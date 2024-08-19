Photofex-AT/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few months ago, I lowered my rating of OMV AG (OTCPK:OMVJF, OTCPK:OMVKY) on account of a shifting risk profile and a materially higher share price compared to when I previously covered the stock. Since then, the share price has come down a good deal - at the time of writing - more than 15 percent. At the same time, business developments have been rather positive overall. The company took measures to make its supply more resilient and reduce reliance on Russian Gazprom, and the cash flow forecast was raised on account of a stronger than expected market environment in the energy business.

As a consequence, OMV appears more attractive as an investment again. Below, I will give an update on recent developments and how they affect the investment case. Kindly note that all per share figures refer to common stock. There are also ADRs which represent ¼ share each.

No Major Adnoc News

Presently, OMV and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (“Adnoc”) remain engaged in advanced discussions regarding a merger of Borealis – in which OMV has a 75 percent stake, with Adnoc owning 25 percent – and Adnoc-controlled Borouge - of which Borealis in turn owns 36 percent. I have previously written about the strategic viability of a merger, as well as the conditions reportedly being negotiated. In the interest of brevity, I will not go into detail presently, as there is currently no indication of major changes in that regard. Suffice it here to say that both companies would presumably end up with equal stakes in a combined Borouge-Borealis. The intention is for the combined entity to be listed - although it is as of yet unclear on which exchange(s) and where the primary listing would be - with a free float likely in the range of 10 percent of outstanding shares. Based on the respective valuations and various cross holdings, OMV would probably need to make an additional investment to the tune of €1.5 and €2 billion in order to arrive at equal stakes of around 45 percent each.

Recently, there have not been major developments in either direction with regard to the negotiations. Or at least, no developments have been made public (or became public through leaks of any sort). I doubt that a deal will be agreed upon before the Austrian parliamentary elections in late September. This presents an obvious downside, as it adds an element of uncertainty as to the composition of the next Austrian government and its stance on a possible deal with Adnoc. In the worst case, A deal might be called off entirely. That being said, I remain cautiously optimistic. I am reaffirmed in this view by Adnoc progessing in talks regarding a takeover of Covestro AG (OTCPK:CVVTF; OTCPK:COVTY), as this underlines the broad strategic direction and the Emiratis’ focus on diversification into petrochemicals.

Valuation

Under the assumption that an Adnoc deal will eventually come to pass, I base my long-term valuation on a sum of the parts approach. The initial valuation of Borouge-Borealis would likely be somewhere around $30 billion, give or take. Obviously, that figure may diverge from whatever the stock market eventually decides to value the business at if and when it will be listed. Based on that figure and assuming a 45 percent equity stake for each partner with 10 percent free-float, Borouge-Borealis would represent a value of $13.5 billion (which translates to around €12.2 billion at the time of writing).

My assessment of the oil and gas business (including downstream components), meanwhile, remains unchanged. I am applying a rather conservative multiple of 3 times peak-cycle earnings. 2022 represents a very strong year for the oil and gas sectors. I am, therefore, using earnings figures from that year as an approximation. Based on an assumption of comparable peak earnings of around €2.4 billion, the business should be worth around €7.2 billion.

Mainly as a result of the dividend payment, cash and equivalents decreased to €5.4 billion, resulting in net debt increasing materially to €3.3 billion as of June 30th. One should, in my opinion, also take into account the cost of increasing the stake in a potential Borouge-Borealis. To be on the safe side, I will calculate with €2 billion, thus arriving at a pro forma net debt of around €5.3 billion.

Based on the above calculations, the share price should be around €42.75 on an undiluted basis, representing an upside just shy of 10 percent. However, that does not take into account the seasonal effect of the sizeable dividend, which is paid annually, not quarterly. Net debt regularly increases materially in the second quarter and tends to improve from there. Based on these considerations, I believe a price of closer to €50 per share to be reasonable.

The Dividend Remains A Key Factor (And May Become Even More Important)

One of the most important features of OMV as an investment is its dividend. Going forward, the dividend may become even more of a factor, as rate cuts appear increasingly likely in both America and the Euro Zone. The expectable result of lower bond yields naturally increases the relative attractiveness of equities in general. Furthermore, income focused investors might increasingly look to dividend paying stocks in particular in that kind of scenario.

In addition to its regular dividend, which the company intends to constantly maintain or increase, OMV introduced special dividends. The aim is to distribute between 20 and 30 percent of operating cash flows as dividends, as long as the leverage ratio is below 30 percent. As of the end of Q2, the leverage ratio was 12 percent, thus remaining far below that threshold. Notably, the dividend for FY2023 was paid out during that quarter, so a substantial payout (= cash outflow) is already factored in. Consequently, I believe that annual distributions of €2.95 + X are to be expected, for the foreseeable future. At the current share price, that translates to a dividend yield of at least 7.3 percent. Including special dividends, the total yield is not unlikely to reach double-digit territory, even if the special dividend could end up slightly below 2023 levels of €2.1.

Thesis Risk

In terms of risk factors, not that much has changed as compared to when I last covered the stock. Geopolitics remains a concern. There is the legacy relationship with Russia’s Gazprom. Despite efforts to diversify, a disruption in the (relatively cheap) gas supply could have a negative impact on OMV’s profitability. Even without Russian government interference, the current incursions by Ukrainian armed forces into Russian territory may, in my opinion, pose an additional risk in that regard due to the possibility of damage to physical infrastructure. Meanwhile, in Lybia, militias under the command of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar recently occupied Sharara Oil Field, in what appears to be a protest against the issuance of a Spanish arrest warrant for Lt. General Saddam Haftar, the Field Marshall’s son, leading to decreased production. OMV, in this case, seems to have been caught in the metaphorical crossfire, as Spanish Repsol, S.A. (OTCQX:REPYF) is a joint venture partner in Sharara.

Another negative aspect is the relatively high percentage of government ownership. OMV is of national importance for Austria and the state holding ÖBAG owns 31.5 percent. The interests of the republic of Austria – or, more precisely, its elected representatives – may not always align with the interests of other shareholders. In particular, political considerations may contribute to overly ambitious ESG commitments at the expense of profitability in the here and now. And, of course, both the energy and the petrochemicals divisions are inherently cyclical businesses.

Arguably, the most important risk to my investment thesis is that of an Adnoc deal falling through for good. Absent an eventual Borouge-Borealis combination, the current stock price implies an equity valuation of Borealis of €12.8 billion (or €9.6 billion for OMV’s 75 percent stake) on a hypothetically debt free basis. That is, of course, as far as one agrees with my rather conservative value estimate for the oil and gas business. At a multiple of almost 60 times 2023 net profits of €216 million, this is not exactly cheap. Consequently, upside in terms of valuation would be somewhat limited without a merger.

Conclusion

OMV, in my opinion, is a great business at a reasonable price. If a merger of Borouge and Borealis materializes, I see upside of at least 25 percent. At the same time, the attractive dividend policy could become even more of a factor going forward, as the perspective of rate cuts is likely to make income focused investors look more towards dividend paying stocks in lieu of fixed income.

All in all, OMV is once again attractively priced as an investment. At these levels, I am considering adding to my position. I am, therefore, upgrading my rating to a buy.

