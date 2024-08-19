NXG: A Good Way To Add Renewable Energy To A Portfolio And Profit From Electrification

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) is a closed-end fund that allows investors to put money into the renewable energy sector and the energy transition without the need to sacrifice income. As we are all well aware, with the exception of a few yieldcos such as NextEra Energy Partners (NEP), there are very few renewable energy companies that pay much of a dividend or distribution. This is evident when we consider that the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) only yields 1.43% as of the time of writing. This is substantially lower than the yields that can be obtained by investing in traditional energy:

Index/ETF TTM Yield Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF 1.43% The Energy Sector Select SPDR Fund ETF (XLE) 3.23% iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) 3.68% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) 1.54% Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) 7.77% Click to enlarge

Clearly, the index funds that include oil and gas companies have substantially higher yields. Indeed, the two “green” energy funds would have had substantially lower yields if it was not for the incredibly poor performance of the renewable energy sector in the market over the past few years. Thus, traditional oil and gas has historically been a much better choice for income-focused investors. However, governments around the world seem determined to force the energy transition to occur and are willing to direct enormous sums of money into making that happen. As such, it might be a good idea to have at least a little exposure to the sector. The NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is one way to do that, and it boasts an incredibly attractive 16.80% yield. That is much higher than the yields possessed by just about any other closed-end fund in the market, and certainly more than most of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Equity-Sector Equity 16.80% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) Equity-Sector Equity 6.38% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Equity-Sector Equity 7.69% DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) Equity-Sector Equity 8.65% EcoFin Sustainable and Social Impact Fund (TEAF) Equity-Sector Equity 8.84% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) Equity-Sector Equity 6.51% Click to enlarge

It is important to note that few of these funds focus exclusively on the renewable energy sector. There used to be several such funds, but many of them either shut down or merged over the past few years as the early 2021 bubble burst and wiped out much of the capital of the pure renewable infrastructure funds. We can see this bursting bubble by looking at the price of the two renewable sector exchange-traded funds since the start of 2021:

As we saw in 2015 and in 2020 with the midstream closed-end funds, any time an entire sector declines so severely in a short period of time, it tends to substantially impair the capital of any leveraged closed-end fund that invests in the sector. The only real way for the funds to rebuild at that time is to either merge with similar funds or do a reverse stock split and then issue more shares. Many renewable funds, such as the former Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Fund, opted to merge with other funds. The NXG NextGen Infrastructure Fund has so far been the exception, but the fact that the fund’s yield is so high suggests that the market has doubts about its ability to survive for much longer. We will want to be sure to investigate this more fully in our analysis today.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Fund in mid-October of 2023. The equity markets in general have been incredibly strong since that time, but renewable firms mostly missed out on the rally. This is at least partly due to the fact that renewable energy projects are generally not viable when financing costs are above negligible levels, which Reuters pointed out earlier this year. According to Wood Mackenzie:

A two percentage-point increase in the interest rate pushes up the levelized cost of electricity – the estimated revenue required to build and operate a generator over a specified cost recovery period – by as much as 20% for renewables.

Obviously, interest rates have increased by a lot more than 2% since the start of 2021, so the situation has been even worse for these companies. These difficulties have resulted in the market generally excluding renewable energy companies from the rally this year. As such, we can probably assume that the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has not delivered a particularly impressive performance since our last discussion.

However, this has not been the case. In fact, shares of the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund have risen by 21.75% over the period. This substantially beat the iShares Clean Energy ETF, and was actually somewhat close to the broader S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period:

While the fund did underperform the S&P 500 Index over the period, this is still a far more impressive performance than we really expected from it. It is possible that the fund’s high yield has contributed to this performance strength, though, as the market has lately been valuing anything with a high-yield pretty highly. We should investigate the fund further, though, since it does not really make much sense for it to be outperforming the renewable energy sector by such a substantial margin.

In fact, though, the fund’s performance has been even better than the chart above suggests. As I stated in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund paid out over the period from October 10, 2023, until today, we get this alternative chart:

This clearly shows that investors in this fund did handsomely since my previous article on it was published. Roughly ten months have passed since our prior discussion, and investors in this fund have realized a very attractive 43.04% total return. That beats the S&P 500 Index as well as the renewable energy sector in aggregate. Anyone is likely to be happy with this sort of performance.

As is always the case, though, we should keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future results. As such, we should take a look at this fund’s positioning today as well as the fundamentals surrounding its holdings in order to make a realistic estimate of where it will be in the future. The remainder of this article will focus on this task.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has the primary objective of achieving a very high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy, which is explained on the website:

The Fund’s objective is to seek high total return with an emphasis on current income. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including (i) energy infrastructure companies, (ii) industrial infrastructure companies, (iii) sustainable infrastructure companies, and (iv) technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its Managed Assets in securities of energy master limited partnerships.

The fact that the fund is investing in both debt and equity securities makes the total return objective reasonable. After all, as I have pointed out in the past, equity securities are total return vehicles due to the fact that they deliver investment returns in the form of both dividends or distributions and capital appreciation. Debt securities are primarily income vehicles, but income is a component of total return, so the objective is still reasonable.

As we saw in the introduction, though, the recent performance of the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has correlated quite highly with that of the S&P 500 Index. As such, we can assume that the fund is mostly invested in common equities right now. The fund’s most recent semi-annual report verifies this. According to this document, as of May 31, 2024, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund was holding the following asset allocation:

Security Type % of Net Assets Common Stock 103.2% Master Limited Partnerships 26.1% Preferred Stock 0.9% Real Estate Investment Trusts 1.0% Fixed Income 0.0% Money Market Funds 1.3% Click to enlarge

The master limited partnership allocation consists entirely of common equities. While many master limited partnerships do issue preferred stock and bonds, this fund does not include any of those securities. We can see that simply by looking at the list of master limited partnerships held by the fund:

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX (MPLX), TXO Partners (TXO), NextEra Energy Partners.

Thus, it appears that the fund is almost exclusively invested in common equities right now, with the exception of a single preferred stock issue from Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) and a real estate investment trust, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI), that functions as an investor in renewable energy projects.

As we can see from the master limited partnerships in the list above, the fund does not invest entirely in renewable energy. NextEra Energy Partners is the only renewable partnership in its portfolio, for example. A look at the common stocks held by the fund reveals much the same thing, as there are a number of companies in the portfolio that are not renewables-focused. Indeed, the portfolio includes a number of midstream corporations in both the United States and Canada:

Subsector % of Net Assets Pembina Pipeline (PBA) 0.2% Cloud Services 2.2% Cloud Software 1.4% Crude Oil & Refined Product Pipelines 1.5% Cryptocurrency Miners 0.6% Cybersecurity 3.3% Exploration & Production 3.7% Energy Metering and Management 2.1% Engineering and Construction 6.5% Integrated Oil and Gas 1.5% Large-Cap Diversified C-Cap Midstream 19.9% Mineral Royalties 1.7% Natural Gas Gathering & Processing 16.4% Natural Gas Transportation & Storage 12.9% Refiners 4.1% Solar Equipment 5.2% Utilities 16.4% Waste 1.4% Wireless Connectivity 2.2% Click to enlarge

This is certainly far more diversified than we would expect for a fund that I characterized as a “renewable energy fund.” However, a closer look at the portfolio does reveal a few things that make my statements not entirely inaccurate. First, we notice a significant weighting to both utilities and solar equipment manufacturers. These two subsectors combined account for 21.6% of the fund’s net assets, which is nearly as much as the total weight of all of the master limited partnerships in the portfolio. In addition, the utilities are ones that are generally well-known for being fairly big players in the deployment of renewable energy:

Clearway Energy (CWEN) is one of the largest owners of renewable energy generation facilities in the United States. The company’s own website explicitly states that it is focused on developing renewable energy projects around the country. The same can largely be said for NRG Energy (NRG), which I pointed out in a previous article. NRG does not focus exclusively on renewable energy, but it is still a major presence in the industry. Constellation Energy (CEG) is a major producer of nuclear power, which actually has a lower carbon footprint than solar power and is generally considered to be a good option for baseline power to help maintain the electric grid in a future world powered by unreliable wind and solar energy. Vistra is a diversified power producer, but it includes both nuclear and renewable energy in its portfolio, so my comments about the other companies here are relevant to this one as well.

The majority of the rest of the fund’s holdings are positioned to benefit from growth in natural gas demand, and that has been happening over the past several years. This is due to the fact that natural gas is commonly used as a backup source of electricity for wind and solar power. As we all know, wind and solar do not generate electricity consistently. Solar energy does not work at night, and wind power does not work when the wind is not blowing. Reuters eloquently illustrated this problem in a late-July article:

Wind power in the Lower 48 states produced about 335,753 megawatt-hours on July 22, the lowest since October 4, 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The amount of wind-generated electricity produced in 2023 was 425.0 billion kilowatt-hours. That is less than the 434.0 billion kilowatt-hours produced in 2022. It is worth noting that there was a total of 53.3 gigawatts of wind farms built over the 2019 to 2023 period. Thus, more farms have been constructed yet the amount of electricity produced actually declined. This illustrates the problem with any energy solution that depends on the weather, and it shows why in order to have a reliable electric grid, something has to be used in addition to wind and solar. While nuclear power is the lowest-polluting option, utilities have generally opted for natural gas due to the fact that it is much easier to get permits (and natural gas does not invoke public fear to the same extent as nuclear power).

In 2023, natural gas consumption in the United States set a record at 89.1 billion cubic feet per day. The consumption of the compound set a new record in every single month from March 2023 to November 2023, before air conditioners and other summer draws reduced electric consumption sufficiently to allow electric producers to reduce their output. Most indications are though that it will continue to increase going forward as electric vehicles, data centers, electric home heating, and other things strain the ability of intermittent wind and solar to keep up.

This is where the midstream companies that constitute a significant proportion of the fund’s portfolio come in. As subscribers to Energy Profits in Dividends are well aware, nearly every midstream company saw significant year-over-year growth in natural gas volumes during the second quarter of 2024. These companies are carrying the natural gas to the utilities that then burn it to generate electricity. As volumes correlate with cash flow for these companies, this trend has allowed them to deliver not insignificant cash flow growth over the past year. For example, consider the following:

Company YOY Adjusted EBITDA Growth Pembina Pipeline 32.56% Enterprise Products Partners 10.04% MPLX 7.97% The Williams Companies (WMB) 3.48% Click to enlarge

The majority of these companies also pay out fairly attractive dividend yields that provide the fund with a source of income that it can use to support its own very high yield. Thus, the fund is basically positioned in a way that allows it to profit fully from the energy transition, as opposed to profiting on only one side like a pure renewable energy fund. This is probably the best way to profit from the expanding presence of “green energy” and similar things in our societal infrastructure and future.

The fact that the fund includes both midstream companies and renewable energy generators helps to explain its performance compared to renewable energy index funds. The Alerian MLP Index has slightly beaten the S&P 500 Index on a total return basis over the past year:

As most readers are well aware, the Alerian MLP Index tracks those midstream companies that are structured as master limited partnerships. It specifically excludes the pipeline corporations. However, it still works as a point of comparison since the pipeline corporations will not really deliver a radically different performance than the partnerships, at least in terms of total return (they might deliver better capital gains but lower yields). As we can see, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has generally delivered comparable performance to the Alerian MLP Index but with more volatility. The presence of the pipeline companies in the fund explains this.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase the common equity of master limited partnerships and infrastructure corporations. As long as the purchased assets have higher total returns than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield and overall return of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. It is important to note though that this strategy is not nearly as effective today with interest rates at 6% as it was two years ago when interest rates were at 0%. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not using too much leverage since this would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its total assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 29.44% of its portfolio. This represents an increase over the 25.49% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is rather curious. After all, the share price has appreciated by 21.75% over the period in question. That should have caused the fund’s leverage to decline.

The fund’s net asset value is up over the period too, but not nearly to the same extent as the share price:

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value has only increased by 5.45% over the period. This tells us quite clearly that the fund is much more expensive than it was previously. That will have an impact on the valuation, which we will discuss later. For now, though, we can see that the fund’s leverage ratio increased along with its net asset value. The only way that this would be the case is if the fund borrowed additional money during the period. Thus, this appears to be the case.

With that said, the fund’s leverage is still below the one-third of assets levels that we would ordinarily deem acceptable, but that does not mean that it is appropriate for the fund’s strategy. Here is how it compares with its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund 29.44% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust 0.00% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund 30.30% DNP Select Income Fund 28.05% EcoFin Sustainable and Social Impact Fund 8.90% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund 13.70% Click to enlarge

This suggests that the fund’s leverage ratio may be a little high, but it probably is not too bad. The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and the DNP Select Income Fund both invest heavily in utilities, and each of them is relatively in line with this fund. The EcoFin Sustainable and Social Impact Fund is much more focused on renewable energy, so it needs a lower level of leverage given the poor performance of that sector in recent years.

Overall, the current level of leverage for the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is probably nothing to lose sleep over. However, risk-averse investors may prefer to see it drop a little bit.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of total return. However, like all closed-end funds, this one primarily aims to do that through the payment of regular distributions to its shareholders. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.5400 per share ($6.48 per share annually), which gives the fund a whopping 16.80% yield at the current share price. This is one of the highest yields available from any closed-end fund.

Unfortunately, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Fund has not been particularly reliable with its distribution. It has done better than many funds that invest heavily in this sector, though:

As stated previously:

This distribution history may reduce the fund’s appeal in the eyes of those investors who are seeking a safe and secure source of income to use to pay bills or finance expenses. However, we can see that the fund did pretty well prior to 2020, which was a year in which nearly all closed-end funds that invest in energy infrastructure had to reduce their payouts. This was due to the market selling off anything related to the fossil fuel industry in huge amounts and some midstream companies cutting their distributions so that they could become entirely self-sufficient and not have to care about the market anymore. It is nice to see that this fund has started to restore its distribution to its prior level now that the industry has recovered, although this one was much slower to do so than many of its peers.

The fund raised its distribution to the current level in September 2023, and the new level is slightly below the $0.5468 per share that the fund was paying out prior to the pandemic. Thus, we have not yet had a full restoration of the distribution, but this fund has gotten close and that is better than many other funds in this sector.

As is always the case, though, we want to ensure that the distribution is sustainable by reviewing the fund’s finances. The most recent financial report as of the time of writing is the semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article. Obviously, this is a much newer report than the one that we had available to us back in October, so it should work pretty well as an update.

For the six-month period that ended on May 31, 2024, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund received $4,208,587 in dividends and distributions along with $115,594 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. However, some of this money came from master limited partnerships, so it is not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes. As such, the fund only reported a total investment income of $1,802,768 for the period. This was not sufficient to cover the fund’s expenses, and it ended up reporting a net investment loss of $634,345 for the period. Obviously, that was not enough to cover the $8,429,555 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to make up for the lack of net investment income through capital gains. For the six-month period, the fund reported net realized gains of $1,156,133 along with net unrealized gains of $19,709,293. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $11,801,526 after accounting for all inflows and outflows over the period. Thus, the fund managed to fully cover its distributions during the period.

This was a nice change over the full-year period that ended on November 30, 2023, during which time the fund’s net assets declined by $38,752,680 due to large realized losses.

For now, the fund’s distribution seems to be safe. The assets that it is currently invested in seem unlikely to decline significantly unless we get a severe market shock (such as from a surprise interest rate hike). That seems unlikely, so we probably do not have to worry about it right now.

Valuation

Shares of the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund are currently trading at a 6.34% discount to net asset value. This is slightly better than the 5.70% discount that the fund’s shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current price looks decent as an entry point.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the NXG NextGen Infrastructure Fund looks like a pretty good way for investors to obtain some exposure to renewable energy and other companies that are likely to benefit from the political push toward electrification. Unlike some similar funds, this one includes exposure to natural gas-focused midstream companies, which have been beneficiaries of rising natural gas consumption due to the need to supplement renewable fuels. Perhaps most surprisingly, this fund appears to be fully covering its whopping yield. It could be worth purchasing for diversification purposes, as many income investors have very limited renewable exposure.

