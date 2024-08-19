Tara Moore

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) runs one of the leading payment processing platforms for merchants and businesses in emerging market nations, based in Uruguay. [Note: DLO is the Class A share, with 1 vote each; Class B shares have 5 votes.] The company is growing transaction volumes rapidly, but investors have been more focused on declining profit margins in 2024. In the process, the stock has moved from extremely overvalued territory several years ago to an undervaluation setting in the summer of 2024, assuming revenue growth rates remain high in coming years.

Seeking Alpha Table - DLocal, Analyst Estimates for 2024-26, Made August 16th, 2024

And, with analyst's continuing to project strong sales and earnings expansion during 2025-26, now may be an opportune time to buy a stake. The wicked price dumped from $68 in 2021 (shortly after its IPO) to $8 today has almost surely washed out all the trend followers and weak hand holders, especially those lacking a stomach for large stock losses (which is most everyone really).

YCharts - DLocal, Weekly Share Price Changes, Since June 2021 IPO

It's hard to argue DLocal is a flash in the pan, or was only a one-time beneficiary of the pandemic economic backdrop. The company is servicing over 600 major merchants today (through over 900 payment methods), including companies like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (GOOGL). The DLO partnerships help with payment processing in the local currencies of 40+ emerging-market nations from Latin America, Asia, and Africa. $17.7 billion in transaction value during 2023 is expected to grow approximately +50% in 2024 to $26 billion.

DLocal - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation DLocal - Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation DLocal Website - August 17th, 2024 DLocal Website - August 17th, 2024

When you dig a little deeper into the numbers, it appears Wall Street bears and late-to-the-party share owners have way overcooked their selling sentiment. With a forward PEG Ratio (Price to Earnings divided by projected earnings growth) approaching 0.3x today, DLocal may now represent one of the smarter bargains on Wall Street you can find. Let me explain the bullish arguments in more detail.

Valuation Reset

Without question, DLocal is priced at its lowest valuation since the middle of 2021 IPO on Wall Street. On the graph below, you can review how basic financial ratios have slid from sky-high optimism about future growth to levels roughly the same as S&P 500 index "averages" in August 2024.

YCharts - DLocal, Basic Fundamental Valuation Ratios, Since June 2021

Compared to peers and competitors in payment processing across the globe, DLO now trades at one of the lowest forward P/Es of 13x, as opposed to one of the highest just 12 months ago.

YCharts - DLocal vs. Money Processing Peers, Price to Forward 1-Year Earnings Estimates, 12 Months

But here's the kicker. EPS growth after 2024's hiccup is expected to be at a rate higher than other investment choices in the sector. Being able to buy shares priced at 19x trailing earnings and 13x forward 1-year numbers could be a steal, if EPS actually jump closer to +40% annually like currently projected by analysts. That works out to a PEG Ratio under 0.5x to as low as 0.32x! The ability to purchase high growth at a lower-than-average P/E in the industry is the single best fundamental reason to consider owning DLO.

YCharts - DLocal vs. Money Processing Peers, Analyst EPS Growth Est. for 2025-26, Made August 16th, 2024

Another positive is the company held $651 million in cash and $1.11 billion in total current assets vs. just $753 million in total liabilities (including a minor $4 million debt). You have to ask yourself how much cheaper can DLocal get with $2.4 billion in equity market capitalization (at $8.37 per share) or $1.7 billion in enterprise value when solidly profitable and growing revenue rapidly over the years (with expectations of a return after 2024).

YCharts - DLocal vs. Money Processing Peers, Analyst Sales Growth Est. for 2025-26, Made August 16th, 2024

Anyway, when we look at enterprise valuations [EV] on EBITDA and Revenues, DLO stands out in a very positive way for new investment in the sector.

YCharts - DLocal vs. Money Processing Peers, EV to Trailing EBITDA, 1 Year YCharts - DLocal vs. Money Processing Peers, EV to Trailing Revenue, 1 Year

My view is DLocal's combination of nearly the lowest valuation in the industry with perhaps the best growth story is absolutely worthy of more research. If and when earnings growth returns, a truly bullish run in the share price should play out.

Technical Reversal Underway?

Identifying when to jump into a position is the next piece of the investment puzzle to contemplate. Timing is everything in the stock market and life generally. More good news: my proprietary formulas tracking underlying momentum are screaming now may be a terrific time to purchase DLocal.

The technical setup is striking similar to my buy article on Sea Limited (SE) in February here. A slew of positive divergences in momentum helped me time the purchase in this stock about as well as humanly possible. This digital entertainment and commerce platform stock, focused on the emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, has almost doubled for investors (rising +82%) from my article posting six months ago.

I am drawing the DLO momentum setup that may have just bottomed in price. Notice on my charts below, the bullish (climbing) trends in the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume did not confirm the final wave of price lows several weeks ago. This is exactly the pattern that got to be excited about Sea Ltd.

Specifically, I have circled in green each momentum indicator bottoming well before the final price lows for both. Rotten investor sentiment after years of equity downside were present in both. Plus, an attractive growth valuation was the sound logic to buy both stocks near price lows.

Then, following price bottoms (hopefully in DLocal), each moved back above its 50-day moving average as "confirmation" a reversal was/could be underway. Will DLO produce big gains over the next 6–12 months, guaranteed? Nope. But, the statistical odds of outsized gains are sharply improving now.

StockCharts.com - DLocal, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points StockCharts.com - Sea Limited, 18 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

In terms of the technical pattern, I would prefer DLocal not drop below its August price low of $6.57 (absent a major downturn in the general stock market). If the stock is turning higher from an absence of sellers (who have effectively exhausted all immediate share supply) like Sea Limited, the quote should continue rising from new buyers showing up when a vacuum of shares exists.

For sure, any positive operating news reported by the company is not priced into shares. So, a turn in investor sentiment on top of renewed business growth could spike price above $10, perhaps even $12 several months down the road.

The fact price has reversed higher over the last week AFTER reporting a Q2 earnings/sales miss of analyst estimates may highlight all of the bad news on the operating front is already discounted in the low quote.

Short interest has really spiked over the summer. What this could mean is shorts started covering on the Q2 earnings release. Shorts purchasing shares in the open market could be yet another catalyst for a nice rally in coming months. The "Percent of Float" reading of 18% provides plenty of rocket fuel, given any good news event.

YCharts - DLocal, Short Interest Ratios, Since June 2021 IPO

Risks

I will say the company's emerging markets focus and small market-cap size means risks owning shares are much greater than holding a U.S. blue chip. Management execution risk still exists, while competition in the digital and online processing world is intense and expanding every year. Competition is the reason margins have come under pressure in 2024. As such, I suggest investors keep position sizing on the lighter end of the spectrum in portfolio construction.

Upside Potential

Analysts are projecting strong future sales gains on lower margins will still dramatically pump earnings, cash flow, and EBITDA per share. Management also believes shares are undervalued and repurchased about 3% of the outstanding count in the June 2024 quarter. (The company pays out very little in stock-based compensation to employees, which is rare in the tech world and another material plus for existing owners.)

An arbitrage trading idea could likewise deliver robust gains for those buying around $8. DLocal has something of a leadership position in its category for emerging markets. I wouldn't be surprised by a larger fish gobbling up DLO in a takeover bid at some point if the price does not recover soon.

Lastly, if you are searching for foreign investment exposure to diversify out of U.S. assets, DLocal looks to be an excellent choice. I would expect any large decline in the U.S. dollar to favorably affect reported results converted to our local currency.

There are a variety of ways for the stock to again trade above $15, to as high as $20, over the next 12–18 months. For example, if excitement about growth returns for investors by late 2025, a P/E of 30x on EPS of $0.64 gets you to $19. All told, $19 is still quite a distance from the $68 all-time high, but represents outstanding gains of +125% from the latest $8.37 close.

I rate DLocal shares a Buy and recently purchased a small starter position. I am seriously contemplating adding to my stake in coming days.

