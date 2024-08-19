This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions

More on Today's Markets:

Kirby Up Strongly On A Multiyear Pricing And Margin Expansion Opportunity : “When the market offers to teach you a lesson, it’s generally a good idea to pay attention. I’ve long been quite positive on the quality of Kirby ’s (NYSE: KEX ) management and business, particularly with the company’s strong share of the U.S. inland tank barge market and its focus on disciplined fleet management. I was also positive on the overall dynamics of the industry, as supply and demand were developing in Kirby’s favor given the expansion of Gulf Coast petrochemical production and limited industry fleet growth.”

SPX Technologies: Transformation Delivers High Returns And Promises More Growth: “Investment Thesis for SPX Growth stock SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) has just had a year of blistering share price growth, 91.86%. And the odds favor more of these years, although not necessarily at the same pace. Over the past decade, it has gone through a transformation, one in which is divested numerous business and acquired others. SPX has been able to increase the value of its equity 10-fold in as many years, thanks to the transformation and other initiatives. I have rated the stock a Strong Buy, anticipating a 34.27% increase in price over the next 12 months.”

Nike: Just Do It, Once In A Decade 'Reflexivity' Chart Convergence: “When I started writing this article for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) a few weeks ago, the reflexive pattern was even better than it is now with 10-year price growth finally dipping below earnings growth. These are normally very bullish signs, especially when it comes to established brand names. While the stock has rebounded a bit, we still observe a convergence of the growth lines that really hasn't occurred since 2017. Although Nike stock is going through a rough patch of slow to no growth, I have faith that this is a rare scenario worthy of a starter position in my portfolio.”

Say 'Night Night' With American Tower: “This brings me to American Tower (NYSE:AMT), which I would consider to be one such top pick for sleep well at night returns. I last covered AMT in March, highlighting its track record of fundamental growth and greenfield opportunities. The stock has done well for investors since my last piece by giving a 10% total return, surpassing the 8% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why AMT remains an excellent pick for income and total returns for investors who prize stability from high quality assets at a reasonable valuation, so let’s get started!”