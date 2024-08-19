5 Earnings Takeaways And 2 Fantastic Dividend Picks

Monty Rakusen

Earnings season is both important and fascinating. We learn a lot about the state of corporate America and get a lot more data to research our favorite investments.

So far this year, the first and second quarterly earnings seasons have been all about big tech stocks, as these stocks have been the driving force of the S&P 500. They are also the most important holdings of the world’s biggest stock market index.

Going into this month, the biggest S&P 500 stocks accounted for 36% of the S&P 500’s weighting! Most of these ten stocks were large technology corporations, including the ones that can be seen in the (Wall Street Journal) screenshot below.

What we can see below is a screenshot from a recent Wall Street Journal article.

The business paper looked into the earnings season and came up with five major takeaways that are worth discussing, as they tell us a lot about the economy and the stocks we may or may not have in our portfolios.

Let’s start with the best news.

Profits are strong.

So far, S&P 500 earnings are 10.9% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This is supported by revenue growth. The 5.2% revenue growth rate is the highest number since 4Q22!

Consumers are cutting spending.

Despite strong revenue and earnings growth, not everything is peachy. As you may have noticed, inflation has hit the middle class. According to The Wall Street Journal, even anti-cyclical consumer companies like McDonald’s (MCD) and its suppliers are feeling the pressure.

“Low-income consumers, in many cases, they’re dropping out of the market, eating at home and finding other ways to economize, cutting down on trips,” McDonald’s Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said on the company’s earnings call. French fry supplier Lamb Weston felt the crunch, with shares tumbling 28% after it missed profit and sales expectations. Another casualty: potato chips. PepsiCo said shoppers are buying fewer bags of them. – The Wall Street Journal

High-end shoppers are cutting back on spending as well.

Although they are not S&P 500 members, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Kering, and Gucci, have either seen declining sales, issued profit warnings, or both.

This is what the stock price of Louis Vuitton owner LVMH looks like:

Note that Louis Vuitton, which owns a wide range of other brands as well, is considered to be one of the best luxury companies in the world. This stock price decline tells us a lot about the luxury consumer.

Banks don’t like elevated interest rates.

Elevated rates are forcing banks to offer higher yields. The worst part is that competition is heating up. Failure to offer a decent yield often leads to the loss of customers.

While this specifically applies to banks, The Journal brought up something very interesting, especially with regard to the “big picture.”

“Higher rates also mean people take out and refinance fewer mortgages. Consumers are spending big on credit cards and carrying balances, which is giving banks a boost. But now more borrowers are falling behind on bills.” - The Wall Street Journal (emphasis added)

Big tech is still focused on AI.

This may be unsurprising. Big tech is still spending big on AI. However, this earnings season hasn’t been too kind to them. As the Wall Street Journal screenshot of this article showed, many Mag-7 components sold off after earnings, as investors have put the bar very high.

While AI will remain a hot topic for a long time, it needs to be seen if AI can provide these tech giants with prolonged elevated earnings growth. That’s the biggest risk facing investors in that sector.

This leads us to two high-yield picks. These are companies that performed strongly in the second quarter and continue to excel despite challenges faced by banks, weak consumer sectors, and uncertainty in big tech.

Even better, they offer a great valuation for investors seeking steadily rising income!

Enbridge (ENB) – 7% Midstream Yield

With a market cap of $84 billion in New York, Canadian Enbridge is the largest midstream company in North America. It transports roughly 30% of crude oil produced in North America and has 1.6 million barrels per day of export terminal capacity.

It also delivers roughly 20% of natural gas consumed by more than 170 million people in the United States, supported by more than 270 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage. It also owns more than 5 gigawatts of renewable power capacity in both North America and Europe.

Enbridge

This business benefits from the steadily rising production of oil and gas, strong demand, and the increasing importance of oil and gas exports.

Shareholders also benefit from safety features, including the fact that 98% of its revenue comes from cost-of-service and contracted operations. More than 95% of its customers have investment-grade balance sheets.

Moreover, roughly 80% of its EBITDA comes with inflation protection, while just 5% of its debt is exposed to floating rates. This bodes well for environments with elevated rates and sticky inflation, as we are currently witnessing.

Currently yielding 6.9%, the company believes it can offer a 10-12% total annual shareholder return. This is based on 3-5% annual distributable cash flow growth and its 6.9% yield. The company has hiked its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Enbridge

It also expects to maintain a fantastic BBB+ credit rating by keeping its leverage ratio in the 4.5x-5.0x EBITDA range. This includes the completed $19 billion acquisition of the natural gas utilities from Dominion Energy (D). It now has a U.S. gas business capable of 8% annual base rate growth.

Enbridge

Following this acquisition, the company has raised its full-year EBITDA guidance to a range of $17.7 billion to $18.3 billion, which reflects the partial-year contributions from these acquired assets.

Enbridge

The company’s near-term outlook includes 7% to 9% EBITDA growth through 2026, in addition to 4% to 6% earnings per share growth and roughly 3% DCF per share growth

Moreover, ENB trades at a blended P/E ratio of just 18.9x, below its long-term average of 21.6x. In light of expected EPS growth of 8% in both 2025 and 2026, the company has a fair stock price of roughly $51 in New York. This implies 32% undervaluation.

Hence, including its dividend, ENB is in a great spot to deliver long-term double-digit annual returns, confirming its own guidance/expectations.

Although Enbridge isn’t entirely anti-cyclical, it is a great company that comes with both growth and income, supported by a healthy balance sheet and a rock-solid business model.

NNN REIT (NNN) – 5% Net Lease Income

Enbridge brought both income and safety to the table.

NNN REIT, which used to be named National Retail Properties, is similar. The company is one of America’s largest net lease REITs, meaning its tenants are responsible for taxes, maintenance, and insurance on top of regular rent.

The company is more or less immune to temporary consumer weakness, as it has some of the nation’s best tenants. As of the second quarter, the company’s portfolio covered 3,548 freestanding single-tenant properties with an impressive occupancy rate of 99.3% - above its historical average of 98.0%.

Even during the Great Financial Crisis, that number did not drop below 96%. In fact, the company has outperformed its peers every single year since at least 2004.

NNN REIT

Among its biggest tenants are 7-Eleven, Mister Car Wash, Camping World, Dave & Buster’s, LA Fitness, and a wide range of convenience stores and major retailers like Best Buy.

NNN REIT

Another reason is the prudent selection of new investments.

In the second quarter, the company invested roughly $111 million in 16 new properties at an attractive initial cash cap rate of 7.9%, with an average lease duration of over 16 years.

Moreover, NNN's balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the sector, with a weighted average debt maturity of 12.6 years and no significant debt maturities until the fourth quarter of 2025.

Adding to that, the company’s recent refinancing, including issuing $500 million in 10-year notes at 5.5%, is a great example of its ability to manage debt effectively. It also maintains a lot of liquidity, with $1.2 billion of available credit.

This healthy balance sheet comes with a BBB+ credit rating and is one of the reasons why the company has such a fantastic dividend growth track record.

Currently yielding 5.2%, the company has a 69% payout ratio and a track record of 35 consecutive annual dividend hikes, the third-longest uninterrupted dividend growth streak in the REIT space.

NNN REIT

Although the five-year dividend CAGR is roughly 2.5%, the juicy 5.2% yield and additional safety make up for it.

Speaking of safety. Despite economic weakness, the company hiked its guidance. In this case, the midpoint of its core FFO (funds from operations) per share guidance was raised by $0.02 to $3.30, supported by a 158% recapture rate from rents in the prior quarter.

It also helps that NNN has a great valuation.

Trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 13.6x, the company trades roughly 2.2 points below its long-term average.

Although it will likely require lower rates and inflation to unlock this multiple, 3% average annual per-share AFFO growth expectations, its 5.1% yield, and a slightly higher valuation pave the way for 10-12% annual returns.

Much like Enbridge, NNN provides income, steady growth, and security, serving as a safe haven in a challenging investment environment.

In Closing

Earnings season has been a mixed bag, revealing both strengths and challenges across various sectors.

While big tech continues its AI-driven journey, other areas like consumer spending and banking are under pressure due to high rates and inflation, which does not bode well for the economy.

This uncertainty has made high-yield opportunities like Enbridge and NNN REIT appealing.

Enbridge, with its rock-solid midstream operations and inflation-protected revenue, offers a reliable 7% yield, while NNN REIT’s strong tenant base, impressive dividend track record, and favorable net lease model provide a safe 5% yield.

In today’s unpredictable market, these two picks stand out as dependable sources of income and growth, with a thick layer of safety so we can sleep well at night.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.