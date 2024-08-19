shulz

Over the past few months, one company that has become one of my favorites is Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT). I've long been interested in the company, especially because of all of the drama centered around it. But it wasn't until management announced that the company would be merging back with Windstream (technically a successor to the original Windstream since the previous Windstream was pushed into bankruptcy) that I finally pulled the trigger on it. In addition to having a sizable chunk of my 401(k) invested in the stock, 11.2% of my trading portfolio is in it as well. Clearly, you can say that I have a lot at stake in the firm's success.

It has been a bit of a bumpy ride. The good news is that I am slightly in the green on my current holdings. But my ultimate hope, as I detailed in my prior article on the company, is to capture even more upside moving forward. With new data now out, it does look as though significant upside is on the table. And while that might be difficult to believe given the markets reactions, I remain confident enough to stay long the stock until this plays out or until fundamentals change.

A look at Uniti Group today

Some might view it as a waste to look at Uniti Group as a standalone enterprise. After all, the company will eventually be merged with Windstream. But things can happen and mergers can fall apart. Furthermore, management does not plan for this transaction to take effect until the second-half of 2025. Between now and then, it will be important to understand how the fundamentals of the business change so as to gauge its overall health and how this might impact the combined company down the road.

The most recent data provided by management covers the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. In the chart above, you can see what these results have been. Revenue for the quarter totaled $294.9 million. That's an increase of 3.9% compared to the $283.7 million reported just one year earlier. The firm has seen some weak spots. Notably, fiber revenue under its rentals operations and leasing revenue under its service operations reported slight drops from one year to the next. However, Uniti Leasing revenue popped up 3% year over year from $210.3 million to $216.6 million, while Uniti Fiber revenue under the service category expanded a rather impressive 10.8% from $57.7 million to $64 million.

As with most companies in this space, the company continues to benefit from a gradual expansion of its network. At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Uniti Group had 8.3 million fiber strand miles. Its copper network is considerably smaller at only 231,000 strand miles. That was up from 230,000 reported one year earlier. Most of the company’s revenue, as those who follow the firm closely know, comes from its relationship with Windstream. But it does have other customers under its Uniti Fiber segment. In fact, During the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, the company boasted 29,031 customer connections. That's an increase of 3.8% compared to the 27,965 that the company had just one year earlier.

With revenue rising, you would normally expect profitability to follow suit. But that has not exactly been the case. Net income actually dropped from $25.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $17.6 million the same time this year. Part of this drop was driven by a rise in interest expense from 42.2% of sales to 43.2%. Given the high interest rate environment we are in, this is not terribly surprising. But there were other increases as well. For starters, general and administrative costs grew from 8.2% of revenue to 8.7%. Higher personnel expenses, a rise in insurance costs, and a $2.5 million jump in legal fees, all contributed to this. In addition to this, the company saw a rather meaningful increase in transaction related costs from 2% of sales to 3.7%. But that's not surprising when you consider what's going on between it and Windstream. If you have to see a cost increase, seeing it come from one time things like this or transitory things like the rise in interest expense, is generally a positive.

Other profitability metrics for the company have been mixed. Operating cash flow fell from $185.2 million to $168.1 million. On an adjusted basis, it dipped from $98.8 million to $96.8 million. The first chart in this article also shows a decline for FFO (funds from operations) from $80.4 million to $72.4 million. But both adjusted FFO and EBITDA managed to rise year over year. In the chart above, you can also see results for the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. You see some more mixed results. But for the most part, things are looking slightly positive.

Management has come out with guidance for the 2024 fiscal year. They expect revenue of around $1.16 billion. At the midpoint, net profits should be approximately $108 million. It is worth noting that this is lower than the $126 million midpoint estimate that management had previously. The firm also decreased guidance for FFO from a midpoint of $329 million to a midpoint of $311 million and for adjusted FFO from $372 million to $363 million. The good news is that the midpoint for guidance for EBITDA remained unchanged. And based on my own estimates, adjusted operating cash flow this year should be around $372.7 million.

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced based on forward estimates for this year and historical results for 2023. By pretty much every measure, shares are incredibly cheap. There is definitely a disparity when it comes to the EV to EBITDA multiple. Even though it is still a low trading multiple, it is elevated compared to the others because of the $5.66 billion in net debt that the company has on its books. Honestly though, the merger with Windstream has me excited when it comes to the overall leverage picture. And that's because, based on the original forecasts that management had regarding net debt, the 2023 historical results for the two companies imply a combined net leverage ratio of 4.8.

A different look at the future

In my article where I talk about the transaction in question, I discussed how the combined firm, which management is referring to as New Uniti, will ultimately be structured. Management has come out with some interesting thoughts about what the future holds. In the image above, you can see that the company hopes to grow EBITDA for the combined company to $2 billion by 2028. That's up from roughly $1.7 billion from 2023. And in the image below, you can see different EV to EBITDA multiples for the different pieces of the company.

If we assume that management is correct in this and assume that management is right in projecting out a net leverage ratio for 2028 of 4.5, then we would get an enterprise value for the combined business of between $15 billion and $23.40 billion. Once we strip out the $9 billion in net debt and the $575 million in preferred stock that shareholders of Windstream will be entitled to, we end up with an implied market capitalization of between $5.43 billion and $13.83 billion.

Based on the current market capitalization of Uniti Group, and the fact that shareholders of Windstream will ultimately receive about 44.9% of the overall combined business, we end up with a pro forma market capitalization today of $1.79 billion. If we assume a payout about four-and-a-half years into the future to correspond with the end of 2028 or beginning of 2029, this will translate to upside, even if we come in at the low end of this range, of 28% per annum. At the high end, we would be looking at 57.6% per annum of upside. Even if we apply a 30% margin of safety to the low end of this spectrum, you should end up with upside of about 18.3% on an annualized basis. That's comfortably above the 10% to 12% that the market captures, on average, on an annualized basis.

Takeaway

The way things stand, I am incredibly bullish about Uniti Group. I understand that many market participants are unhappy with this. But I see this as a big win. Upside from here should be significant, even if we use very conservative assumptions. And even if the company were to remain a standalone enterprise, shares are attractively priced as they are today. Given these factors, I feel very comfortable keeping it rated a ‘strong buy’.