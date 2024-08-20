anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although some REITs have rallied due to anticipated lower interest rates in the coming months, office REITs have lagged in terms of share price appreciation with some still trading at attractive valuations.

With uncertainty surrounding when some businesses will require 100% of their employees back to office, many REITs may continue to see depressed valuations.

One office REIT in particular I think may be the best amongst its peers is Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ), a Sun Belt-focused REIT with strong fundamentals. That will likely see some good upside once there's more clarity on when businesses will get back to pre-COVID operations.

In this article I discuss the company's fundamentals, latest earnings, and why they may be poised for strong upside in the medium to long-term.

Who Is Cousins Properties?

Cousins Properties is a Sun Belt-focused, internally-managed REIT that has a long-operating history. The REIT actually IPO'd more than a half of century ago in 1962, six years after they were founded. They started their first office building in Atlanta, where the company's headquarters is currently based.

As I stated, most of their properties are located in the growing, Sun Belt region of the United States including cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Tampa, and Charlotte. Their top two largest markets are currently Atlanta & Austin.

What Makes Them Attractive?

Aside from them being a REIT that pays a dividend yield of nearly 5%, their property locations make them highly attractive. These are located in some of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Below is the map of the top 25 cities that have seen the highest growth.

Of the top 25, Cousins own properties in five of them: Austin, Phoenix, Charlotte, Nashville, and Raleigh. They also lease properties to strong, well-known tenants like Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), The Allstate Corp (ALL), and Bank of America (BAC) to name a few.

Additionally, most of their annualized base rent comes from companies in the technology sector, with this accounting for 27.7% of ABR.

In the chart below, you can see how the REIT has benefitted from population and employment growth in the Sun Belt region. And with the high cost of living in states like New York and California, Cousins will likely continue to benefit for the foreseeable future.

CUZ investor presentation

Latest Quarter

CUZ reported their Q2 earnings on July 26th with a $0.02 beat on its bottom line with FFO of $0.68. Revenue also posted a small beat, coming in at $212.98 million. This beat analysts' estimates by $2.88 million and rose by 1.8% from $209.24 million in the prior quarter.

Year-over-year, this increased 4.2% from $204.32 million. FFO increased from $0.65 in the prior quarter and remained flat on an annualized basis. Same property NOI grew solidly by 5%. And while the office market continues to struggle, CUZ is seeing a clearer picture for investment opportunities.

During the quarter, they closed on two mezzanine loan purchases and 40 office leases totaling 391,000 square feet. Of this, 240,000 were new leases and had an average WALT of 8.6 years.

Their occupancy, something office REITs continue to struggle with, ticked up slightly from the beginning of the year. This stood at 87.6% beginning of 2024 and was 88.5% at the end of the quarter.

The increase in occupancy was a result of the delayed vacancy of WeWork's property in Atlanta. For comparison purposes, this is how Cousins stacks up against some of its peers in terms of occupancy:

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 83.7%

SL Green Realty (SLG) 89.6%

Highwoods Properties (HIW) 88.5%

So, in terms of occupancy, the former's is pretty solid. Moreover, they announced the acquisition of a Class A office building in Atlanta for $83 million earlier this month.

This was an all-cash deal through a newly formed joint venture with Town Lane, a real estate investment manager formed in 2024. The REIT is expected to manage the property and provide leasing services.

2024: A Good Year

Although rates remain high, 2024 has shaped up to be a good year for the office REIT so far. Increased occupancy, acquisitions, and also increased guidance. CUZ raised their full-year FFO guidance by $0.02 with this now expected to be in a range of $2.63 - $2.68. This represents a growth rate of 1.33% at midpoint.

Furthermore, they also received an upgrade to their credit rating to Baa2 and BBB flat from Moody's and S&P early in the second quarter. This gives them more financial flexibility and advantages over peers in an improving public market.

Best In Class Balance Sheet

Seeing by their balance sheet, it's not a surprise the REIT received an upgrade to its credit rating. At quarter's end, their net debt to EBITDA stood at just 5.12x, significantly lower than some of their office peers.

Although this rose from 4.9x a year ago, their balance sheet was in much better shape in comparison to some of their peers:

KRC: 6.5x

HIW: 5.8x

AAT: 6.4x

OPI: 7.4x

Highwoods Properties net debt to EBITDA of 5.8x was better than others, but still well-above CUZ's. Peers Kilroy Realty, American Assets Trust (AAT), and Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) both had significantly higher net debt to EBITDAs at 6.5x, 6.4x, and 7.4x respectively.

Cousins Properties' liquidity position was also strong, with $713 million available and manageable debt maturities over the next 2 years. Only 11.8% of their debt is due by then and most of this was fixed-rate at 84%.

CUZ Q2 supplemental

Dividend Safety

Cousins also has one of the lowest payout ratios amongst its peers with a FAD, or funds available for distribution, payout ratio of 70.7%. Their FFO payout is significantly lower at just 47.4%.

Moreover, the REIT has maintained a steady FAD payout ratio over the last several years, with an average of 68%. FAD is similar to REITs who use AFFO as this accounts for costs such as straight line rent, CAPEX, etc.

CUZ investor presentation

Upside Potential

At a forward P/FFO multiple of 10.26x, this is well-below the sector median's 13.65x. You can also see here at iREIT+HOYA Capital, it's the only office REIT we currently rate a strong buy with a price target of $36.50. At their current price of $27.24 this gives investors strong double-digit upside of 34%.

iREIT+HOYA Capital

This is, of course, over the next 12–24 months. With interest rates to be likely much lower by then and more businesses enforcing the back to office schedule, CUZ's increase in occupancy and FFO would likely drive their share price up.

Risks & Bottom Line

For Cousins Properties, the biggest risk I see is the return to office policy. While many companies are continuing to mandate their employees back to the office, others are continuing to allow flexible work schedules for their employees. Because of this, it could be several years before we see the workforce go back to normal operations pre-COVID.

Forbes

If so, this will continue to weigh on CUZ's occupancy ratings, thus negatively impacting their financials. It is also likely the reason they have elected to keep the dividend steady at the current rate since 2022 while they wait for more clarity regarding RTO policy.

Cousins Properties is a high-quality office REIT that has the potential for strong upside over the next 12–24 months, especially since there's likely to be more businesses requiring employees back to work, driving occupancy ratings up in the process.

As investors look for companies with strong fundamentals and upside potential, this will likely also increase investor sentiment surrounding the office sector. CUZ's balance sheet and dividend profile makes them attractive.

Additionally, their P/FFO of 10.26x, below the sector median's 13.65x and property locations in growing markets makes them a good bet and buy for the long term.