Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a large commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States with a focus on the origination of mortgage loans.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance maintained its $0.35 per share dividend in the last quarter, but unfortunately was not able to improve its margin of safety as far as the dividend was concerned.

The real estate investment trust did profit from a healthy number of originations which led to a QoQ increase in portfolio, but Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also suffered higher credit provisions in the second quarter.

My Rating History

Concerns over an elevated dividend pay-out ratio led me to modify my stock classification from 'Buy' to Hold in the prior quarter. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance produced 100% dividend coverage in the last quarter, but had no margin of safety left, which renders the 14% yield vulnerable to a deterioration in the trust's underlying credit quality. Thus, I am keeping my present stock classification of 'Hold.'

Portfolio Activity And Credit Provisions

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance saw an increase in new fundings in the second quarter, which was offset by early repayments of loans already held on the trust's books.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance produced $611 million in new fundings (including add-on fundings) which was reduced by $583 million in repayments, yielding a portfolio value of $8.3 billion in 2Q24.

Portfolio Activity & REO Overview (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

The portfolio consisted predominantly of loans to the hotel, office and retail industries and had a market value, based on fair value, of $8.3 billion. Twenty percent of assets relate to the office market, which has been flashing mild signs of distress in the last couple of quarters.

Behind the growing stress in the office market is a change in market trends following the pandemic, which saw the emergence of hybrid work deals between employers and employees. This in turn has led to growing performance issues for office landlords and higher default rates for office loans.

Loan Portfolio Overview (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

In the second quarter, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had to increase its credit loss allowance by $10.3 million, which mainly included an $8 million specific CECL allowance related to an office mortgage loan in Michigan.

The real estate investment trust earned $49.4 million in distributable earnings in 2Q24, compared to a loss of $15.9 million in the year ago period.

Last year, currency losses and an even higher increase in the credit loss allowance led to negative distributable earnings.

Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income (Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance)

Dividend Coverage And No Margin Of Safety For Passive Income Investors

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance earned $0.35 per share in distributable earnings in the second quarter, which compares to a $0.35 per share dividend. Thus, the dividend pay-out ratio equaled 100% in 2Q24, which was also the second consecutive quarter with no margin of safety whatsoever as far as the dividend was concerned.

I warned in my previous piece on the commercial real estate investment trust that the margin of error has completely disappeared, rendering Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend vulnerable should the trust experience a decline in credit quality in its loan portfolio.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

29% Discount To Book Value

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is selling for a big discount to book value, primarily because the market seems to anticipate a dividend cut.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) also just slashed its dividend as the real estate investment trust under-earned its dividend with distributable earnings in the second quarter, so the sector has rotated quite a bit out of favor in the last year.

With that said, though, I think the downside is rather limited here, taking into account that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's stock is selling at such a deep discount. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, not surprisingly, is also selling at a high discount (23%) to book value after the dividend cut.

Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) might be the more solid investment for passive income investors since the real estate investment trust covered its dividend fully with distributable earnings in the last quarter.

Ladder Capital also has a much higher margin of safety with regard to its dividend, which I think equates to a better risk/reward relationship.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Remains Risky

Some passive income investors may view my stock classification of 'Hold' for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance skeptically, as the real estate investment trust has virtually no room for error in terms of dividend pay-out ratio.

Furthermore, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported yet another increase in its credit provisions. With that said, though, I think the 29% BV discount appropriately reflects the risk of a dividend cut.

My Conclusion

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, in my view, is not a 'Buy' nor a 'Sell' right now. At the present state of the trust's business and portfolio performance, ARI is a 'Hold'.

The commercial real estate investment trust managed to cover its dividend with distributable earnings in the second quarter, though Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's 14% yield remains risky for passive income investors.

The big 29% discount to book value compensates for the dividend risk, in my view, After Blackstone Mortgage Trust just slashed its dividend pay-out, sector risks have generally increased, and I consider a neutral 'Hold' stance to be the most sensible response to the real estate investment trust's 2Q24 earnings.

With that said, though, passive income investors must anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to realign its dividend with lower distributable earnings in case the trust's portfolio quality continues to weaken in future quarters.