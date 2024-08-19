Michael Vi

In my last article on LendingClub (NYSE:LC), I set out my thesis on why I believed it would outperform SoFi Technologies (SOFI). The article was published on the 17th of June and since then, LC has outperformed by a wide margin of ~23%.

Data by YCharts

In this article, however, I will set out why I believe LC is set to massively outperform the market, especially if the economy should glide into a soft landing patch. As a point of reference, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, sees a 50% chance of a soft landing. A soft landing is typically seen as a slowdown in economic growth (and taking some heat off inflation) but at the same time avoiding a recession. Importantly, this probably results in the Fed's cutting rates to the tune of ~150 basis points, or about.

LC is an especially interest rate-sensitive bank and in this article, I will illustrate the impact this is likely to have on its balance sheet as well as on its capital-light marketplace business segment.

Understanding LC's Balance Sheet

The below chart sets out LC's balance sheet as of the end of June 2024 and is extracted from its Q2-2024 earnings deck:

LC Investor Relations

Let's start by considering the asset side of the balance sheet. The interesting observation is that most of its assets are fixed-yield loans, in other words, they do not reprice if interest rates go up or down.

It is worthwhile explaining each line item separately:

Cash and Other Interest Earnings Assets are cash deposits with Fed/regulators and other short-term securities just as T-bills. The current balance is just under $1 billion and once the Fed cuts interest rates the yield on these assets is likely to decline as well with some lag.

Securities Available for Sale at Fair Value are risk-remote senior structured securities with a fixed yield of just over 7%. This is an innovative product designed for asset managers who hold the junior tranche on unsecured lending exposures and LC retains the senior tranche (low-risk security with a risk-weighted-assets ("RWA") of 20%). It is also a very capital-efficient structure for LC, given the low RWA attributed to this security. The current balance is ~$2.4 billion and is growing very quickly given the very strong demand from asset managers. In a soft landing scenario, this product becomes even more attractive to asset managers as the funding cost is driven by the 18-month funding curve (that is, factoring in the Fed's cuts) as well as lower expectations of credit losses as the economy avoids a recession. This enables LC to originate larger volumes and with better margins.

Loans Held For Sale at Fair Value include unsecured consumer lending loans that are seasoned and therefore should exhibit much lower loan losses compared to new vintages. These are also fixed-yield loans, and thus a reduction in interest rates without a recession means that their fair value is likely to increase. The current balance is ~$838 million.

Unsecured Consumer Loans reflect loans held for investment by LC on the balance sheet to maturity. These are fixed-yield loans and are also subject to CECL accounting (expected loan losses are estimated and recognized upfront). Avoiding a recession likely means better credit performance and ultimately lower loan losses. The current balance is ~$3.2 billion and comprises mostly seasoned loans, so future expected incremental loan losses are unlikely to be overly material.

Secured Commercial, Consumer, and PPP loans include various mostly fixed-interest loans such as mortgages as well as legacy Radius bank commercial loans. The current balance is just over $1 billion. These are mostly safe assets with very little loan losses.

Loans Held for Investment at Fair Value are unsecured fixed-yield consumer loans that are either part of LC's Marketplace inventory or have been previously purchased with a weighted maturity of less than 1 year and hence are held at fair value. The current balance is ~$384 million.

So in summary, the vast majority of LC's loan assets are fixed-yield loan assets that would benefit from lower rates. Avoiding a recession would also mean lower loan losses, and thus the combination of both impacts translates to higher fair value for its loan assets portfolio.

Illustrative Numbers

As can be deduced from the above, LC's deposit base comprises ~$7.5 billion of deposits. Assuming a reduction of 150 basis points, over time, all else being equal, the cost of deposits should reduce by a pre-tax benefit of ~112 million. There will be some lag as some deposits are time deposits or CDs, but ultimately the benefit of lower rates will flow straight to the bottom line. Keep in mind that LC's market cap currently is only $1.2 billion, so a pre-tax benefit of ~112 million is certainly going to move the dial when it comes to the share price.

Marketplace Impact Is Potentially Huge

Currently, LC's marketplace Q2-2024 revenue is ~$58 million. Back in Q2-2022 when the marketplace was thriving, LC delivered a quarterly revenue of ~$214 million, or almost 4x as much.

With lower rates and a soft landing, it is a reasonable expectation that the marketplace revenues will grow strongly (or even exponentially) from the Q2-2024 run rate. This would likely entail bank partners returning to the marketplace as the 2023 regional banking crisis fades in the rearview mirror. There are already encouraging signs of bank partners rejoining the marketplace in the second half of 2024.

It is very hard to forecast marketplace revenue given many dependencies, but an incremental annual ~$200 million marketplace revenue seems quite plausible and probably conservative. Whilst there will be some additional marketing costs attached to that revenue growth, most of the benefits should fall to the bottom line.

The Risks

The primary risk in the LC business model is a hard landing, which could result in heightened loan losses. In such a scenario, the Fed will certainly cut rates deeply, but Mr. Market is likely to be singularly focused on the downside risks of outsized loan losses.

An additional risk is a flare up of inflation and consequently forcing the Fed to raise rather than cut rates. However, I see a very low probability of that scenario manifesting.

Final Thoughts

LC is a levered play for an economic soft landing characterized by moderately lower rates and avoiding a recession. The impact on its financials is potentially massive given its fixed-yield asset balance sheet. The biggest benefit, however, is likely to be the expected recovery of the marketplace. LC's marketplace is a capital-light business that is exceptionally scalable.

My assumptions about the marketplace recovery are not heroic by any measure, but if it recovers to even 50% of its prior highs in 2022, the stock will likely trade at a multiple of the current valuation.

It is also important to note that in recent years, LC largely de-risked its balance sheet and maintained a high CET1 ratio of ~18%. As such, even if a soft landing does not manifest, LC should be able to comfortably ride an economic downturn (albeit the share price will likely experience a drawdown).

I remain very bullish and expect LC to materially outperform the market in a soft landing scenario.