My Top Picks For A Recession: Up To 8% Yield

Adam Gault

It appears increasingly likely that we are headed into a recession.

The consumer is clearly weakening with:

Pandemic-era excess savings now fully depleted.

Personal savings rates at their lowest since 2008.

Credit card debt at new all-time highs.

And a new wave of retail theft sweeping the nation.

YCHARTS

YCHARTS

But is this really a surprise to anyone?

We just had a few years of very high inflation, with prices for most goods and services rising a lot faster than incomes.

This then forced the Fed to hike interest rates to a multi-decade high at an unprecedented pace, and if you look at history, we have typically had a recession following such a steep rise in interest rates:

Business Insider

Therefore, it is hard to imagine that we could escape a recession. We are long overdue for one anyway.

But that does not mean that you should stay out of the market.

There are some sub-segments of the market that are famous for being a lot more resilient to recession than others, and one of them is real estate investment trusts, or REITs in short.

They have historically strongly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in late cycles as interest rates were cut (like today) and then provided much better downside protection during most recessions.

Cohen & Steers

Moreover, if you removed hotel, mall, and office REITs from the list, their average performance would improve even further.

For example: consider the case of a REIT (VNQ) that owns medical properties that are under long leases. A recession would have absolutely no impact on their cash flow. On the contrary, it would likely benefit the REIT since it would result in lower interest rates, which would result in higher cash flow and also justify a higher valuation multiple.

Here are two ~7-8% yielding REITs that I expect to perform well in a future recession:

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP)

NLCP is a micro-cap REIT that focuses on cannabis cultivation facilities:

NewLake Capital Partners

Here, you might wonder how could a small cannabis REIT be recession-resistant, and I wouldn't blame you.

But consider the following:

The REIT has 14-years left on its leases on average.

They enjoy strong rent coverage at 4x, which means that its tenant should be able to keep paying rent even if their profitability suffered a bit.

The REIT enjoys ~3% average annual rent escalations, providing further downside protection as this will make up for occasional tenant issues.

It has zero leverage, and it is even strongly net cash positive, which is truly unique for a REIT.

Finally, cannabis is a vice just like alcohol and its consumption does not change materially in a recession. In fact, it may even increase as people deal with stress and anxiety.

Its properties are located in limited-license jurisdictions with growing demand for cannabis. The license is tied to the property, and they are the backbone of this sector. Limited supply coupled with rising demand should result in sustainable rental income over the long run.

NewLake Capital Partners

Therefore, its business should be very resilient to recessions.

Moreover, the REIT offers an 8.5% dividend yield, which is also very attractive because it means that you won't depend on rapid growth or market appreciation to earn strong total returns.

Even with no growth, you would do quite well over time.

But as I mentioned earlier, NLCP enjoys ~3% annual rent escalations. On top of that, it also retains nearly 20% of its cash flow to buy additional properties to grow its income. Finally, the REIT today has $18 million of cash and $82 million left on its credit facility.

It could deploy all of this capital into new acquisitions and earn very large spreads over its cost of capital.

This is how the REIT has managed to grow its FFO per share and dividend at a rapid pace since going public, and I don't see why this would change in a recession:

NewLake Capital Partners

Finally, NLCP is also today a lot cheaper than its larger peer, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) and that's despite owning better properties and having less leverage. This provides additional future potential upside from multiple expansion as well as margin of safety.

NewLake Capital Partners

Healthcare Realty Trust ( HR

In the introduction of this article, I mentioned medical properties as an example of recession-resistant investments. The demand for these assets is not cyclical. If you need to see a doctor, you will go see one, whether we are in a recession or not. Moreover, the population is aging at a rapid pace, resulting in a lot more demand for healthcare services:

Hoya Capital Real Estate

With that in mind, Healthcare Realty Trust should do quite well in a recession.

It is the leading REIT that focuses on medical office buildings, and most of its properties are located in medical clusters of rapidly growing markets.

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust

Those properties have many years left on their leases, enjoy steady ~3% annual rent hikes, and the management believes that they are today underutilized, which should allow them to grow occupancy rates and boost their cash flow.

Healthcare Realty Trust

In addition to this organic growth, the company is today selling properties at relatively low cap rates and reinvesting the proceeds into share buybacks at much higher yields to create value and grow their cash flow on a per-share basis.

So far this year, they have raised $400 million via such asset sales and JVs, including those with KKR (KKR), and it already has additional transactions under contract or LOI, which should bring the total proceeds to $1 billion, which will fund a lot more buybacks.

This should grow cash flow, improve the REIT's payout ratio, and reduce leverage as well.

Already today, the REIT has an investment grade rated balance sheet with a manageable debt load with a 37% LTV, but it is only getting stronger as a result of this strategy.

The management is also confident that its dividend is sustainable, and its coverage will improve in 2025. Here is what they said about it on their most recent conference call:

"The combination of our operational and capital allocation momentum will drive an improved dividend payout ratio and lower leverage moving into 2025."

Even then, the shares still offer a 7% dividend yield, which combined with ~5% annual growth in their cash flow, should lead to strong double-digit total returns, whether we go into a recession or not.

Closing Note

Generally speaking, REITs have historically been great investments to hold during most regular recessions.

However, most investors appear to ignore this because they are biased by the most recent recessions, which were the pandemic and the great financial crisis. Those very negatively impacted REITs, but you should remember that they are not at all representative of the typical recession.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.