Apollo Commercial: Risky 14% Yield

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.09K Followers

Summary

  • Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance maintained a $0.35 per share dividend, but had no margin of safety left for the dividend.
  • The portfolio saw an increase in originations but suffered higher credit provisions in 2Q24.
  • Stocks are selling at a 29% discount to book value, but dividends remain risky due to a lack of margin of safety.

REIT Real Estate Investment Housing Background

filo

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a large commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States with a focus on the origination of mortgage loans.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance maintained its $0.35 per share dividend

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.09K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ARI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News