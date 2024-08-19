Welcome to the forum for Dividend Growth Investing discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new article is posted every two weeks as a space for sharing of ideas, discussing concepts, and digging deeper on DGI. All previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page.

Dividend Growth Investing Thoughts with Mathematical_Investor

I’ve been investing for nearly 45 yrs, including as a dividend growth investor over the last 15 years (while also maintaining a separate growth portfolio). I’ve transitioned from using mostly index and managed funds in the early 1980s to a combination of cash, funds and individual stocks today. Dividends are derived from individual stocks.

Some of my holdings include $PKG, $ADP, $APD and $MAIN, all of which I’d add to in the future. Tickers on my watch list include $PKG, $MAIN, $BBY, $ADP, $APD, $CVX.

Here are some of my thoughts regarding dividend growth investing (DGI):

Yield vs. Dividend Growth Rate (DGR)

While DGR is an important consideration, the yield is much more important assuming that income is the primary goal.

For example, based upon a Monte Carlo simulation I used, over the next 25 years a stock currently yielding 3% and projected to have a compounded annual average DGR of 5% will pay more cumulative and current year dividends than a stock that has a 1% yield and projected 10% annual growth, assuming dividends are not reinvested.

For the case of reinvested dividends, the lower yielder never catches up to the higher yielder even after 35 years.

In my own portfolio, I compared the cumulative dividends received per $10,000 invested for three stocks since Aug 2012 (starting yield and DGR listed):

JNJ (3.5%, 6%): $42.42 per share PG (3.4%, 5%): $36.13 per share AAPL (0.4%, 8.4%): $8.39 per share

A yield one order of magnitude greater provided income that was five times larger even if the DGR was slower. All dividends were reinvested.

I think yields of at least two times that of the overall market (so greater than 2.8% today) provide a good starting point for the DGI.

Dividends vs. Total Return

Dividends can be an important part of total return (dividends+capital gain) for an individual stock and the overall portfolio. For example, in my own DG portfolio, dividends comprised 36% of the total return since Nov. 2010 (all dividends received until Jan 2024 were reinvested).

For the SP500 dividends were responsible for a quarter of the total return since Nov. 2010 (and about 50% over the past half century).

Valuation

While valuation is an important consideration, a DGI invested need not obsess about it. Traditional metrics based upon price and earnings, such as P/E and EV/EBITDA, deserve a back seat to a dividend-centric criterion.

The method I use, based on the “dividends don’t lie” strategy, compares the current yield to the average over the last 5–10 years. If the yield is greater than the average, the stock is fairly or undervalued.

Selling Shares vs. Harvesting Dividends

Some investors advocate a strategy that incorporates the selling of shares instead of harvesting dividends. That’s fine. Six of one, half a dozen of another. Whatever works for you.

Hope you enjoyed these thoughts. Please use the comments below to ask questions and share your own thoughts on these topics and beyond.

