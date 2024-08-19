Robert Way

China's BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) to set up a plant in Karachi, Pakistan - report. UAW chief claims Stellantis (STLA) is price gouging to inflate profits. 'Alien: Romulus' (DIS) leads box-office sales with domestic premiere.

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Company (OTCPK:BYDDF) plans to set up a production plant in Karachi, Pakistan, and sell three models through a partnership with Mega Motors.

Mega Motors is a unit of Pakistan's largest private utility, Hub Power Co. Ltd., known as Hubco.

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) is the first major NEV entrant in the Pakistani market.

Reuters reported that BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) also plans to open three "flagship stores and experience centers" in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. They also plan to sell two SUV models and a sedan, with sales starting in Q4 2024, the report said.

The new plant is expected to commence operations in 2026.

Alongside the plant, Hubco intends to set up fast-charging stations across major cities and highways to improve the charging infrastructure in Pakistan.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is slamming Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares for alleged price gouging and trying to go back on commitments the company made in its last labor contract.

"Something is rotten at Stellantis (STLA)," Fain said in a video posted on Friday. "Sales are down, profits are down, and CEO pay is way, way up. The problem isn't the market... and the problem isn't the autoworkers. The problem is this man, Carlos Tavares."

Fain said Tavares made $39.5M last year, after giving himself a 56% pay increase. "For years, Stellantis (STLA) has sold fewer cars but made more in profits. What does that tell you? They're price gouging."

"Now they've gone too far, and they're tanking their own sales," the union chief claimed. "Tavares is trying to go back on commitments the company made in our last contract, including putting the brakes on reopening the Belvedere Assembly plant."

Tavares recently pointed to issues with Stellantis' (STLA) U.S. operations amid weaker sales and excess inventory, and has been cutting jobs at U.S. plants to rein in costs.

To note, Stellantis (STLA) was the only major automaker in the U.S. to see a decline in sales last year.

Disney (DIS) has the top two movies according to weekend box office numbers.

“Alien: Romulus” this weekend was the highest-grossing movie with an estimated $41.5 million in sales in North America. The movie, released by Walt Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) 20th Century Studios, premiered in 3,855 theaters across the United States and Canada.

Disney’s (DIS) Marvel Studios took second place with $29 million for “Deadpool & Wolverine” in its fourth weekend. The superhero sequel helped weekend sales to rise 30% from the same weekend a year earlier.

“The summer started off pretty gloomy, but it’s winding up really strong,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, said. “We thought we were going to coast through August, but now we’re powering through August towards a much better overall summer number than we expected for the box office.”

“It Ends With Us”, “Twisters” and “Coraline” round out the top five movies of the weekend.

The two-day Rosenblatt Technology Summit on the Age of AI will begin. Speakers include representatives from Arm Holdings (ARM), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), Harmonic (HLIT), Qualcomm (QCOM), Sonos (SONO), and TeraWulf (WULF).

