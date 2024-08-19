Images By Tang Ming Tung

I’m bullish on pharmaceuticals and Health Care more broadly. I think relative momentum is likely to pick up in the sector, and we are at a point in the cycle where I suspect investors will prefer more of the “need” sectors versus the more cyclical want sectors. The question is: How do you play the space if you’re of the same mindset? If you prefer a more active and dynamic approach to pharma investing, then you may want to consider the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP). This fund seeks to mimic the movements of the Dynamic Pharmaceutical Intellidex Index, which contains 30 US companies which research, develop, manufacture, sell, or distribute all types of drugs or pharmaceuticals.

An investment in PJP provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of select pharmaceutical stocks that have been screened according to several factors including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management, and valuation. The portfolio’s holdings are reconstituted and rebalanced every quarter to maintain a fast-reacting portfolio.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund currently holds 24 stocks in its portfolio, with several heavyweights at the top. No position makes up more than 6.92% of the portfolio.

invesco.com

What do these companies do? AbbVie (ABBV) is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on immunology, oncology and virology. Regeneron (REGN) is a biotech firm that conducts innovative research in healing various retinal eye disorders, cancers and immunologic diseases. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company that strives to create ground-breaking medicines for human health not just in the US but around the world. And Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is a diversified healthcare company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical, diagnostics, nutritional, and consumer healthcare products worldwide.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The fund clearly tilts more towards pharmaceuticals, which make up 59.27% of the portfolio. Biotech makes up 35%, and Health Care Equipment makes up nearly 6%.

invesco.com

I’ve written about the Biotech sector before, and I’m particularly bullish when it comes to that sub-sector. From that standpoint, I like this fund even more, though it’s debatable whether fundamentals and the criteria used in the selection of the positions are as applicable to Biotech companies as more blue-chip pharmaceutical companies.

Peer Comparison

Given that this fund takes a different approach to portfolio selection than a more passive market-cap weighted proxy, it’s worth comparing the fund against iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE). When we look at the holding of IHE, we see a very different mix, which clearly favors the mega-companies in the space.

ishares.com

When we look at the price ratio of PJP to IHE, we find that the two funds have performed in line with each other since the latter part of 2020. Overall, the methodology used in PJP doesn’t seem to add much outperformance/alpha, though in principle I like the more fundamental criteria used (and tend to not favor market-cap weighting overall).

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

The positive side? The opportunity in this industry is clear. The pharmaceutical sector is a high-innovation industry, and drugmakers have tremendous incentive to move quickly to discover new treatments for human illnesses for both ethical and economic reasons. If successful, these companies can grow and generate handsome profits. Moreover, an aging worldwide population, along with a higher incidence of chronic diseases, means increasing pressure for pharmaceutical products and thus supportive growth tailwinds. And don’t forget the pharma sector is perceived as a relatively defensive industry, since demand for essential medications tends to be relatively stable and insensitive to economic cycles.

But even this can come at a high price; the path to pharmaceutical innovation is paved with research-and-development costs that run in the billions of dollars range and clinical trials that can drag on for years. Drugs that appear to have great promise can hit a wall in clinical testing, again costing companies and their investors. Cut-throat competition, patent expirations and reduced reimbursement from governments and other payers for health care also create obstacles to profitability.

Conclusion

PJP gives investors exposure to the speed, ingenuity, trends and growth potential of the cutting-edge pharmaceutical industry. The fund uses a specific set of criteria to select the positions in a dynamic way, which I like in principle, even though clearly it hasn’t outperformed just a broad based market-cap weighted proxy of the sector. Overall though, I think this is a good fund to consider playing pharmaceuticals. Could be well-timed at this point in the cycle.