You may recall my last two articles on Dye & Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF) (TSX:DND:CA). The company is an outperformer when looking at the first of my articles, where I gave the company a "Hold" rating. Since then, I've given it one update, where I considered the company to be a "Hold" as well - and since that particular article, the company is down around 10% inclusive of dividends. You can find that particular company update here.

Now, I'm not doing a victory lap here. The fact that the company still can mark an outperformance from my first hold rating means that I went in too low too early, or that the market is continually overestimating this company and what it can achieve.

I believe the case here is the latter - the market is overestimating what Dye & Durham can do.

That is not to say that the company isn't filling a very important niche - because it most certainly is. The field of legal software - where Dye & Durham plays - is generally a field where there are very few national players. In my nationality, for instance, there is really only one or two, with one holding a clear market dominance - not only in Sweden but in other nations as well. I've considered investing in Wolters Kluwer for some time, but haven't found the right entry - but it's an interesting software and service company.

Because I am interested in Wolters Kluwer, I'm technically interested in investing here as well, but I wouldn't do so unless I am convinced I can get some good value out of my position and see some good upside. I don't consider this to be the case at the moment.

Let me show you why.

Dye & Durham - The downside is potentially fundamental

So, the issue/s I see here are more fundamental than one might believe. One of my main problems, and it should frankly be one of your main problems as well, should be that the company is generally unprofitable in terms of EPS. This isn't ZIRP. I do not believe that you can run a company and convince conservative investors that it's fine for you to be unprofitable on an EPS basis for several years running. Yet this is what DND is currently doing.

The company has a debt level that I consider to be concerning, as well as overall poor interest coverage.

This particular business focuses on areas where British and English law can be thought to apply - specifically, we're talking about Canada, UK/Ireland, Australia, and South Africa. It's more Canada-centric than you might think as well. Over 50% of the company's annual revenues come from Canada, which also explains the company's main listing.

I've pointed out in both my articles on the business that this company has what I see as fundamental business model challenges. It doesn't have a lot of cash, and as aforementioned, some bottom line issues. I do not believe that the turnaround between the first and my second article was justified, and we'll look at 3Q24 as well as prelim 4Q24 results, and I will use these to justify my continued cautious stance for the company.

We want to understand that DND uses a number of non-IFRS KPIs to report its results. This is a common method in part when it makes sense because standard metrics poorly reflect a company's business operations - or when a company, as I see it, wants to pull attention from what can be said to be fairly poor IFRS/GAAP results. In DND's case, I believe the reason to be the latter.

The company's focus on TAM is another signal of that for me here.

DND IR

And if we look at both historical and forecasted results, including the company's own expectations, we find the negatives. DND failed to generate positive earnings, even adjusted earnings, for 2023. It's also expected to fail to do this year as well to the tune of negative $1.3 CAD per share, and also for 2025E, though less negative than this year (Source: FAST Graphs Paywalled Link).

TAM isn't irrelevant, and not generating earnings isn't a death sentence for a company. But the way this company has worked over the past few years, I fail to see that the company has been able to present valid, fundamental reasons for investors to put money to work here. Yes, the company is growing its top line, it's also selling necessary products. It spends plenty of time presenting its excellent products, how the company differentiates, and where it has proficiency and where its software excels.

DND IR

This is not in question. The company's ability to make money is in question. And it's especially tricky because all you need to do is look at Netherlands company Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK:WOLTF) to see how a business like this should fundamentally be run, with its KLEOS platform.

Let's look at DND's positives. The company's contracted revenue is continuing to grow - but rather than is the case for many tech-oriented companies, this growth is mostly not organic, but rather inorganic through M&As. It's acquired revenue, while less than 20% of the revenue growth pre-expenses is from organic growth. EBITDA is also so-so here, and the company isn't showing any sort of marked increase in the bottom line relative to its revenue development. In fact, looking at 3Q, it's almost unimproved from 2023.

DND IR

The company also argues it leads in terms of "post-IPO" performance, and I'm not even going to address this one by more than saying that the market can be irrational. What can be said in the company's favor is that it has a very strong history of integrating various businesses in its fields and in the company. The company has been on a shopping spree for over 4 years, deploying $4B worth of shareholder capital to M&As not only in Canada but in the UK, Ireland, and South Africa in order to grow to a size where the company's scale and synergies make sense.

So, are we looking at a budding Wolters Kluwer? Because if that's the case, then this is a "Buy", without a doubt. But I'm not so sure.

Despite being young in what it does here, DND has already acquired substantial debt if you include all forms of debt (like convertible debentures), while still being an earnings-negative business. We're not at a 4.9x net debt/adjusted EBITDA. This is high, especially when you consider the sort of interest rates we're looking at today.

We even have some prelim results for the full year of 2024 - and things aren't looking much better there if you ask me. Revenues are expected to be upwards of $120M, with around 8% of top-line growth, but there's no word on earnings. Instead, the company is using a "leveraged free cash flow" metric with two footnotes, one of which refers to this as a new and non-IFRS measure used by the company, including net cash from operating less net interest and lease payments. Given the company's interest costs, it makes sense for the company to want to exclude these costs. The LFCF metric is expected to come in at $28M positive, but before you start jumping for joy here, consider that the company saw interest expenses of $122m for 2023, and for LTM, it's up to $151M. Furthermore, here are the SBC costs for the company as they currently are, and how they have been evolving over the last few years.

DND SBC

To put these numbers into context, the company is paying management and owners/key personnel more in SBC than it is earning in its self-adjusted metric of LFCF.

So I say that Dye & Durham isn't a new Wolters Kluwer. In fact, it's not even close to being in the same market in terms of performance as a company like Wolters Kluwer, which has noted double-digit annualized EPS growth for many years.

It's instead a tech-oriented software and service company which, while having some interesting products, has yet to prove itself in metrics that most investors should be looking at.

And for that reason, I'm completely unwilling here to adjust my expectations upward.

Let's look at valuation.

Valuation for Dye & Durham - Beyond tricky given its unprofitable state

I could describe the company as tricky here, but this would be underestimating the company's troubles (as I see them). Given the unprofitable state of the business, evaluating it here becomes a question of answering "when do we get profitable?". That, or you accept investing in an unprofitable business - which I do not.

The current forecasts still call for the company to EPS positive in 2 years - though the forecast is now at an even lower level than before. As I reviewed before, these targets are fairly volatile. Even if you were to look at the company as a "standard" sort of investment here - this would still call for a 35-40x P/E when it eventually does become profitable if you look at today's prices.

For this article, I've tried modeling a scenario where the company could be worth $13-18 CAD. I've looked at other analysts, which have targets starting as high as $17.5 and going as high as $25/share, with averages of $21/share. With targets like these, where every single lowest target is well beaten here by a company trading at below $14/share, you'd expect every analyst following the company to be at a roaring "Buy" here. But this is not the case. Only 2 are at "Buy", the remaining 5 analysts are at "Sell" or a different recommendation (Source: TIKR.com).

What sort of confidence does this give us?

It's possible that DND is indeed just "warming up", to become profitable. But as we've seen in the past few months, we'll probably be able to pick the company up cheaper than we're seeing it today, and probably before it goes there. I fail to see a good reason to invest now - unless you for some reason are absolutely convinced that this company is definitely going places.

If this is the case, I'd love to hear about it.

Because for now, I do not see a valuation case that can justify anything above a conservative book valuation. As I've said before, my PT is based on the assumption of eventual profitability in 2026, at around $0.55/share (CAD), and this works to around $8/share. This assumption is based on company forecasts and analyst forecasts for profitability, as they currently stand, and this implies a 13-15x P/E, with a midpoint of around 14x (at current expectation). I view this as fair, given that Wolters Kluwer trades at around twice this level or above, depending on the period, and also that a 14-15x P/E is generally accepted as a standard, based on Ben Graham's formula for businesses with EPS growth between 5-15%, where I expect the company to end up.

For the DYNDF ADR is a 1:1 share ADR, meaning we can translate the company's upside directly here. I consider DYNDF to be a "BUY" around $6/share in terms of the USD price by the same logic as above.

On the basis of this, here is my thesis for the company.

Thesis

Dye & Durham is an interesting play for software in the legal field and a company that's trying to grow to address a vast market in multiple geographies - but currently, the fundamentals are at issue.

The core problem remains that this is not a profitable company, and only a working business model if you accept adjusted metrics, which I continue to be unwilling to do. I want to see DND become profitable because if that's the case, and we can see an upside for the company, this becomes a Wolters Kluwer-like play, and this is definitely of interest to me (if it does).

For now, though, I'm at a "HOLD" for this company with a PT of $8/share - that's for the Canadian DND ticker. Outside of that, I am still not interested here. ADR PT for the company for DYNDF comes to $6/share.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.