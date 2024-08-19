Nordroden

Introduction

I grew up in a steel making town where it was common in a humorous way to hear phrases such as;

“Ee Bah Gum Lad! Trouble at the Mill”

And now one of my favorite silver stocks, Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) has experienced just that. In a news release, the company stated that “the trunnion on the primary ball mill at the Guanacevi mill has failed and could take up to 12 weeks to replace”. So we can now expect the knock-on effect to damage the forward guidance in terms of lower output, production costs, etc. Management is looking at alternatives for the processing of material at smaller regrind mills while they set about finding a solution for the primary ball mill.

All we can do now is wait and see what sort of proposals they come up with in order to determine more clearly what the second half of this year will shape up like.

It never rains, but it pours as the old adage goes, and the same is true in this case. Endeavour’s stock price has endured a pullback in the price of silver, a technical correction from an overbought position from a chartist standpoint, a couple of “Misses” on their Q2 financial report and now a calamity at the mill. It is probably too early to figure out whether or not Endeavour is a Buy, a Sell, or a Hold, but we will take a look and see what we can glean from this situation.

Fundamentals

Endeavour Silver has basically two silver/gold mines in Mexico namely Bolanitos and Guanacevi and a silver/gold mine that is under construction called Terronera in Jalisco. Brad Cooke founded the company in 2004 with the acquisition of the Guanacevi mine, so they have been operating in this space for about 20 years.

Financial Highlights for Q2 2024

Great store has previously been given to the Terronera project and Dan Dickson, so the CEO of Endeavour Silver reassured investors by stating that. During Q2 2024, the construction of the Terronera project continued to make excellent progress and was on schedule for commissioning in Q4 2024, which is just what investors want to hear. Although it should be noted that the planned progress is not always achieved, resulting in the actual progress coming in a tad short of expectations.

This project has a $271 million capital budget, of which $204 million of the project’s budget has now been expended. The expenditure divided by the budget ($204/$271) amounts to 75% of the budget that has been spent. However, the project is reported as being 64.5% complete. At first glance, this project looks to be exceeding its budget, although this is difficult to verify without being in possession of an expenditure profile detailing exactly the cost allocation to each activity necessary to complete this project, something to keep an eye on.

I would draw your attention to the following metrics which are of interest to me and ask you to read these results for yourself as you may see things differently and what suits my investment criteria might not suit yours as you are a unique individual with unique investment goals, aversion to risk, etc.

Production came in at guidance of 1,312,573 ounces of silver and 10,549 ounces of gold for 2.2 million ounces silver equivalent (AgEq).

Higher Realized Prices of $58.3 million from the sale of 1,217,569 ounces of silver and 9,887 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $28.94 per ounce silver, and $2,374 per ounce gold.

The Mine Operating Cash Flow was similar to that of Q2 2023 at $18.9 million before taxes and the Cash position was reported as $68.1 million with a working capital of $64.5 million.

The consolidated cash costs per silver ounce showed a slight reduction to $13.43 per silver ounce from $13.52 per silver ounce in Q2 2023, this explained by a 6% decrease in silver ounces sold during the period, combined with a 19% increase in the realized silver price resulting in an 11% increase in silver sales. Also on the positive side, there was an increase in by-product gold sales, however this is tempered by an increase in direct operating costs, plus a decrease in silver ore grades.

All-In-Sustaining Costs (“AISC”) increased by 4% on a per ounce basis compared to Q2, 2023 due to higher general and administrative costs and higher share-based compensation, partially offset by reduced sustaining capital expenditures.

A loss before income taxes of $11.3 million was incurred, compared to $4.2 million in earnings before taxes in Q2, 2023. This is largely attributed to finance costs, and foreign exchange loss due to the Mexican Peso.

There was a market reaction due to Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 missing by $0.02, and revenue of $58.3M missing by $7.77M and the stock price took a significant hit. The management explained that “substantial share price action was unexpected and, still, the magnitude is somewhat puzzling”. The sell-off was a tad severe in my view, but when the market consensus is missed, the market usually responds in a negative fashion. In the Earnings Call Transcript, there is also some discussion around the $9 million loss related to derivatives for this quarter and that the company regards this aberration as one metric out of many and that the share price will slowly recover. As they say, “One swallow does not make a summer”

I intend to sit tight for now as the stock price has started to head north and the picture might look a tad brighter in a month or so when we know more.

Endeavour has a market capitalization of $740.517M, a 52-week trading range of $1.42 - $5.02, and an EPS (TTM) of -0.06.

Taking a quick look at Seeking Alphas Quants figures, we have forward projections of P/E (FWD) 245.85 and an EPS (FWD) of 0.012, and they give this stock a "Hold" rating. Taking a quick look at Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking, Endeavour is ranked in Industry at 7 out of 9 with a score of 2.94 which suggests that it is a long way from being the best in class.

A lot now depends on management’s ability to limit the damage that has been inflicted on the shareholders and implement a recovery plan as soon as possible.

The liquidity is good with an average volume of 5,817,787 shares traded per day, enabling nimble speculators to enter and exit this stock comfortably.

Endeavour Silver Corp trades on the NYSE: EXK and TSX: EDR.

The One-Year Chart Of Endeavour Silver

The downward trend was halted in early March as this stock rallied from $1.4 to $5.0 by mid-July and so a correction was on the cards as depicted on the chart below:

The One Year Chart Of Endeavour Silver Corporation (stockcharts)

The technical indicators are firmly in the oversold zone, suggesting a near-term bounce. Both the RSI and the MACD are perfectly positioned for a positive move in the stock price. Going forward, watch the MACD for when that black line crosses the orange one, as this is usually a positive indication of the price heading north. I circled it on the chart in July, when this stock then rallied from $3.4 to $5.0 in a matter of weeks.

The following table compares Endeavour with four other silver stocks over a six-month period. As we can see, Endeavour is still 98% up despite its recent sell-off.

A table that compares Endeavour with four other silver stocks (Google Finance)

Also of note is that in one month, Endeavour fell 39% and over the last five days, it has regained 16% of that loss. I think that I have mentioned on a few occasions that this will be a “white Knuckle ride” and that this is not a market sector for those faint of heart, you have been warned.

A Quick Look At The Chart Of Silver Prices

Having gained nearly $10/Oz in just 3 months, profit taking arrived, with silver giving back about $6.00 from its peak.

A One Year Progress Chart of Silver Prices (Stockcharts)

The MACD was on the floor, suggesting that an upward correction could be on the cards, which appears to be the case.

Conclusion

Endeavour’s share price has taken a major hit; however, it had experienced a meteoric rise in a short time and so the correction was hard and swift.

The damage to the share price may now be over and much will depend on the company’s management to get issues resolved and production back on track

For now, I will hold on to this stock until we see what form of recovery program is planned and what effect it will have on earnings etc.

Go gently.

My readers are aware that I am Long both physical silver and gold and that I own a portfolio of gold, silver and uranium mining stocks in the precious metals space, including but not limited:

Mega Uranium Limited [MGA]

Laramide Resources [LAM]

Denison Mines (DNN)

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Endeavour Silver (EXK)

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

First Majestic Silver (AG)

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT:CA)

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND),

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Due diligence on your part is vital to ensure that you are making the right trades for your own unique criteria, financial objectives, aversion to risk etc.