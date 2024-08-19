Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Before Q1 earnings, I wrote an article expressing my belief that Robinhood was a Strong Buy. After the recent market-related drop, brilliant Q2 earnings and July monthly metrics, I re-iterate my STRONG BUY rating.

The recent drop

On May 4, I posted my bullish thesis on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). At the time, Robinhood was trading around $17. The stock reached $24.88 and then dropped a whopping 43% following the overall market correction. Since then, Robinhood has recovered most of the price drop and is now priced around $20.

During a bear market, Robinhood tends to drop much more than overall market as trading volumes collapse due to investor pessimism. That's why I believe Robinhood stock overreacted to the recent market drawdown and then quickly recovered when investors realized that we were not heading into a bear market.

Robinhood 2024 price action, daily candles (TradingView)

Q2 earnings: another record quarter

On August 7th, Robinhood announced Q2 earnings and the stock reacted positively over the following days. EPS came above expectations at $0.21 vs. estimate of $0.15 and revenues came at $682M vs. $618M, also above consensus.

Let's look at the key metrics:

Assets under custody (AUC)

AUC had a 57% increase YoY and a significant +8% QoQ. The key drivers were Equity trading and Options trading, while Cryptocurrencies slowed significantly -21% QoQ.

Robinhood Q2 2024 Presentation - Assets Under Custody (Robinhood Investor Relations)

Trading volumes

Q2 earnings included June trading metrics only. I will use the recently shared July 24 metrics to provide a more updated picture.

Equity Notional volumes have surpassed in July 24 all months of Q2 quarter with a 21% increase MoM.

Robinhood July 2024 Monthly Metrics - Equity Volumes (Robinhood Investor Relations)

Options Contract volumes performed similarly to Equity volumes with an even higher increase of 22% MoM.

Robinhood July 2024 Monthly Metrics - Options Volumes (Robinhood Investor Relations)

The only stalling business area is still Crypto, which I believe is directly connected to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) stalling in the range of $50-70K. I will discuss this further the risk section of the article. Crypto Volumes increased 23% MoM but they are still well below the volumes seen in Q1 2024.

Robinhood July 2024 Monthly Metrics - Crypto Volumes (Robinhood Investor Relations)

Gold subscribers

Gold is an area which is critical to Robinhood long term business success. This is because Gold users bring 7x more assets, grow deposits 2x and adopt 5x more Robinhood retirement products. This means that Gold users bring much more revenue to Robinhood than non-Gold users.

Robinhood Q2 2024 Presentation - Gold users (Robinhood Investor Relations)

As we can see in Q2 results, Gold users grew again to almost 2 million and the growth accelerated from 7% in Q1 to 8.2% in Q2. As reminder, Gold users get a 1% bonus for assets transferred into Robinhood. These one-time acquisition costs are offset by the extra revenue that Gold users bring as we can see from the EPS growth.

Robinhood Q2 2024 Presentation - Gold users (Robinhood Investor Relations)

EPS trend continues to be positive. If we take a step back, we can see that the company was losing money through 2022 and 2023. Since Q1 2024, the company has turned profitable and increasingly so.

Robinhood Q2 2024 Presentation - EPS (Robinhood Investor Relations)

Finally, Robinhood revenues increased 10% QoQ was 10%, which is a deceleration from previous 31% QoQ but still +40% YoY.

Robinhood Q2 2024 Presentation - Revenue (Robinhood Investor Relations)

Valuation

If we assume the 20% QoQ growth in EPS that Robinhood experienced in Q2 to continue over the next quarters, Robinhood will do $390M of net income per quarter in Q1 2025. This results in $1.5B net income TTM. If we assume the P/E to stay in the high 20s, we can see Robinhood trading at $30 in Q1-Q2 2025.

This assumption is valid also If we look at P/S ratio. With a 10% revenue growth QoQ, Robinhood Q1 2025 revenues will be close to $4B TTM. If we use current P/S of 7, Robinhood market cap would be $28B, which means an upside of 62% from current price, placing Robinhood around $30/share in Q1-Q2 2025.

Technical analysis

From a technical perspective, Robinhood recovered quickly from the market drop, where it held the Fibonacci retracement 0.382. Short term, with the MACD flagging bullish, I see the stock moving in next two weeks to $21 range or 0.786 Fibonacci. Longer term, as I shared in the fundamental analysis, I see the stock hitting $30 in Q1-Q2 2025, which would coincide with the 1.272 Fibonacci.

Robinhood Q2 Technical Analysis (TradingView)

Risks to valuation (and opportunities)

Cryptocurrency Risk

As shown in Q2 analysis, Cryptocurrency volumes are the only part of the business stalling. This brings us to two scenarios: in case Bitcoin (BTC-USD) broke down, below $50K, Crypto trading volumes would collapse and this would work against my $30 valuation target. I see this as a Medium-Low risk given I believe Bitcoin has a lot more upside for the next quarters and given Crypto represents a much smaller part of the revenues vs. Equities.

On the contrary, If Bitcoin broke above $70K, Trading volumes would increase significantly and that could contribute to Robinhood reaching $30 mark much faster than Q1-Q2 2025.

Market Risk

As I've explained in the first paragraph, Robinhood is very market-sensitive as investors tend to trade more during bull markets. If the US were to enter a bear market, Robinhood would be hit disproportionately. I see this as a Medium risk for the moment as Walmart recently shared that consumer is strong:

We see, among our members and customers, that they remain choiceful, discerning, value-seeking, focusing on things like essentials rather than discretionary items, but importantly, we don’t see any additional fraying of consumer health

And this sentiment was further corroborated by an unexpected jump in consumer spending data that came on August 14th.

Conclusion

The recent drop of Robinhood created a no-miss opportunity to add shares at cheaper prices. With a US recession farther away given the latest consumer spending data, I believe Robinhood to have a potential to reach $30/share by Q1-Q2 2025. Hence, I am re-iterating my STRONG BUY rating.