TransMedics' (NASDAQ:TMDX) stock continues to move higher, supported by strong growth, even if a significant portion of this growth is now coming from logistics. The last time I wrote about TransMedics I suggested that while there was limited room for further multiple expansion, strong growth would likely lead the stock higher. This has largely been the case, with the stock up around 20% since then.

While I think that there is further upside, caution is warranted as TransMedics operates in a relatively small market. New indications (heart and lungs) and geographies provide an opportunity for further expansion, but TransMedics' growth will decelerate meaningfully over the next two years.

The company's margins are also likely to remain under pressure in the short term due to growth investments (logistics, clinical trials). Longer term, TransMedics is likely to generate extremely strong margins, which goes a long way toward justifying the company's current valuation.

Market Conditions

TransMedics continues to benefit from strong growth in its end markets and rapid market share gains. Heart, liver, and lung organ transplant volumes increased in the high single-digit range in Q2. This appears to be a modest decline from the 9% YoY increase registered in Q1.

Only a teens percentage of transplants currently utilize an organ preservation device, which suggests TransMedics still has a substantial growth runway. TransMedics completed approximately 2,300 OCS transplants in the US in 2023 and has a target of 10,000 transplants by 2028.

TransMedics believes that its addressable market is approximately $8 billion for lung, heart, and liver transplantation combined. This estimate is based on the pool of potential donors, with each donor able to donate more than one organ, and assumed utilization rates based on the efficacy of the technology. Transportation also probably provides a several billion-dollar opportunity.

Competition is likely to increase in coming years though, with companies like Lung Bioengineering, OrganOx, and XVIVO trying to bring devices to the market. While competition will increase, scale, NOPS and logistics should help TransMedics to maintain its competitive positioning.

XVIVO reported the results of its NIHP2019 heart transplantation clinical trial in April. The trial collected safety and performance data to support CE marking: 18.8% of subjects receiving a heart preserved with XVIVO's system had severe complications after transplantation, compared to 30.1% of subjects who received a donor heart transported on ice. The rates of severe primary graft dysfunction after transplantation were also significantly lower for patients who received a donor heart preserved with XVIVO's system. XVIVO is also planning a heart preservation trial in the US to support future PMA applications. XVIVO is targeting a commercial launch for its heart perfusion device in Europe and Australia in the second half of 2024.

TransMedics' logistics business is also on a collision course with Blade (BLDE). I believe that TransMedics' vertically integrated approach is an advantage that should allow it to provide customers with higher service quality. That being said, the market is limited in size and TransMedics is unlikely to pursue transportation on less heavily trafficked routes.

TransMedics Business Updates

TransMedics is focused on three areas at the moment:

Completing the build-out of its aviation fleet and transplant logistics network

Driving transplant volume growth and expanding its market share

Launching three new cardiothoracic clinical programs

TransMedics continues to expand its fleet and now has a total of 17 aircraft. The company had an average of 11 active planes in Q2, compared to nine in Q1, and has a target of 20 by the end of the year. The company also nearly doubled its pilot count in the second quarter. The eventual goal here appears to be enabling more continuous operations and improving asset utilization.

TransMedics' aircraft covered approximately 59% of its NOP flight missions in Q2, up from 49% in the first quarter. The company is targeting in excess of 80% coverage of NOP cases through its logistics network. One hundred and twenty-six transplant programs in the US used TransMedics' logistics service in the second quarter, up from 105 in Q1. TransMedics is now shifting its focus to increasing penetration within existing customers.

TransMedics remains on track for the initiation of three clinical programs in early 2025. The company has made progress with its new OCS perfusion solutions and appears to be happy with the device design. Preclinical testing demonstrates the successful maintenance of donor lungs and hearts for more than 24 hours. This is important as only around 30% of available donated hearts are currently utilized in transplants.

Development for the cold perfusion heart program is also underway. This product targets the sub three- to four-hour segment of the heart preservation market that represents something like 20-25% of the heart market. TransMedics is reportedly happy with preclinical results and expects a clinical trial to begin in the second half of 2025.

International markets will also likely help support growth longer term. Market access outside of the US will take time, though, with TransMedics targeting 2026 and beyond for this. The company is already hiring in preparation for international expansion, demonstrating its commitment.

Financial Analysis

TransMedics generated $114.3 million in revenue in the second quarter, an increase of 118% YoY. While OCS product growth remains robust, transplant logistics services has become a growth driver. Logistics service revenue was $19.1 million in Q2, up 32% sequentially. Only $1.1 million was related to TransMedics' flight school in the quarter.

Table 1: TransMedics Q2 2024 Revenue (Created by author using data from TransMedics)

TransMedics is guiding to $425-445 million in the third quarter, an increase of 76-84% YoY. This guidance implies something like 50-60% growth in the second half, which appears extremely conservative, although I think this is already well understood by the market.

TransMedics has stated that a few of its aircraft will be out of service for scheduled maintenance in the second half, limiting logistics growth. International revenue is also expected to be variable.

Figure 1: TransMedics Revenue (Created by author using data from TransMedics) Figure 2: TransMedics Logistics Revenue (Created by author using data from TransMedics)

TransMedics' gross margin was 61% in the second quarter, continuing its recent slide. Product margin was 80% in Q2, up 3% sequentially. TransMedics expects its product gross margins to remain around this level going forward. Service margin was 28%, declining due to pilot hiring and training and investment in aviation maintenance. TransMedics expects its gross margins to improve over the next 12-18 months though, driven primarily by scale, which seems optimistic given the current rapid growth of service revenue.

TransMedics' operating profit margin was approximately 11% in the second quarter. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $56.8 million, driven by R&D related to product development, personnel costs, and overall corporate infrastructure. Operating expense growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the year.

Figure 3: TransMedics Profit Margins (Created by author using data from TransMedics)

Conclusion

I would not count on further multiple expansion at this point, but TransMedics' share price should continue to move higher, driven by revenue growth. Moderating growth will eventually weigh on TransMedics' revenue multiple, although it could be later in 2025 before this really begins to occur. While growth will moderate, international expansion and the potential for accelerated growth within heart and lung transplants should ensure TransMedics' growth remains strong for at least several more years.

The reasonableness of TransMedics' current valuation largely depends on what margins the company can eventually sustain. Assuming TransMedics achieves a 30% operating profit margin, the company will probably trade on an earnings multiple in line with the market within three years while continuing to grow at a healthy double-digit pace. There are questions around end market size and rising competition, but this seems like a reasonable valuation given the strength of TransMedics' business.