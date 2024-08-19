RWJ: Revenue-Weighted Small Caps Offer A Strong IRR Potential Of Over 12%

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF invests in the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index, with $1.57 billion in assets and 598 holdings.
  • RWJ portfolio is well-diversified, with top sectors in consumer cyclical, industrial, financial services, and technology.
  • Valuation indicates potential for over 12% IRR, but high beta and economic risks may lead to relative underperformance compared to mega-cap stocks in an ill-timed scenario.
  • While RWJ looks appealing at current prices, one should always exercise some caution when investing in small caps.

Currency trader on video call from his home office

Alistair Berg

Introduction

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that invests in accord with its chosen benchmark, the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted Index. The index is constructed by weighting the constituents of the

This article was written by

Hedge Insider profile picture
Hedge Insider
1.66K Followers
Providing commentary and analysis, principally focused on global macro, foreign exchange, and equities as an asset class. Primary interests include equity investing from an international perspective, and FX fair values.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RWJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on RWJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RWJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News