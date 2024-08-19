JHVEPhoto

Super Micro (NASDAQ:SMCI), also known as Supermicro, reported earnings on August 6, 2024. Despite showing triple-digit revenue growth, investors were disappointed in the company's profitability. The stock dropped 20% the day after earnings. It is also down 22% from my buy recommendation at $806.40 on July 20, 2024, and dropped 35% from my April 5, 2024, buy recommendation.



Despite the company's subpar fourth quarter fiscal year ("FY") 2024 results and the resulting stock decline, the thesis for my first buy recommendation on November 15, 2023, remains intact. The stock price is up 113% from that call, compared to the S&P 500's (SPX) 23.28% rise. Supermicro may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the build-up of Artificial Intelligence ("AI") infrastructure by cloud companies and enterprises interested in building generative AI solutions. Experts continue to forecast significant growth for AI infrastructure over the next decade. A blog on Juniper Networks' (JNPR) website stated:

IDC's research predicts that by 2025, the 2000 most prominent companies in the world will allocate over 40% of core IT spending to AI initiatives, driving a double-digit increase in the rate of product and process innovations. However, these new business use cases require new infrastructure, and 2024 will see the beginning of explosive growth in AI infrastructure.

Supermicro is already capturing much of that explosive growth. The following chart shows that the company has vastly outgrown the industry average so far in 2024.

Supermicro Fourth Quarter FY 2024 Investor Presentation.

The company grew revenue in the fourth quarter FY 2024 by 143% over the previous year's comparable quarter to $5.31 billion. Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Charles Liang said on the fourth quarter's earnings call:

To put this in perspective, our Q4 revenue has exceeded the full year revenue of fiscal 2022. Our robust growth is driven by our technology and product leadership in the AI infrastructure market, especially with Generative AI training and inferencing. We have been scaling quickly to secure a large share of AI CSP [Cloud Service Provider] opportunities, deploying some of the largest AI SuperClusters in the world.

This company is investing heavily in maintaining its outperformance compared to the industry. Just when you think its competitors are closing in, management keeps coming up with potential game-changing ideas, like its new DCBBS (Datacenter Building Block Solutions) product, which could potentially position Supermicro ahead of competitors like Dell Technologies (DELL) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). If Supermicro can maintain its dominance, the company has a high potential upside. Now that the stock price has dropped substantially over the last several months, its valuation has fallen to a more acceptable level. I maintain my buy recommendation on the company.

This article will discuss how Supermicro's new DCBBS product will speed up the time it takes for its customers to build new data centers. It will also review the company's fundamentals from its latest earnings report, examine its risks and valuation, and explain why aggressive growth investors can buy the stock at the current price.

Accelerating data center build times

Supermicro's CEO announced on the company's fourth quarter FY 2024 earnings call that it plans to extend its mission from simply manufacturing servers to designing and building whole data centers. He said on the earnings call:

By leveraging our system building block and rack-scale plug-and-play solutions, we help our customers achieve the best time-to-market advantage with new and performance-optimized technologies. Now, we are further expanding this solution to the entire datacenter. With [the] rapid deployment of large-scale AI infrastructure, data centers worldwide are facing power shortages and cooling inefficiency challenges. Building these new AI-ready datacenters traditionally takes a long time, averaging three years for example. Our upcoming Supermicro 4.0 DCBBS, Datacenter Building Block Solutions, will reduce customers' new datacenter build time from about three years to two years.

DCBBS will also enable customers to refurbish old and smaller data centers in six months to a year. Liang didn't fully explain what the solution entails. However, he did say, "This new offering will significantly improve datacenters' TTO time-to-online and cost, with full integration of AI compute, server, storage, networking, rack, cabling, DLC liquid cooling facility water tower, end-to-end management software, onsite deployment services, and maintenance." It sounds like Supermicro is evolving into an AI infrastructure construction and maintenance company.

Many companies build data centers, including AECOM (ACM), Data Centers Delivered, DPR Construction, and H5 Data Centers. There are also many companies that build servers and networking devices. However, no companies that I can think of builds servers, data centers, and maintains them. If Supermicro succeeds with its DCBBS product, it could further differentiate itself from its competitors. CEO Liang said on the earnings call that the company plans to offer DCBBS this calendar year.

Company fundamentals

Supermicro produced eye-popping FY 2024 annual revenue growth of 110% to 14.94 billion in addition to its impressive fourth quarter revenue growth.

Supermicro Fourth Quarter FY 2024 Investor Presentation.

However, Supermicro's high revenue growth comes at a cost. The company has found it very challenging to manage its rapid growth, and one way that showed up in the fourth quarter was the rapid decline in the gross margin. The following chart shows Supermicro's fourth quarter FY 2024 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) gross margin was 11.23%, well below the five-year median of 15.83%. This underperformance is one of the prime reasons for the stock's steep drop post-earnings.

Data by YCharts

Management expected some drop off in gross margin and telegraphed that to the market last quarter. Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") David Weigand said in the third quarter FY 2024 earnings call when forecasting fourth-quarter gross margin: "We expect gross margins to be down sequentially as we focus on driving strategic market share gains." Whenever you see management refer to "strategic" customers, it relates to large-scale organizations such as massive cloud providers such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) or companies with massive data centers. Still, management didn't think the gross margin decline would be as large as it was.

The company's explanation for the steep gross margin decline was that it miscalculated the demand for the liquid-cooled rack market. Supermicro quickly ramped up its supply chain to meet demand for liquid cooling, resulting in higher costs for speeding up delivery of some parts and a shortage of vital liquid cooling components. This shortage delayed approximately $800 million in revenue to July. The company expects to recognize the delayed revenue in its first quarter FY 2025 report.

Management believes margins will improve from its current level back into a range of 14% to 17% as supply chain issues ease and the company has lower manufacturing costs from ramping up its new manufacturing plants in Taiwan and Malaysia. Another thing that should help the company restore margins is that it has been able to raise its Average Selling Prices (ASPs) on its products. CFO Weigand said on the fourth quarter earnings call, "ASPs increased on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis, driven by the value and complexity of rack-scale Total IT Solutions." If you ever see ASPs decline, there could be issues with profitability coming down the pike.

The company's fourth-quarter operating expenses increased 75% year over year to $253 million. The steep rise was due to the company spending heavily to build its workforce and invest in R&D.

Data by YCharts

Lower gross margins helped dent the operating margins. The company's fourth-quarter GAAP operating margin was 6.47%, down 391 basis points from the previous year's June quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 7.1% versus 11.3% in the third quarter. CFO Weigand also blamed lower-than-expected operating margins on a "higher mix of hyperscale data center business." The Supermicro CFO said early in his prepared comments on the earnings call, "One CSP [Cloud Service Provider]/large data center customer represented approximately 20% of revenues for fiscal year '24." The two comments imply that one cloud provider has a strong enough negotiating position to garner discounts for Supermicro's products and services, potentially lowering margins.

The negative impact of the lower gross margin and higher operating expenses fell to the bottom line. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $5.51 were below company guidance and missed analysts' estimates by $2.28. Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $6.25 was below company guidance and missed analysts' estimates by $1.89.

Supermicro's cash from operations ("CFO") to sales ratio is -16.59%, which means that for every dollar of sales, the company loses $0.17. The fourth quarter FY 2024 CFO loss was $635.28 million.

Data by YCharts

My last article on the company discussed why Supermicro's cash flow has dropped so rapidly; it's the cost of its rapid sales growth. To maintain its rapid revenue growth, the company needs to spend cash to build up inventory in advance of future sales. However, the company invoices its customers upon delivery of its products and services. The customer has thirty days to pay the invoice. The timing mismatch between the company spending money for inventory and receiving cash from the sale creates a CFO and free cash flow ("FCF") loss. Supermicro had a fourth-quarter FY 2024 TTM levered FCF loss of $2.834 billion.

Due to the company's cash burn, management raised money through convertible debt and an equity raise in the March quarter. CFO David Weigand said on the company's third quarter FY 2024 earnings call:

During the quarter, we raised $1.55 billion from a 0% coupon five-year convertible bond offering due in 2029, net of underwriting discounts and offering expenses. We also raised approximately $1.73 billion in net proceeds from the sale of 2 million shares at a price of $875 per share. The proceeds from these transactions will be used to strengthen our working capital, enable continued investments in R&D and expand global capacity to fulfill strong demand for our leading platforms.

Its stock sale dilutes existing investors, and convertible debt potentially dilutes shareholders. This dilution results in decreased EPS. Considering that the company also dilutes shareholders through stock-based compensation, investors may be less willing to award the stock a premium in the future based on valuation methods using EPS. The company reported that its GAAP diluted share count increased sequentially from 61.4 million to 64.2 million. Its non-GAAP share count rose from 62 million in the third quarter to 64.8 million shares in the fourth quarter, primarily due to the stock offering and the convertible bond offering.

The company ended its fiscal year in June with $1.67 billion in cash and equivalents and $1.77 billion in long-term debt. It has a net debt of $504.4 million and generated a TTM EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of 1.3046 billion. Therefore, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 0.39, meaning the company can cover its debt with EBITDA. If this ratio ever exceeds 4.0, the company may be in financial distress. The company has interest coverage of 65.02. Analysts generally consider interest coverage ratios above 3.0 as an indication that a company's operating income can safely cover its interest payments.

Supermicro Fourth Quarter FY 2024 Investor Presentation.

At the mid-point of Supermicro's first quarter FY 2025 revenue guidance, revenue growth would be 207% over the previous year's comparable quarter. Non-GAAP quarterly earnings growth would be up 148% year over year.

If the company meets the midpoint of its full-year FY 2025 revenue guidance, revenue growth would be 87% year over year. These figures for the first quarter and FY 2025 are solid and a potential reason some investors remain interested in the stock.

The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split effective October 1, 2024.

Risks

This company has multiple risks that could disrupt the thesis for investing in the stock, which may be why it is one of the shorted large-cap companies in the market. A recent Seeking Alpha article states, "Super Micro Computer replaced Tesla (TSLA) as the most shorted large-cap stock in the Americas in July, according to a monthly report issued by data and tech firm Hazeltree."

This company is making a massive bet on the growth of the AI infrastructure market. Supermicro has built up a large inventory in anticipation of strong server sales. However, some believe the AI infrastructure market is in a bubble. If that sentiment proves true and Supermicro server sales come in less than anticipated, it could worsen the company's cash flow situation and lead to the company potentially writing down the value of its excess inventory, leading to significant financial losses. The stock price would likely drop significantly.

Although Supermicro may be one of the best top-line growth companies in the market, investors should avoid considering it as being in the same boat as NVIDIA (NVDA), a wildly profitable company. In its latest quarter, NVIDIA had a gross margin of 78.35%, an operating margin of 64.92%, and an FCF margin of 49%, which are among the reasons the company enjoys a premium valuation in the market. Supermicro's business has a low margin, and it may be more difficult for the company to avoid having its business commoditized compared to NVIDIA, which is a potential reason the company seeks to differentiate with ideas like DCBBS.

Speaking of DCBBS, Supermicro's entry into the data center construction market will bring competition from well-established players in the construction industry. The company also faces the risk of customers failing to adopt DCBBS and the execution risk involved in getting this new product off the ground.

As I pointed out earlier in the article, Supermicro has a high customer concentration risk with one large cloud provider, which could hurt the company in two ways. The first way is that when one customer becomes a dominant part of the business, it gains leverage to negotiate discounts and lower ASPs, which could squeeze margins. The danger is that if competitors offer better deals than Supermicro, a race to the bottom could commence, resulting in less profitable business for all AI server manufacturers. The second potential negative outcome is that the customer could eventually switch to a competitor, causing a massive revenue decline.

Valuation

When I last discussed Supermicro, its trailing 12-month ("TTM") price-to-sales (P/S) ratio was 4.0. After the post-fourth quarter FY 2024 stock decline, the P/S ratio is 2.5. Although it's still above many of its competitors' P/S ratios, the company's high revenue growth rate may justify its premium valuation compared to direct competitors.

Data by YCharts

According to Full:Ratio, the Computer Hardware sector has an average P/S ratio of 2.4. The stock price would be $589.24 if the stock traded at the Computer Hardware P/S average. The company's TTM revenue per share is $245.52 as of the end of its June quarter. Multiplying a 2.4 P/S ratio by 245.52 TTM revenue per share equals the stock price of $589.24, down 6.3% from the August 15 closing stock price of $626.69.

However, its TTM P/S ratio is backward-looking, while the market is forward-looking. Supermicro's forward price-to-sales ratio is 1.29, well below the information technology ("IT") sector's median of 2.8, suggesting the market underestimates its revenue growth potential compared to the IT sector.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at the company's Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth ("PEG") ratio. Some investors consider a PEG ratio of one fairly valued, a number below one undervalued, and a ratio above one overvalued. Since Supermicro has a PEG ratio of 0.431, the market may undervalue the stock at current prices. Note that earlier in 2024, its PEG ratio was around 3.7, a sign of potential overvaluation.

Data by YCharts

The market may have been willing to award such valuations when it was in an exuberant state of mind earlier in the year. However, as more people examine this company's fundamentals and discover potential issues with profitability, investors shouldn't expect valuations to return to a PEG ratio of 3.7 any time soon. In hindsight, I should have issued a Hold or Sell call in my April 5 and July 20 articles. The stock's valuation was too high, especially considering that, at its best, the company may only achieve a 17% gross margin.

Let's look at the forward PEG ratio. The following table from Seeking Alpha shows the company's consensus non-GAAP EPS estimate, growth rates, and forward P/E ratio. Generally, the market considers a stock fairly valued when its forward P/E matches its EPS growth rate. The company would have a forward PEG ratio of one, which some investors consider fairly valued.

Seeking Alpha

Since Supermicro's FY 2025 estimated EPS growth rate exceeds its forward P/E, the market may undervalue the stock. It has a forward PEG ratio of 0.34 (18.34 divided by 54.68). If the stock's forward P/E equaled its FY 2025 EPS estimated growth rate of 54.68%, the stock price would be $1868.41, up 197% from its August 15, 2024 closing stock price of $626.69. Still, investors may not award the company a PEG ratio of one or above because of previously discussed risks and issues with the company's margins. So, investors should not expect an immediate stock rebound to new highs.

Supermicro remains a buy

Risk-averse investors should avoid Supermicro. Suppose the market for generative AI solutions takes longer to pay off than many expect, or the company fails to generate enough profits from its AI infrastructure products. In that case, people will be happy they avoided investing in the stock.

My last two Supermicro buy recommendations have not panned out. However, I made those recommendations at very steep valuations. Supermicro now sells at a far more reasonable valuation. If you are comfortable with the company's risks and looking for a company with a potentially high upside, consider allocating some of your portfolio to this stock. I maintain my buy rating for Supermicro for aggressive growth investors only.