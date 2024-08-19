Intel: A Potential Value Trap (Rating Downgrade)

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Intel delivered very disappointing 2Q FY2024 results across all financial metrics, with a further deteriorating outlook for the coming quarters, indicating a potential value trap.
  • Its Client Computing Group ("CCG") revenue, which accounts for 58% of total revenue, was significantly impacted by an export license restriction in China, dropping to single-digit growth.
  • The company forecasts an accelerated YoY revenue decline in 3Q, with further contraction in gross margin to 38%, reaching historical new low.
  • Management has initiated an aggressive cost-cutting plan, including reductions in operating expenses and capex, and plans to suspend the dividend in 4Q, to boost liquidity as the company faces increased credit risk.
  • Management anticipates achieving profitability and FCF breakeven in FY2025.

Intel Headquarters

hapabapa

Investment Thesis

Intel (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:INTC) delivered very disappointing 2Q FY2024 results, with nearly all financial metrics falling short of market estimates. Despite its goal of catching up with other semi players amid the current AI boom, INTC seems to be moving

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.23K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News