159.44B Q2 2024 (Jul. 2023) 0.61 160.28B Q1 2024 (Apr. 2023) 0.49 151.00B Click to enlarge

Walmart's Dividends

Walmart currently has a dividend yield of 1.14%. You can view WMT's annual dividend yield going back to 2016 in the table below, and more detailed information can be found on the dividend tab of WMT's symbol page.

Year Average Yield 2024 1.28% 2023 1.48% 2022 1.61% 2021 1.54% 2020 1.66% 2019 1.95% 2018 2.24% 2017 2.58% 2016 2.83% Click to enlarge

Who Owns Walmart & WMT Shareholder Breakdown

According to the ownership section on the symbol page for WMT, the shareholder breakdown is:

Corporations (Private): 45.35%

State-Owned Shares: 0.06%

Individuals / Insiders: 0.88%

Institutions: 34.04%

Public and Other: 19.67%

Key Leadership in Walmart

The President and CEO of Walmart Inc. is Doug McMillon. The President and CEO of Walmart U.S. is John Furner. Walmart International's President and CEO is Kathryn McLay. Chris Nicholas is the President and CEO of Sam's Club. More details about Walmart's executives and senior leadership can be found on the corporate Walmart website.

Outlook and Growth for Walmart

Many of Walmart's compound annual growth rates have been increasing year-over-year, including revenue, EBITDA, and net income. You can view Walmart's growth metrics and in-depth growth ratings on the growth tab of WMT's symbol page.

Walmart Compared To Peers

Some of Walmart's key peers are other merchandise retail stores like Costco (COST) and Target (TGT). The chart compared Walmart to a few of these key peers, and further details can be found on the peers tab on Walmart's symbol page.

WMT COST TGT Market Cap 559.91B 376.27B 70.00B Enterprise Value 624.04B 374.07B 86.37B Employees 2,100,000 316,000 415,000 Click to enlarge

Walmart Core Products and Services

Walmart offers a diverse array of products and services through its retail, wholesale, and eCommerce operations worldwide.

The core offerings of Walmart span across various categories, including groceries, consumables, health and beauty aids, household essentials, and pet supplies. Additionally, Walmart provides a wide range of products in home and apparel, such as home improvement items, outdoor living essentials, apparel, jewelry, and furniture. The company also offers consumer electronics, accessories, software, video games, office supplies, and appliances.

Beyond retail, Walmart is involved in digital payment platforms, financial services, including money transfers and bill payments, and markets merchandise under private brands like Allswell, Athletic Works, Equate, and Free Assembly. With its extensive portfolio, Walmart caters to the many different needs of its customers across the globe.

Walmart Fun Facts

How many stores does Walmart have?

There are over 10,500 stores operated by Walmart worldwide.

How many distribution centers are in Walmart's supply chain?

Walmart has 210 distribution centers, with each supporting over 90 stores.

How many countries is Walmart located in?

Walmart is located in 19 countries across the globe, including the United States.

Conclusion

The long-lasting legacy of Walmart as a retail giant is reinforced by its commitment to growth, expansion, and diverse offering of products and services worldwide. Throughout the 60+ year history of the company, Walmart has evolved and adapted to meet the needs of consumers, including the company's relatively more recent foray into eCommerce. With a workforce of over 2.1 million employees and a presence in multiple sectors and countries across the globe, Walmart is nothing less than a retail titan. As the company continues to grow, investors in WMT can only hope that the company's presence in the retail industry and beyond will continue for many years to come.