Introduction and Summary

In light of several reader comments, thought to write an article comparing the Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) and the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). Due to their holdings and strategies, this is roughly equivalent to comparing investment-grade CLOs and investment-grade bonds, a natural comparison, with CLOs representing variable rate investments, bonds representing fixed-rate securities.

Both funds focus on investment-grade securities, and so have low credit risk. Default rates for JBBB are lower, although this does not always lead to lower volatility or drawdowns.

JBBB focuses on variable rate investments, and so has outperformed these past few years of rising rates. LQD focuses on fixed-rate investments with above-average durations, and so could outperform if rates were to plummet in the coming months. Much will depend on the timing and magnitude of any rate cuts, however.

JBBB's volatility is generally significantly below-average, due to its low credit and interest rate risk. LQD's volatility is above-average, due to above-average duration and rate risk. JBBB's investments are somewhat illiquid, which sometimes boosts volatility, especially during downturns and recessions.

JBBB sports a strong, above-average 7.8% dividend yield. LQD sports a reasonable 4.2% dividend yield. JBBB's dividends should swiftly decrease as the Fed cuts rates, but these should remain competitive for several years.

JBBB has significantly outperformed since inception, due to its negligible duration and above-average dividends. Risk-adjusted returns have been higher, too.

In my opinion, and considering current economic conditions and Federal Reserve guidance, JBBB offers investors higher absolute and risk-adjusted returns and is the stronger investment. More dovish investors might prefer LQD, due to its positive duration.

Strategy and Holdings Comparison

JBBB invests in CLOs. As these are something of a niche asset class, I thought to include a short explanation of how these work.

Senior secured loans are variable rate loans from banks to medium-sized, riskier companies.

Senior loans are generally bundled together in CLOs. Each CLO is divided into tranches. Income from the senior loans is used to make payments to all tranches. Senior tranches get paid first; junior tranches get paid last. CLO tranches are generally variable rate instruments.

Investors can buy into these tranches and receive income from the CLOs / portfolios of senior loans. Quick graph of how these are structured.

Stanford Chemist SA Article

LQD invests in investment-grade bonds. These are much simpler investments, which I don't think need any explanation. LQD's simplicity is something of a benefit for shareholders, but not a significant one. CLOs are not that complicated, and their characteristics are well-defined (i.e., seniority, dividend yields, etc.).

JBBB is an actively managed fund, so returns are somewhat dependent on the fund's investment strategy and management team. LQD is a broad-based investment-grade corporate bond index ETF, so returns should closely track those of its asset class. JBBB is thus a bit riskier, but with higher potential returns.

Credit Risk Comparison - JBBB Slight Winner

Both funds focus on investment-grade securities, with strong credit ratings and quality.

LQD focuses on A-BBB rated bonds, with smaller investments in those rated AAA-AA.

LQD

For reference, these bonds have 10y cumulative default rates of 1.1% - 2.9%, equivalent to 0.1% - 0.3% per year. Default rates do increase during downturns and recessions, but not significantly so. Default rates are low, consistently so.

JBBB focuses on BBB-rated CLOs, with smaller investments in those rated AAA and BB.

S&P

Although JBBB's credit ratings are weaker than those of LQD, actual default rates are lower. BBB-rated CLOs have 10y cumulative default rates of only 0.5%, equivalent to 0.05% per year. Default rates are closest to those of AA-rated corporate bonds, of which LQD only holds 6.7%, rising to 7.8% including AAA.

JBBB's default rates are influenced by structural issues with CLOs. As mentioned previously, CLOs are paid by seniority. Investors in AAA tranches get paid first, then investors in AA tranches, and so on. Higher default rates mean lower income for the CLOs, but AAA investors still get paid first, which, in practice, means they get paid in full. Investors in BBB-rated tranches are senior enough, which means they almost always get paid in full, too.

Flip side of the above is that CLO losses are also handed out based on seniority. Junior tranches are the first to see capital losses and distribution cuts, which means B-rated or equity tranches. Then comes BB. Then BBB. Losses are rarely severe enough to impact BBB, as evidenced by their rock-bottom default rates.

LQD's investment-grade bonds do not really function as above: there is no one bundling these bonds into tranches and basing payments based on seniority. Capital structures do work similarly, though, with companies prioritizing their senior-most bonds when making payments, and when bankrupt.

In any case, both funds focus on investment-grade securities with low credit risk. In my opinion, JBBB's credit risk is lower, due to its lower default rates.

Interest Rate Risk Comparison - JBBB Winner

LQD focuses on investment-grade bonds with above-average duration and rate risk.

Fund Filings - Table by Author

Due to the above, the fund tends to somewhat underperform during periods of rising rates, as has been the case since early 2022. LQD outperformed expectations though, with slightly higher returns to treasuries, due to tighter credit spreads.

Data by YCharts

Flip side of the above is that LQD tends to somewhat outperform when rates decline. Excluding the pandemic, the Fed last cut rates in 2019, during which LQD significantly outperformed its peers, and expectations. Unclear what explains this, presumably some combination of credit spreads plus curve movements.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's CLOs are variable rate investments, leading to significant outperformance during periods of rising rates. This has been the case since the fund's inception in early 2022, as expected.

Data by YCharts

Flip side of the above is that JBBB's CLOs should underperform when interest rates decrease. Much will depend on the magnitude and speed of any rate cuts, but more on this later.

JBBB's interest rate risk or exposure is significantly lower than that of LQD. This decreases portfolio risk and negative and is an important long-term benefit for the fund and its shareholders. Overall, I consider JBBB's significantly lower rate risk as a positive. Some more dovish investors might prefer LQD's above-average duration, so as to (potentially) profit from lower rates.

Overall Risk and Volatility - JBBB Winner

LQD's below-average credit risk decreases overall volatility, its above-average duration increases it. The net effect is almost always negative, with higher realized volatility than most bonds and bond sub-asset classes.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's below-average credit risk and negligible interest rate risk should lead to extremely low volatility. This is generally the case, with realized 30-day volatility a fraction that of its peers.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's are somewhat illiquid investments, which sometimes leads to higher-than-expected volatility. As an example, JBBB experienced heightened volatility during 2022, as the Fed hiked rates. Volatility was about average that of its peers, which is fine all things considered, but terrible for a fund focusing on high-quality, variable rate investments.

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, JBBB's volatility is generally significantly below-average, and lower than that of LQD. JBBB is thus a comparatively safer, less volatile fund than LQD.

Dividend Comparison - JBBB Clear Winner

LQD sports a 4.2% dividend yield. It is a reasonable yield under current market conditions, in-line with the characteristics of the fund's portfolio. Yields are higher than those of treasuries and broader bond indexes, lower than high-yield bonds.

Data by YCharts

LQD focuses on fixed-rate bonds, which do not immediately see higher coupon rates from Fed hikes. For the fund's dividends to grow from Fed hikes, these must first lead to decreased investor demand for investment-grade bonds, and a re-pricing of these to higher rates. The fund must then wait for its existing bond portfolio to mature, so as to replace its older, lower-yielding bonds for newer, higher-yielding alternatives. LQD's dividend yield has increased by around 2.0% since early 2022, compared to around 5.25% in hikes.

Data by YCharts

On a somewhat more positive note, the fund should see some positive dividend growth moving forward, due to the delayed impact of prior Fed hikes. LQD's dividends should increase until it yields around 5.3%, in-line with its yield to maturity.

JBBB sports a 7.8% dividend yield, quite strong on an absolute basis, and higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes. It is a 3.6% spread to LQD, a healthy margin.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's CLOs are variable rate investments, and so their coupon rates move alongside Federal Reserve rates without significant delays or volatility. Sadly, JBBB is too young for me to meaningfully analyze its dividend yield since the Fed started to hike. The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is a bit older, and that fund has seen its dividend yield increase by 5.2% since early 2022, in-line with Fed hikes. It even has a similar stepwise movement.

Data by YCharts

The coupon rates on JBBB's underlying holdings have also increased by around 5.2% since early 2022, in-line with those of JAAA. JBBB's dividend yield itself has also increased, but pre-2023 figures are not meaningful.

Data by YCharts

Implied in the above is the fact that JBBB's dividends should swiftly decline as the Fed cuts rates later in the year. Although this is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, the fund trades with a 3.6% spread to LQD, so dividends should remain competitive for at least several years. Current Federal Reserve guidance is for less than 3.0% in long-term cuts. Under current guidance, JBBB's dividend yield should remain higher than that of LQD for the foreseeable future.

U.S. Federal Reserve

JBBB's higher dividend yield is a significant benefit for the fund, and its key advantage relative to LQD. Economic conditions are a significant headwind for these, but not a deal-breaker for me. More dovish investors might disagree.

As an aside, I've found that CLOs tend to trade with healthy spreads compared to more traditional fixed-income securities of comparable credit risk. This is somewhat difficult to prove, though, as interest rates have been the key driver in these markets for years, with spreads playing a much more minor role. JBBB does yield more than LQD, although as I said, this is mostly due to Fed policy.

Performance Comparison - JBBB Clear Winner

JBBB has outperformed most bond and bond sub-asset classes since inception, including LQD. Outperformance is significant and consistent, with no significant period of underperformance.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's returns have been much more stable too, with moderately lower drawdowns:

Data by YCharts

and volatility:

Data by YCharts

Above-average returns with below-average volatility means strong risk-adjusted returns. Sharpe and Sortino ratios are beyond outstanding, but the fund's track-record is short, so these are not terribly informative.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's outperformance was partly due to its negligible duration, partly due to its above-average dividends. Duration was more important, due to the speed and magnitude of prior rate hikes, with the above-average dividends playing a smaller, but impactful, role.

It is impossible for me to disentangle these effects for JBBB versus LQD, but one can see the impact of the dividends in some specific cases. As an example, JAAA has outperformed t-bills since inception. Both have negligible duration, so outperformance was entirely due to JAAA's higher 6.4% dividend yield. As a small aside, I would have picked an example with JBBB if there were a good one, but I don't think there is.

Data by YCharts

JBBB's performance track-record is beyond outstanding, and much stronger than that of LQD.

JBBB versus LQD - Key Consideration

In my opinion, the key consideration when choosing between JBBB and LQD is the interest rate risk of each fund.

JBBB is variable rate, so is negatively impacted by Fed cuts.

LQD is fixed-rate, so is positively impacted by Fed cuts. In the short term, at least.

Breakeven is roughly at 3.6%. Federal Reserve cuts higher than 3.6% would leave JBBB yielding less than LQD, which should result in lower returns for the former. Federal Reserve cuts lower than that should leave JBBB yielding more, which should result in higher returns. Accounting for the delayed impact of prior Fed hikes and historical CLO spreads, I think the breakeven is closer to 3.0%.

One can see a smidgen of these breakeven issues when comparing JBBB's performance with that of LQD YTD. JBBB has outperformed even though rates are flat because breakeven cuts are lower than that (specifically, the market expected several cuts already).

Data by YCharts

Small interest rate cuts might not be enough to close the gap above. Significant rate cuts almost certainly would.

I've been hawkish for several years, which led me to prefer variable rate investments over fixed-rate in the past. Right now, I don't have strong opinions on the matter, so I defer to the Fed and the market. Guidance implies JBBB's yield remaining higher than that of LQD for the foreseeable future, which should lead to somewhat higher returns and outperformance. As such, I would pick JBBB over LQD.

Lots of assumptions in the analysis above, including the market acting (mostly) rationally and Fed guidance being accurate. I can't speak for the market or the Fed, but the fundamentals do clearly point towards JBBB over LQD right now.

Conclusion

JBBB's strong, above-average 7.8% dividend yield is the fund's most important benefit and advantage relative to LQD and makes it the stronger investment opportunity. Significant rate cuts would almost certainly lead to JBBB's underperformance, but I don't think the expected set of cuts qualifies. Dovish investors might disagree.