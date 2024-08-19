Robert Way

Intro & Thesis

If you read my articles regularly, you probably know that I'm very skeptical about buying shares in Chinese companies in the long term - I'm particularly put off by the well-known VIE structure and the authoritarianism of the CCP that's limiting China's growth prospects, in my view. It was the combination of these factors that didn't allow me to upgrade Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) (OTCPK:BABAF) stock back in February 2024 when information about the purchase of the stock by co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai appeared on the market.

However, the sentiment in my subsequent articles became more positive, even if my rating remained neutral and did not change to "Buy". In my last article at the beginning of May 2024, I pointed out that the BABA stock had the potential to initiate a significant turnaround in the short to medium term due to several factors. Since then, the stock has risen by around 4.5%, still lagging behind the broader strength of the US market.

Seeking Alpha, the author's coverage of BABA

As of today, I still believe that the stock has substantial potential to continue its reversal, which, I think, has already begun. This is particularly true when considering the short to medium-term period. In the longer term, I remain skeptical about Chinese assets, primarily due to the unique characteristics of the Chinese economy and its political system.

Why Do I Think So?

Before diving into an analysis of Alibaba, let's take a top-down approach. We'll begin with the macro landscape and the Chinese stock market as a whole, and then gradually focus on the company itself.

First of all, let me clarify why I generally dislike Chinese assets as instruments for long-term investment (relative to Western assets). In many ways, I don't like the political landscape there. Can you imagine an authoritarian-type country where the stock market, adjusted for inflation and local currency devaluation, grows similarly to developed markets (if we take the last decade)? In recent years, it has become common to berate the democratic system for its various shortcomings. However, in my opinion, it is the democratic system that allows the economy to adapt very quickly to a rapidly changing reality. Authoritarian systems, on the other hand, are very closely tied to the once-entrenched opinions of the elite, which naturally become less flexible with age. Over time, such systems run the risk of making irrational decisions in a crisis. Apparently, this is exactly what we are seeing in China today.

As Bob Elliot recently pointed out in his X's thread, China's current economic policies may be flawed in several ways. First of all, the Chinese government seeks to minimize risk in the financial system by tightly controlling various economic activities, including a crackdown on the financial sector, fiscal austerity, restrictions on speculation in government bonds, and restrictions on institutions selling shares. While these measures are intended to stabilize the economy, they are often at odds with basic economic and market principles.

Secondly, the CCP's policies seem to be disrupting the natural functioning of markets. What is meant here is that by tightly controlling key economic indicators like bond yields, exchange rates, and stock prices through "corridor management," the government is effectively imposing a planned economy mindset. So this approach reduces market volatility and participation, which can lead to lower liquidity and a dysfunctional capital market.

The restrictive policies are causing economic agents - such as businesses and investors - to lose confidence and reduce their participation in the economy. So this lack of engagement further diminishes market activity and may hinder real economic growth going forward.

Thirdly, Bob Elliott warns that the continued application of these stringent controls could lead to a critical point where the system breaks down, similar to how China's zero-COVID policies were eventually abandoned after causing significant social and economic strain. Before this tipping point is reached, the economy may continue to suffer under these restrictive policies. This is why I am still wary of investing in China in the long term.

However, none of this changes the fact that there may be some interesting opportunities to participate in individual recovery rallies in the medium to short term. I think something similar has formed in Chinese stocks today.

First off, Chinese assets have become quite cheap compared to their historical valuations, even in recent years. The discount relative to developed markets is currently ~50% according to FactSet data [proprietary source], which is near a historical maximum. At the same time, according to Goldman Sachs [proprietary source], the current 12m price-to-earnings ratio indicates a significant undervaluation of the entire market.

FactSet, Goldman Sachs, TME newsletter [proprietary source]

Secondly, this undervaluation is supported by conclusions about tactical "oversoldness" based on quantitative models. For instance, analysts from BCA [proprietary source] recently expressed the following opinion:

Through the past few years, Chinese equities have gone nowhere. Nevertheless, they have offered excellent tactical long and short opportunities, from short-lived uptrends and downtrends reliably bookended by collapses in 65-day price complexity. Following a sharp sell-off since May and a continuation of the tactical pattern, the latest collapse in short-term price complexity offers a good tactical entry point for an outright long or for an overweight

BCA Research, proprietary source

Hedge fund positioning has fallen to very low local levels, and BofA's risk models [proprietary source] suggest that general market sentiment has entered panic territory. So if we are going to catch a "local bottom", it is probably now.

One of the few stories that can play out this idea of ​​recovery, in my opinion, is Alibaba stock.

Driven by its "strategic focus on user-centricity and AI integration", Alibaba demonstrated quite solid performance for its fiscal Q1 FY2025 [reported on August 15, 2024]. Q1 revenue of ~$33.5 billion was an increase of ~4% YoY, while EBIT of almost $5 billion (-15% YoY) led to a better margin (18% vs. 15% last year). The company recognized increased impairments on some of its investments, so the YoY decline in absolute EBIT led to lower net income and EPS. However, if we examine individual segments, I think we can see that Alibaba has the potential to show improvement in the coming quarters, despite the overall weakness of the Chinese economy.

For instance, Taobao and Tmall Group (TTG) experienced solid growth in both GMV and order volume (by high-single-digit and double-digit year over year, respectively), aided by "increased purchase frequency and improved market share dynamics." I believe the introduction of new marketing tools like Quanzhantui should further align CMR growth with GMV trends, positioning TTG for sustainable future gains.

On the other hand, Alibaba Cloud saw a return to positive growth (+6% YoY on a consolidated basis), particularly in public cloud services and AI products as the company reported double-digit growth in public cloud revenue and triple-digit growth in AI-related products, driven by "increasing customer adoption of Alibaba's AI capabilities."

Another very important revenue source - Alibaba International Digital Commerce (AIDC) - reported a robust 32% YoY revenue growth, largely "fueled by cross-border businesses like AliExpress, which saw continued order growth and improved logistics efficiency." According to the management's commentary, the firm is also expanding its footprint in key markets such as Europe, Turkey, and Southeast Asia, with Lazada achieving EBITDA profitability for the 1st time, which is a good thing.

That is why, based on the recent dynamics of the company's individual segments, it seems to me that the business as a whole is improving - the prospects are becoming clearer and more promising.

At the same time, one of the main arguments for bullish investors in recent years - the management's generous attitude towards share buybacks - remains unchanged. During the last reporting quarter, the company bought back 613 million of its ordinary shares, equivalent to around 77 million ADRs, for a total of $5.8 billion. This reduced the number of shares by 2.3%, and it appears that the company has no intention of stopping.

That approach to rewarding investors through share buybacks seems quite justified to me. Firstly, the projected dividend yield for the next few years is below 2% annually, so shareholders should get BABA's FCF somehow anyway. Secondly, the company's stock remains very cheap, trading at less than 10 times next year's earnings and at an FCF margin of ~11.4% (free cash flow relative to market cap). For comparison, these metrics are roughly in the middle between those of JD.com (JD) and PDD Holdings (PDD). Yes, Alibaba's projected EPS growth over the next 2 years exceeds that of JD, so this may indicate that the existing discount to Western companies doesn't apply to similar Chinese companies. Nonetheless, we can't overlook the fact that the absolute valuation multiples suggest that the company is undervalued by the market (also reflecting the broader undervaluation of the Chinese market as a whole, as can be concluded from the data above).

YCharts, the author's notes added

Thus, considering the currently weak positioning of institutional investors in Chinese equities, I believe Alibaba will be among the first to benefit once the market sentiment shifts significantly. According to my technical analysis below, the potential growth of Alibaba stock from current levels could exceed 40% if we consider a potential rise to the nearest strong resistance level:

TrendSpider Software, BABA weekly, the author's notes added

So based on all the above, I believe the current price levels are very attractive for a speculative purchase in the medium term.

Concluding Thoughts

Again, looking at the long term, I have some doubts about how long the potential recovery movement mentioned above can last. I am not particularly fond of the CCP's approach to reviving growth in the financial markets. However, a decline like the current one in China follows a logical pattern, and when institutional investor positioning decreases and the market becomes extremely cheap relative to others, it often leads to a medium-term reversal. According to the analysts at BCA Research, this reversal is in the offing in the Chinese market. Against this backdrop, I believe Alibaba will be one of the leading stocks in this potential recovery because, firstly, the company is very cheap. Secondly, if we look at the performance of each segment, the business is doing a good job despite the generally stagnant economy in mainland China. Thirdly, from a technical perspective, the stock appears to be oversold: After months of consolidation around the $70-80 mark, I believe BABA could rise significantly from here. With all this in mind, I'm not raising my rating from "hold" to "buy", but I am much more optimistic about Alibaba stock in the short to medium term.

Thank you for reading!

